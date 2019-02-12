Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2 release date: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid manga confirms new anime [Spoilers]

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 will introduce several new evil dragons that cause chaos and comedy in the human world. Pic credit: Kyoto Animation

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 has officially been confirmed to be in production. Volume 8 of the Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon manga series included a wraparound jacket band that made the announcement.

So far, Kyoto Animation has not been confirmed as the returning animation studio, nor has the original staff and voice actors yet been confirmed. However, the English dub actress for Tohru, Sarah Wiedenheft, retweeted the news of Season 2 on her personal Twitter account.

The announcement of the second season goes to show that first-week Blu-Ray/DVD sales numbers in Japan are not everything. The initial disc volume sales just did so-so back in March 2017 yet the anime must be popular enough with streaming platforms and international audiences to be greenlit for a sequel.

The Dragon Maid manga series began serializing in Futabasha’s Monthly Action magazine back in May 2013. The creator, Coolkyoushina, is mostly known for creating slice of life stories.

Including the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime, some of Coolkyoushinja’s most popular published works, I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying and Komori-san Can’t Decline!, have received anime adaptations.

The adventures of the Kobayashi family continue to expand with multiple spin-off manga series. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Elma OL Nikki (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Elma’s Office Lady Diary) began serialization 2016 and is currently up to Volume 2.

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Kanna no Nichijou (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life) began in 2017 and it’s currently up to Volume 6.

A third spin-off manga series called Kobayashi-san-chi no Maid Dragon: Lucoa wa Boku no xx Desu. (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Lucoa is my xx) launched on January 25, 2019.

The English translation is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment, and so far, the English version is caught up with Volume 8. The English Volume 8 is scheduled to release on July 30, 2019, and Volume 9 on January 28, 2020.

Seven Seas is also publishing the English translation of the spinoff manga series.

In the December 2018 magazine issue it was revealed that the manga’s story is nearing it’s “climax.” Does that mean the manga could be ending? Whatever the case may be, the anime is definitely just getting started.

This article provides everything that is known about

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid manga compared to the anime

Kyoto Animation is well-known for expanding upon the premise of a story and the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime was no different. The studio writers expanded on the story greatly, introducing entire episodes based on original stories.

For example, Episode 10 was an original story featuring the Little Match Girl play. What’s more, the school sport’s festival was changed from a parent’s day school event.

The anime also adapted many manga chapters completely out of order. For example, the flashback featuring Tohru and Miss Kobayashi’s first encounter on the mountain came from manga Volume 4.

This change was probably necessary for linear chronological storytelling since the manga pretty much dropped readers into the action without much explanation.

Other changes made the scenes a little confusing. Tohru’s abduction by her father led to the ending of the first season, but in the manga, Fafnir and Lucoa were worried so they went looking for Tohru.

The chapter in which they checked on Tohru featured the dodgeball fight, but since this scene was shifted to Episode 4 the concern expressed by the two dragons lost its original intended meaning.

The action was also amped up significantly. The manga mostly focused on slice-of-life shenanigans while the anime added more cinematic elements. For example, the anime portrayed the appearance of the Emperor of Demise in a far more epic fashion and the battle sequences went way beyond the manga.

The first season ended happily enough with everyone in Kobayashi’s home, but in general, the anime adapted the majority of scenes before Chapter 30, which is when a major plot development takes place (see the spoilers below for more details).

Episode 13 was based on Chapters 19 and 20 of Volume 2 but the anime also borrowed slice-of-life scenes from later volumes.

Taken all together, that means Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 has over 50 chapters worth of source material to draw upon at the time of the Season 2 announcement.

Assuming that Kyoto Animation expands upon the premise once again, or that some scenes are borrowed from the spinoff manga, there’s arguably enough content for a two-cour second season with 24 to 26 episodes.

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2 release date

As of the last update, any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Season 2 release date. However, the production of a sequel has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Kyoto Animation has also not yet been confirmed as the animation studio handling the project but for the sake of discussion we’ll assume the same staff is returning. Kyoto Animation is known for releasing several projects a year.

They recently finished up the Tsurune anime series and next up is an adaptation of the 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku novel. Otherwise, they’re planning a Free! Season 3 recap film for July 2019 and a Free! 2020 movie sequel in the summer of 2020. A Violet Evergarden movie is planned for January 2020.

Considering this studio schedule, it’s possible that the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 release date could take place in late 2019. However, a 2020 premiere date seems more likely.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The introduction of Tohru’s heralds in a dark new chapter in the story. Yes, there are new oddball dragons, and there will be plenty of comedic moments, but it won’t be all slice-of-life stories this time around.

That’s not to say the emphasis won’t be on light-hearted plot elements.

Many manga chapters focus on ordinary matters like mountain camping trips, flower-viewing parties, nursing sick people, odd sleeping habits, and even arm wrestling tournaments. Kobayashi even has a maid outfit especially designed for her!

The beginning of the second season will likely open with the news that a mountain landslide has destroyed the location where Kobayashi and Tohru first met.

Tohru knows it’s not a natural occurrence since she placed a barrier to preserve the spot for all eternity. Now, Tohru seeks to send the culprit to… hello, a new dragon just appeared?

The female dragon Iruru (sometimes written as Ilulu) is known as an extremist in the chaos dragon faction. Iruru desires destruction of the world and she has been observing Tohru as her first target.

This new dragon doesn’t mind fighting dirty and targets the human city to gain an advantage on Tohru. But what confounds Iruru is that Kobayashi, a mere human, convinces the dragon Elma to help save Tohru from destruction.

Iruru had always been told that humans were enemies, so it’s this action, and Tohru’s concern toward humans, which causes Iruru to want to know more about humanity.

The Iruru story arc is largely focused on explaining Iruru’s hatred of humanity. She suspects Kobayashi’s kindness to be trickery and believes the only choice is war. But Iruru has a very good reason to hate all humans.

When the dragon was a child she used to play with humans in the other world, but then the dragons’ land was invaded by humans. It’s implied that humans killed her parents and now she harbors animosity for all humanity.

Kobayashi proves her character true by defending Iruru. A harmony faction dragon named Cremene the Slaughterer is obsessed with purging the world of all he deems evil. Acting as judge, jury, and executioner, Cremene targets Iruru for death but is saved when Kobayashi intervenes and Tohru fights Cremene.

Once Iruru is fully introduced the darker themes settle down a bit and the characters get to relaxing. The first season hinted at a future hot spring visit, which is the focus of Chapter 33.

The scene has all the characters stripping to nothing. The manga showed Tohru topless, but the anime version will likely not be as sexually explicit.

The scene isn’t for mere titillation since it explains why the dragons appear as beautiful women. It turns out the dragons’ human bodies are simply idealized forms based on their preferences and it’s possible for them to gender swap if they wish.

But Iruru is something of an exception since she can’t control and maintain her human appearance properly. Besides having trouble adapting to her new life, this evil little dragon can’t hold back on the sex appeal and when Tohru asks what she wants in life Iruru blatantly declares, “I wanna breed with Kobayashi!”

Considering how Kyoto Animation likes to produce an original spin on stories it’s difficult to say where Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 will find an ending. Let’s just hope it’s even more action-packed and humorous than the first season. Stay tuned!