Kyoto Animation update: Studio thanks people around world for support, as computer data reportedly safe after fire

The devastating fire at Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building that resulted in the death of 35 people and 33 injured was a huge tragedy.

On Monday, the studio posted a message on its website thanking people around the world for their support, and promising that they would not give up in the face of the disaster.

An unprecedented atrocity has robbed many of our friends and colleagues of their bright futures and has left many deeply injured. News from all over the world tells us that amazingly many number of people has sent us their hearts and prayers, which are like candles in the darkness, for those of us trapped in the darkness of deepest grief. There are many friends and colleagues who are hospitalized and suffering, fighting for their lives. Please give us some time. We promise that Kyoto Animation will continue to create animation that help people have dreams, hope and impress them. Kyoto Animation will continue to make its employees and staff lead happy lives, and contribute to society and local community. I assure you that Kyoto Animation will not give up, we will not go quietly into the night…we will not vanish without a fight! Kyoto Animation Co. CEO Hideaki Hatta

Donations from around the world have reportedly surpassed 1.2 billion yen. Yesterday the Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga held a press conference and stated (via Crunchyroll) that there was a government proposal to support Kyoto Animation and the victims with plans including tax breaks on any donations received.

In some good news, it also looks like the studio will be able to recover the data from their server after the fire. Daisuke Okeda, a lawyer representing Kyoto Animation, has reportedly confirmed (also via Crunchyroll) that all the data on their server has been recovered without damage.

The server itself was said to have been isolated in a separate room surrounded by concrete on the building’s first floor. Luckily, the room was located away from the staircase area where the fire started.

Previously, the Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended a 41-year-old man who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire. He is currently being investigated for arson.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, the suspect told the police that he started the fire because he alleges that the studio “stole his novel”.

During an interview on July 20th, Kyoto Animation CEO Hideaki Hatta stated that he was considering demolishing the remnants of the building to establish a park which will include a monument, and also to host a memorial ceremony for the victims.

If you wish to donate directly to Kyoto Animation, the studio provided the details below:

BANK NAME : THE KYOTO SHINKIN BANK

SWIFT : KYSBJPJZ

BRANCH NAME : MINAMI MOMOYAMA BRANCH

BRANCH NUMBER : 048

ADDRESS : 16-50, YOSAI, MOMOYAMA-CHO, HUSHIMI-KU, KYOTO-SHI, KYOTO-HU, 612-8016 , JAPAN

ACCOUNT NUMBER : 0002890

ACCOUNT HOLDER : KYOTO ANIMATION CO.,LTD., REPRESENTATIVE DIRECTOR, HATTA HIDEAKI