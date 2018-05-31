KonoSuba Season 3 release date: New anime teased by Kazuma, Megumin voice actors! Fans hope for Bakuen anime, KonoSuba movie, or OVA 3 [Light Novel Spoilers]

The release date for KonoSuba Season 3 may not be too far over the horizon based on an interview with Jun Fukushima and Rie Takahashi, the voice actors for KonoSuba characters Satou Kazuma and Megumin.

Speaking during a HiBiKi radio program, the duo teased fans by claiming that a new KonoSuba anime project based on the original Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! light novel series was in the works. While it seems very likely that Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness will be returning sometime in the coming years, what form will this new adventure take?

Besides a third season, another option is that the voice actors are talking about a KonoSuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World! movie. It’s definitely not the KonoSuba OVA 2 episode, but some fans hope that the Gifting this World with Wonderful Explosions! (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen wo!) light novel spin-off series based on Megumin will be adapted into an explosive new anime series.

The Bakuen light novels (“bakuen” literally translates as explosion) are side stories that function as a prequel to the main events of the story. The spin-off series is up to Bakuen Volume 4, which is more than enough for an anime adaptation.

There is a false rumor spreading on the internet that the third season of the KonoSuba anime was confirmed canceled by Natsume Akatsuki, the creator of the KonoSuba light novel series. While the third season has not been officially renewed by Studio Deen, the anime production company will likely announce any cancellation plans since the anime series is so popular.

While it’s unusual to announce a cancellation even though a sequel was never previously confirmed, it’s not unheard of. For example, Production I.G. officially pulled the plug on Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet Season 2 in that manner.

This article provides everything that is known about KonoSuba Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news and rumors. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

KonoSuba Light Novel Series Compared To The Anime And Manga

The Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! light novel series first began being published in October 2013. KonoSuba Volume 13 was released in December 2017 and the release date for KonoSuba Volume 14 is July 1, 2018, according to the Japanese book publisher Kadokawa. The light novels are based on a web novel, which can be accessed through web archives.

The KonoSuba manga series started serializing within Monthly Dragon Age in 2016 and it’s written by the original creator and illustrated by Masahito Watari. KonoSuba manga Volume 7 released in March 2018. Based on the series’ scheduled publishing history, KonoSuba manga Volume 8 is likely to come out in September 2018, with Volume 9 coming out in March 2019.

Unfortunately, while the Japanese manga has passed the events of KonoSuba Season 2, the English translation by Yen Press has not quite caught up. The English translation of manga Volume 7 is scheduled to come out on November 13, 2018. Volume 8 has not been announced yet, but will likely be released in the spring or summer of 2019.

The first anime season of KonoSuba aired during the 2016 winter anime season. KonoSuba Season 2 followed up quickly, with the finale airing in March 2017 with a combined total of 20 episodes. Despite the popularity of the series worldwide, a KonoSuba English dub has not been licensed by Funimation or any other dubbing house. A fun dub was briefly released for limited episodes but was eventually taken down.

Thankfully, the light novel series provides plenty of source material for Studio Deen to produce KonoSuba Season 3. The second season finished up events from Volume 4, so the third season would start with the story from KonoSuba Volume 5. However, if fans want to read the book series, it’s recommended to start from the beginning since the anime adaptation changed and skipped certain events. Check out this link for the recommended reading order.

KonoSuba OVA Episodes

In June 2016, a KonoSuba OVA (Original Video Animation) episode called God’s Blessings on This Wonderful Choker! was released. The anime short had Kazuma putting a choker around his neck because he believed it would grant wishes, but instead it is slowly choking him to death unless he fulfills a wish he’d unconsciously made when first donning the deadly magical item. The first KonoSuba OVA episode was packaged with the limited edition of light novel Volume 9.

