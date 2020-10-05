Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5 release date confirmed for 2021 after long COVID-19 delay

The Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5 release date has officially been confirmed to be scheduled for Spring 2021.

The announcement was made by the official website.

“TV anime Kingdom Season 3 broadcasting will resume in the spring of 2021 (planned)! We will continue to work diligently while giving maximum consideration to preventing the spread of infection by the cast and staff.” Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The accompanying graphic on the Twitter announcement listed the initial Kingdom Season 3 release date of April 5, 2020.

Presumably, Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5 will come out in April 2021 unless it’s scheduled for an odd time in the spring season, which runs from April through June.

The announcement did not specify whether the third season will pick up again with Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5 or restart the season by broadcasting Episode 1.

The Kingdom Season 3 Episode 4 release date was on April 26, 2020. In mid-April 2020, the anime production committee announced Episode 5 would be delayed.

The committee claimed they had originally planned enough time for the production of the third season, but the delay of an entire year was due to the impact of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic on the production schedule.

This article provides everything known about Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5 and all related news. As such, this article will update over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Kingdom Season 3 English dub release date still not announced

FUNimation has regularly updated its Simuldub Schedule webpage on their official site. It is currently listing the Fall 2020 anime schedule.

In the past, FUNimation released the Kingdom English dub for the first two seasons. It’s currently unknown if FUNimation will produce a Kingdom Season 3 English dub.

The company has been streaming Kingdom Season 3 on FUNimation Now, but as of this story’s initial publishing in October 2020, the first four episodes were Japanese audio only with English subtitles.

Kingdom Season 3 anime switched studios… sort of

Animation studio Pierrot produced the first two seasons in 2012 and 2014, respectively. For Kingdom Season 3, the anime series switched production staff to Studio Signpost, which is the new name for studio Pierrot’s subsidiary Pierrot Plus.

Director Kenichi Imaizumi is helming the project at Studio Signpost. Director Jun Kamiya directed the first season while director Akira Iwanaga helmed the second.

The series composition is being handled by writer Noboru Takagi, who is best known for the Golden Kamuy anime series. Character designer Hisashi Abe has previously worked on the Berserk anime and the Psycho-Pass anime movie series Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System.

The Kingdom Season 3 anime compared to the manga

The story for the anime series is based on the Kingdom manga by writer and artist Yasuhisa Hara.

The first season of the anime adaptation covered the first 173 manga chapters with 38 episodes. The second season slowed the pacing down significantly, adapting 78 chapters with 39 episodes.

The number of episodes for Kingdom Season 3 remains unknown, but Hara confirmed via Twitter the third season would at least adapt the Coalition Invasion story arc.

That means the third season will include Chapters 251 through 356, which is 105 chapters in total.

To put the anime in perspective, the manga is already over 750 chapters long. The Kingdom Season 4 anime will likely adapt multiple story arcs.

For more details and spoilers, please see our full-length Kingdom Season 3 anime story.