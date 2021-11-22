Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 release date on Netflix: Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 2 predictions

When will Komi Season 2 come out on Netflix? Pic credit: Studio OLM/Netflix

The Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 anime TV series is likely to be renewed by Netflix, which means the titular Shouko Komi will continue her quest for 100 friends with the help of Hitohito Tadano. But when will Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 2 come out?

The first season of Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate anime was produced by Japanese animation Studio OLM, the company responsible for the Pokemon TV series, including Pokemon Journeys. In 2021, Studio OLM also released Restaurant to Another World Season 2 and the Odd Taxi anime.

The main staff and studio for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the project was helmed by chief director Ayumu Watanabe, who is best known for his work on Doraemon, After The Rain, and Children of the Sea. He worked with first-time director Kazuki Kawagoe, whose episode director credits include Beyblade Burst, Bungo and Alchemist, Asteroid in Love.

Writer Hitomi Mieno (Deko Akao) handled the series composition. She’s best known for her work on the Noragami anime series. In recent times, she has worked on The Dungeon of Black Company, Assassin’s Pride, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town?, Pokemon Journeys, The Detective Is Already Dead, and The Case Study of Vanitas.

Artist Atsuko Nakajima (Devil May Cry anime 2007, Ranma 1/2, Tokyo Ghoul, Trinity Blood) was the character designer. Composer Yukari Hashimoto (March Comes In Like a Lion) created the music.

The Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Komit Can’t Communicate OP “Cinderella” was performed by Cider Girl, while the EDs “Sympathy” and “Gullible People (Hikare Inochi)” were both performed by Kitri.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!



Watch this video on YouTube The Komi OP trailer video.

The release schedule for the first season of Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate was a remarkable change of pace for the streaming giant. Typically, Netflix anime exclusives are locked away in so-called Netflix jail until the entire season has already been released in Japan, but Netflix decided to change things up by releasing episodes weekly.

Netflix has apparently been experimenting with various release schedules in Fall 2021. Besides the weekly Blue Period anime, the ARCANE: League of Legends animation (ARCANE Season 2 is confirmed) was released weekly as three separate acts composed of nine episodes in total, while Netflix’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 is releasing 12 episodes before the Japanese TV broadcast even begins in January 2022.

Still, the Komi anime actually did release first in Tokyo, Japan. The TV show first began broadcasting locally in Japan on NHK General TV on October 7, 2021. Then Netflix began streaming the episodes weekly beginning October 2, 2021.

Thus, the first season’s finale, Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 12, is released on Netflix on January 6, 2022, whereas Japan watches the ending first on December 23, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 (Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 2 / Komi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate English dub release date in 2022?

The first season of the Komi Can’t Communicate anime was initially streaming with English subtitles on Netflix (not FUNimation, Crunchyroll, VRV, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

This isn’t surprising since part of the reason Netflix typically delays the release is so that their anime exclusives can be dubbed for international audiences. Thus, in addition to the Komi English dub, we should expect dubs for Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, French, and German.

It’s also predicted that the Komi Can’t Communicate English dub release date will be scheduled for Winter 2022.

Komi Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal likely

As of the last update, Netflix, NHK, Shogakukan, Studio OLM, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of the Komi Can’t Communicate sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

One critical distinction to know is that Netflix itself won’t directly decide whether to have Komi Can’t Communicate renewed. Netflix has exclusive international streaming rights, but they’re not part of the anime production committee that will make the decision.

Regardless, the streaming success (or lack thereof) on Netflix is a critical factor since streaming revenue is the biggest portion of income in the anime industry. The Komi anime managed to make the Netflix Japan Top 10, but not the global Netflix Top 10 for English or non-English TV shows.

Thankfully, Netflix has a history of its anime exclusives being renewed even when they’re not topping the global charts. For example, Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok Season 2, BEASTARS Season 3, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Ultraman Season 2, and The Way of the House Husband Season 2 were all confirmed in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were released.

But it’s not like being a Netflix anime exclusive signifies an automatic renewal. Netflix’s Yasuke Season 2, Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Season 2, Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 3, Netflix’s Drifting Dragons Season 2, Netflix’s The Idhun Chronicles Season 3, and Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3 were never announced even though several of these TV shows were based on finished stories from books or Japanese manga series.

The Komi Can’t Communicate reviews are a positive sign for renewal. Although some reviewers think that Komi’s gag comedy formula gets stale too quickly, the majority seem to love the TV show since it has higher than normal review scores from anime fans.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the anime production committee will likely have Komi renewed. The question is timing since anime projects are scheduled years in advance and (unless there’s a studio change) Studio OLM is likely booked up for the next several years.

As such, Netflix anime fans should expect a multi-year wait for the Komi Season 2 release date.

Komi Can’t Communicate manga ending relatively soon?

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Komi Can’t Communicate manga series by creator Tomohito Oda. First released as a manga one-shot in September 2015, the series began serializing weekly in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016 and by October 2021 Volume 23 had been published.