KonoSuba OVA 2 was released in July 2017 and it’s called God’s Blessings on This Wonderful Work Of Art! Similar to the first OVA, the second OVA was released as part of the limited edition Volume 12. KonoSuba OVA 2 tells the story of Kazuma’s party searching for a robot created by a Japanese neet who was reincarnated in the past. There’s also a “fanboy” of Kazuma’s, but this fan may have an ulterior motive.

Unfortunately, neither one of the KonoSuba OVA episodes are available on official streaming sites like Crunchyroll.

KonoSuba Season 3 Release Date

As of the last update, Studio Deen or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the KonoSuba Season 3 release date. Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the KonoSuba Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

When the first season was being produced it was very likely that Studio Deen already knew that KonoSuba Season 2 would be released the following year. Episode 10 ended with a cliffhanger, while Episode 20 finished with Kazuma saying, “Thank you for the support, everyone! Our true battle has just begun, and this is just the beginning of our grand adventure in this wonderful world!” That statement could be interpreted as either a hopeful endorsement for KonoSuba Season 3 by the studio or an indirect advertisement for the light novels.

A popular YouTube video started the rumor that Studio Deen had KonoSuba Season 3 canceled thanks to the wording of a thank you letter contained in KonoSuba Volume 11. Author Natsume Akatsuki said in May 2017 that the “anime collaboration had ended for now, at least.” He thanked the animators at Studio Deen for working with him, but neither confirmed nor denied KonoSuba Season 3.

In July 2017, voice actors Jun Fukushima and Rie Takahashi teased fans during a 2017 HiBiKi radio program. All they would say is that a “new anime project” was in development, but did not provide any details. The official KonoSuba Twitter page also confirmed that the new KonoSuba anime project was happening.

“New anime project has started! I was allowed to announce on the radio thanks to the support of all the fans that a new anime project has started!” said the KonoSuba Twitter page. “Thank you very much indeed! We look forward to seeing you again!”

There are multiple ways to interpret this statement. A KonoSuba Season 3 release date could be confirmed in the future when the premiere is closer, but it’s also possible a KonoSuba movie has been greenlit. It definitely was not a reference to KonoSuba OVA 2 since that episode was released the day before the tweet was published, but it’s also possible they’re planning KonoSuba OVA 3.

The only other option is some sort of anime spin-off, with a Bakuen anime being the most likely possibility as previously mentioned since Megumin is definitely the most popular character from the TV series. However, there is also the KonoSuba Dust spin-off Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Extra: Ano Orokamono ni mo Kyakkou wo! and the Wiz/Vanir spin-off Kono Kamen no Akuma ni Sodan wo! Unfortunately, those side stories are relatively short and would probably work better as additional OVA episodes.

Assuming that a third season is the plan, it seems reasonable to predict that the KonoSuba Season 3 release date probably won’t be until 2019 or 2020 at the earliest. Anime projects take years to develop and in 2017 many studios were admitting that they were scheduled all the way up through 2020.

Unfortunately, the entire Japanese anime industry is facing growing pains due to a shortage of human resources thanks to low animator wages. Many anime studios are booked to capacity and they simply don’t have enough people to do the work.

Even though KonoSuba Season 3 is greatly desired, it’s possible Studio Deen is contractually obligated to complete other projects first. The studio released ten anime in 2017 alone (Neo Yokio was co-produced with Production I.G.) and so far they’re up to five anime in 2018. Fans will just have to hope that Studio Deen has already worked KonoSuba Season 3 into their packed schedule.

KonoSuba Season 3 Spoilers: Anime Will Ship An Explosive Relationship

The ending of the anime left our “heroes” hanging out at the mansion. The second season was more than popular enough to justify a two-cour season for KonoSuba Season 3, but for the sake of simplicity, this article will assume Studio Deen will do another single-cour season with 10 to 13 episodes. That means the anime will adapt Volume 5, but first the anime will need to go back to the cliffhanger ending of Volume 4 that was skipped.

