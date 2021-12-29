Kyoukai Senki Season 2 release date: AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Part 2 confirmed for Spring 2022

Kyoukai Senki Part 2 will need to greatly step up its game in order for AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Season 2 to be renewed for production. Pic credit: Studio Sunrise Beyond

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Season 2 could continue the original mecha story about the Boundary War in Japan. But when will Kyoukai Senki Season 2 come out?

While a full second season hasn’t been announced yet, it has been officially confirmed that the Kyoukai Senki Part 2 release date is in April 2022, the Spring 2022 anime season. The story will pick up again in Kyoukai Senki Episode 14.

The fact that AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Part 2 was planned was leaked by anime news leaker Sugoi LITE back in October 2021.

What’s more, the first season will be rebroadcast on multiple Japanese TV stations during Winter 2022.

The AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Part 2 anime is a split-cour anime season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Sometimes a split-cour will be labeled as a second part like Mushoku Tensei Part 2. Then you have odd cases like the 86 anime where the second part was officially relabeled as 86 Season 2 after initially being called Part 2.

The Kyoukai Senki Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Kyoukai Senki OP “enemy” was performed by Blank Paper, while the ED “You’re My Perfect Mirror” was performed by Yuuna Fukinbara.

The first season of the anime TV series was streaming on FUNimation (not Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV, or Amazon Prime Video).

The first season’s finale aired in June 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Kyoukai Senki Season 2 (AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Season 2 / AMAIM Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Kyoukai Senki anime created by Sunrise subsidiary studio Sunrise Beyond

The anime TV series is being developed by Studio Sunrise Beyond, which is best known for animating the Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise anime. The parent company, Studio Sunrise, is known for anime classics such as Gundam and Code Geass.

The subsidiary studio was first established back on March 1, 2019. The studio was created by IG Port (the parent company of Production I.G. and WIT studio) transferring most of its production operations from the now-defunct Studio Xebec. The new Sunrise Beyond studio is literally located at the same address in Nishi-Tokyo as the old Xebec.

The main staff making Kyoukai Senki Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Kyoukai Senki anime project was helmed by director Nobuyoshi Habara. He’s best known for his work on the Break Blade series and Fafner of the Blue Sky: Dead Aggressor.

Writer Noboru Kimura (Kemono Jihen, Knight’s & Magic, Gundam Build Divers) wrote the series composition. The writer is also working on Sunrise’s Code Geass: Z of the Recapture sequel.

Famed mechanical designers Kanetake Ebikawa (Full Metal Panic!, Eureka Seven, various Gundam series) and Kenji Teraoka (Aldnoah.Zero, various Gundam series) created the mecha designs.

Kenichi Oonuki (Tokyo Revengers Season 2, Golden Kamuy Season 4) was the character designer. Composer Rasmus Faber (The Asterisk War, Lagrange: The Flower of Rin-ne) created the music.

While Kyoukai Senki anime is unlikely to get a full-size mecha in its honor like Gundam, they did make some AMAIM statues in order to promote the TV show. Pic credit: Studio Sunrise Beyond

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal unlikely?

As of the last update, Studio Sunrise Beyond or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Kyoukai Senki sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kyoukai Senki Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The main issue that the Kyoukai Senki reviews have pointed out is that the first season was essentially soulless. The action sequences were solidly well-executed yet the plot was predictable and painfully bland. It’s like Sunrise Beyond wrote the story based on a mecha plot checklist and forgot to include a twist that made it distinctive.

Amou Shiiba’s death in Episode 13 simply didn’t resonate since the script didn’t give audiences reasons to care by fleshing out the characters. Amou was simply the Mecha Hero archetype who grew from a timid and naive orphan boy to a hero willing to liberate the Japanese people, but it was difficult to attach to him as a personality.

Besides the death of the boring protagonist, the remaining episodes failed to develop the full cast into memorable characters. If anime fans don’t even feel sad about a major protagonist dying, why will they care about the survivors?

All of the other characters were introduced with their initial personalities. For example, Gashin is the dark, brooding type whose brother was killed by war. The villains were just cliche.

The only interesting dynamic was between the pilots and their respective AIs, especially Amou and Gai. But that chemistry was a humorous side note rather than the driving force behind the story.

Episode 13 was engaging, but it remains to be seen whether Kyoukai Senki Part 2 can take this tragic turning point in the story and develop a more compelling second half that sets up AMAIM Season 2. Unfortunately, if the majority of the first half is anything to go by that ideal vision for the story seems unlikely.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the Kyoukai Senki Season 2 anime won’t be renewed after Part 2 comes out in Spring 2022. Stay tuned!