North American publisher VIZ Media is handling the Komi Can’t Communicate manga’s English translation in the USA, Canada, UK, and other English-speaking countries. By December 2021, the English version was up to Volume 16, with the Volume 17 release date scheduled for February 8, 2022, Volume 18 for April 12, 2022, Volume 19 for June 14, 2022, and Volume 20 for August 9, 2022.

When the anime premiered in Fall 2021, the manga was already well over 300 chapters long. While the climax and final chapter haven’t been announced yet, a now-deleted tweet by manga news leaker Manga Mogura claimed that the Komi manga would reach the “final phase” in Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 1, 2022, which comes out on December 1, 2021.

Warning: The following two paragraphs contain minor spoilers for anime-only fans.

Regardless of whether that’s true or not, we know that the Komi Can’t Communicate manga’s ending is likely coming up since Chapter 323 featured the second-year graduation ceremony. The manga has now moved onto the characters of Class 3-1.

RomCom manga series typically end with high school graduation and Japanese high schools only have three years. Komi is also close to reaching her goal of 100 friends in the manga. Further, Chapters 223 and 302 featured a major new development that defines the story arcs thereafter.

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story. Although the Komi Can’t Communicate climax has not been announced yet, it will need to be contained in the third saga, which could be considered the third year of high school.

Now, it’s possible that the story could be extended beyond high school along the lines of Teasing Master Takagi-san. In that other manga series, the main characters were shown as adults. Komi’s social anxiety would allow for new jokes in the setting of work or even college.

Unfortunately, Tomohito hasn’t provided any hints about plans for the final volume or final chapter. Let’s just hope the manga creator figures out a good way to wrap up the series with a final plot twist at the ending.

When the anime first premiered, the manga series was up to Komi Can’t Communicate Volume 23 already. Pic credit: Tomohito Oda

Komi Can’t Communicate manga compared to the anime’s first season

The anime’s first episode beautifully introduced the premise with poignant moments of silence combined with music that heightened the emotional intensity of the opening scenes. From there, the anime adopted a format that was more typical to slice-of-life rom-com manga adaptations.

Like many rom-com manga series, the Komi Can’t Communicate manga tends to have self-contained stories in certain chapters. However, in most of the volumes, there are story arcs where multiple chapters are connected together in consecutive order, but the manga’s format gave some freedom to the anime writers to shift story events around.

Similar to the Kaguya-sama: Love is War and the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro anime (Kaguya-sama Season 3 and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 are both already confirmed), the Komi anime adapts chapters out of order and makes some changes, including Episode 1 giving cameos to Kometani Chusaku and Naruse Shisuto even though the manga didn’t introduce them until Volume 8: Chapter 102.

Komi Episode 4 also made the interesting change of having Tadano kidnapper Yamai Ren wielding sharpened chopsticks rather than the manga’s large kitchen knife. While the anime was probably trying to downplay the connection to horrible bloody violence (it’s TV-G rated, after all) and keep the comedic vibe, the fact that Yamai sharpened her eating utensils into a weapon on the spot probably just made her seem even more psychotic…

The addition of the 24 TV show-style countdown time was also a nice anime-only touch in Episode 4.

Here’s a guide to how the anime adapted the first season:

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 12 (partial)

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 2: Chapters 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 (partial), 13

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 3: Chapters 14, 16, 17, 18, 19

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 4: Chapters 20, 23, 24, 25, 26

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 5: Chapters 21, 22, 27, 28, 31, 32, 30

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 6: Chapters 29, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 7: Chapters 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 8: Chapters TBA (likely 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50)

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 9: Chapters TBA

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 10: Chapters TBA

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 11: Chapters TBA

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 12: Chapters TBA

Some manga chapters were skipped outright, but at least the anime’s adaptation pacing allowed the comedic timing to remain true to the source material.

All in all, it’s predicted the first season’s ending will adapt the Culture Festival story arc, which runs from Chapter 62 to 73. That means the ending of Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Episode 12 will correspond to the first chapter of Volume 6.

It’s the perfect stopping point since it gives Tadano x Komi a moment to shine as they dance together… albeit dressed up in maid girl cosplay. The after-party karaoke chapter could be summarized in the background while the ED is playing.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2. There are already more than enough chapters for Komi Season 3.

Better yet, English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Komi Volume 6.

Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before the Komi Episode 12 release date and will be updated with spoilers over time. In the meantime, here is the official summary for manga Volume 6:

Socially anxious high school student Shoko Komi’s greatest dream is to make some friends, but everyone at school mistakes her crippling social anxiety for cool reserve. Luckily she meets Tadano, a timid wallflower who decides to step out of his comfort zone in order to help her achieve her goal of making 100 friends. Komi and her friends had an eventful culture festival, so Najimi suggests that they all go to karaoke to finish off the day with a song. Komi loves hanging out with everyone, but the stress of worrying about singing in front of them is threatening to ruin the whole outing for her. Can Komi find a way to overcome her fear, or will karaoke end in misery?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!