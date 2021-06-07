Koikimo Season 2 release date predictions: Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Season 2 unlikely due to manga’s ending?

No Koikimo sequel for you! Koikimo Season 2 is is probably out of reach based on the Koikimo manga’s ending. Pic credit: Studio Nomad

Will Koikimo Season 2 finish the story of the completed Koikimo manga series? Or is Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Season 2 necessary at all?

The real question is if, not when Koikimo: It’s Too Sick to Call This Love Season 2 will come out. If anything, the first season is very likely to finish adapting the final ending provided by Koikimo Volume 8.

The Koikimo anime project was produced by animation Studio Nomad, best known for the Jashin-chan Dropkick! (Dropkick On My Devil!) anime TV series. The Dropkick On My Devil! Season 3 release date is already confirmed to be in 2022.

The Koikimo anime project was helmed by Naomi Nakayama, the main director of Orange and an episode director for popular anime such as My Hero Academia, Carole & Tuesday, Hunter X Hunter, and Naruto Shippuden. Taku Yamada (Dropkick On My Devil!, Rent A Girlfriend, Orange, Radiant) was the assistant director.

Writer Yuuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru, Conception, Cells At Work!) oversaw series composition and scripts. Shunsuke Saitou (Magi, Your Lie In April) was the producer.

Artist Mariko Fujita (Cardcaptor Sakura, Rosario to Vampire) was the character designer and chief animation director. Composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Ahiru no Sora, Devil May Cry, Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen, Monster Musume, By the Grace of the Gods, Tokyo Revengers) wrote the music.

The Koikimo OP (opening) theme song music was “Monokuro City” as performed by Ace Collection, while the ED (ending) was “Rinaria by MaRuRi to Ryuga.

The Koikimo anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV. A Koikimo English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Koikimo Episode 12, released on June 21, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Koikimo Season 2 (Koikimo: It’s Too Sick to Call This Love Season 2/Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Nomad or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Koikimo sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Koikimo: It’s Too Sick to Call This Love Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The main issue is the lack of source material since the manga series is relatively short. Since the final manga volume was released in March 2021, it seems very likely that the anime will adapt the entire story.

It’s also possible but unlikely that a Koikimo manga sequel could be announced in the future. Even then, it would take several years before Koikimo Season 2 becomes possible.

Koikimo manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Koikimo manga series by creator Mogusu. The series first began life as a webcomic that was uploaded via Pixiv, but in January 2015, it began being serialized digitally in Comic POOL webzine.

The story’s ending in Koikimo Volume 8 was released on March 25, 2021.

Unfortunately, an official English translation of the Koikimo manga has not been licensed by any North American publisher. There are fan-made translation projects, but they’ve only completed about half of the manga.

The cover art for the Koikimo manga series depicted the slow progression of Ichika Arima and Ryo Amakusa’s relationship over the course of the series. In Volumes 1 through 7, the salaryman always had three hearts above his head, while the high school girl had a single broken heart and her face usually featured a creeped out expression. But by the final volume, Ichika has a single unbroken heart hovering above her head. Pic credit: Mogusu

Finishing an entire Romcom story in a single anime season has become a noticeable trend in recent times. The Higehiro anime adapted five light novels, and the Horimiya anime adapted over 100 manga chapters by skipping side characters’ story arcs.

Never mind The Promised Neverland Season 2 and how it condensed three-quarters of a long manga series into a short anime season.

The pacing of the Koikimo anime wasn’t that bad compared to those examples since each Koikimo manga volume contained only seven chapters each. All in all, the anime adapted a little under 5 chapters per episode.

Anime fans will just have to wait and see if a Koikimo manga sequel is ever released. Stay tuned!