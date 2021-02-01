Leaving Netflix in February: Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan will be leaving Netflix. Pic Credit: Toonami

Get ready to go to war! The fantasy anime series Attack on Titan will be leaving Netflix next month.

What is Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan is an ongoing action series that first premiered in 2013. The show has a very enthusiastic fanbase worldwide and is one of the most popular animes in Japan.

The show is based on a manga series with the same name. It was created by the acclaimed Japanese artist Hajime Isayama.

Attack on Titan has been uploaded and removed from Netflix numerous times. Each time, fans never know when their beloved show will return.

Netflix describes the show as:

With its hometown in ruins, young Eren Yeager becomes determined to fight back against the giant Titans that threaten to destroy the human race. Attack on Titan / Netflix

Attack on Titan is a story of survival and revenge. In the show’s fictional history, after humans found themselves under attack by the Titan creatures, they sequestered themselves in a protected city.

However, years later they find themselves endangered again. After the show’s protagonist and anti-hero Eren Yeager witnesses a terrible tragedy, he finds himself vowing to win the battle against the destructive Titans.

Since the show’s premiere, it has won multiple awards for its animation and direction such as multiple Newtype Anime Awards and an Animation Kobe Awards.

When does Attack on Titan leave Netflix?

Sadly, it’s time to count down the show’s final hours on the streaming platform. Attack on Titan will be leaving Netflix on Monday, February 1.

Supporting this, Netflix has uploaded a disclaimer to the show’s title page reading, “Last day to watch on Netflix: January 31.”

It’s so hard to say goodbye. Also set to leave the platform on February 1 is the 1997 animated movie Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation and the animated comedy series Total Drama Island.

How do fans feel?

Attack on Titan fans are upset that their anime is leaving the streaming platform. Few have expressed that they just started watching the show before discovering that Netflix doesn’t carry all of the seasons and even worse, that the show is rapidly departing.

Due to the show’s on-and-off history, many are optimistic that it’ll return to Netflix in the near future.

Where can you watch Attack on Titan’s final season?

Although Netflix currently only has the first season of Attack on Titan, the show has four seasons. The fourth season premiered in December 2020.

New episodes are available on Adult Swim and Hulu. The series will wrap up in March 2021.