The book epilogue ends with Crimson Magic Clan member Yunyun rapping on the door of the mansion. The flustered girl could barely speak. Kazuma was casually drinking tea since he was used to such developments, but then the red-faced Yunyun proclaimed, “I…! I…!! I want to have Kazuma-san’s children!” Needless to say, Kazuma spat out his tea.

Despite all the commotion over that announcement, the real reason that Yunyun was there was to deliver a letter from her father, the chief of Crimson Demon village. The Demon King was gearing up to launch a major offensive against the village and Kazuma’s group decided to set out for Megumin’s homeland to help fight back.

As might be expected, the rest of the Crimson Demon clan is about as odd as Megumin and Yunyun. The village was started by a reincarnated Japanese person and Kazuma is able to read some of the “artifacts” left behind. Their fighting style is baffling because they would rather look cool than be effective in combat. Megumin may think explosions are awesome, but the rest of the clan look down on explosion magic users.

Huge Spoiler Warning: The KonoSuba anime has typically defied isekai genre stereotypes by turning them on their head and mocking them. The anime series has so far avoided the trappings of harem animes, but when KonoSuba Volume 5 released the Kazuma X Megumin ship officially sailed. Megumin even admits to her true feelings, although she denies emotions only seconds later. And Megumin’s family only makes things worse. The tension gets even hotter when the two are locked in a bedroom with a single bed.

The biggest development comes when Megumin is willing to sacrifice her beloved explosion magic for the sake of the party. While this decision showed how much she cared for the others, Kazuma moves her to tears by instead shifting all of her points into explosion magic. This gesture is what moves Megumin’s heart and she begins to have real feelings for Kazuma.

Unfortunately, the Demon King’s army leads Kazuma into a trap: the Demon General Sylvia appears to be a towering beautiful woman, but in reality this chimera creature is both a man and woman. Not knowing this, Kazuma is so attracted to the manipulative General that he decides to defect to the Demon King’s Army. Without getting into major details, Megumin puts this trap in its place and the Demon King’s army is defeated.

Hearing of the party’s great deeds, Princess Belzerg Stylish Sword Iris of the Kingdom of Belzerg invites Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness to the royal palace to tell the tale of their exploits. But Kazuma’s bloated ego is quickly deflated when his party is given all the credit because he did not directly engage in combat in any of their battles.

The King is away due to the endless war with the Demon King and the nobility is upset because much of the empire’s wealth is being pinched by a person known as The Chivalrous Thief. Kazuma tries to redeem himself by catching this thief, but he is disappointed when he finds out the thief’s identity. Kazuma becomes even more ashamed of himself when he loses to the Demon King’s army during a small skirmish, is slain, and must be revived by the gods once again.

With his reputation royally trashed by the nobility, the dejected adventurer finds himself all alone, separated from the party. Thus, the major theme of this story is Kazuma finding his own self-worth by finding areas in which he can excel.

One of the other themes of KonoSuba Volume 6 is divine relics, which are powerful magical items given to reincarnated Japanese people. Divine relics are so overpowered that when their owners die the gods will attempt to retrieve them before anyone can use them for great evil. As it so happens, Princess Iris has a special necklace that is a divine relic and the goddess Eris wants Kazuma to retrieve it.

Kazuma ends up partying up with The Chivalrous Thief when a conspiracy to impersonate the royal family requires that he infiltrate the empire all on his own. Kazuma takes on the identity of the Masked Chivalrous Thief and he manages to singlehandedly beat Claire, Rain, and Mitsurugi. The masked Kazuma is so awesome that Megumin fangasms at his heroics.

Since this is KonoSuba we’re talking about, nothing goes quite as expected and Kazuma accidentally steals a magical ring from Princess Iris. This ring requires that the possessor marry royalty and yet the princess is only 12 years old! How will Kazuma resolve this new crisis?

Hopefully, KonoSuba Season 3 will surprise everyone by adapting more than two volumes of the light novels. Indeed, let’s just hope that Studio Deen plans on releasing the new anime project sooner rather than later. Stay tuned!