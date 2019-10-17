Kengan Ashura Season 3 release date on Netflix coming: Kengan Ashura Part 3 finishes manga’s ending — Is a Kengan Omega anime sequel next? [Spoilers]

Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 3, or Kengan Ashura Part 3, is being set up to finish the story of Ohma Tokita in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. Netflix could also adapt the Kengan Ashura sequel as a Kengan Omega anime series, but how will it take before the sequel can premiere?

The Kengan Ashura release date for the first season/Part 1 happened on July 31. The second part of the anime series, Kengan Ashura Part 2, is airing worldwide on Netflix on October 31. The second season will consist of Episode 13 through Episode 24.

Netflix U.S. provided a Kengan Ashura English dub immediately. A dubbing is also available in Spanish, French, and Italian. Subtitles are available in English, Japanese, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The Kengan Ashura anime will be divided up into multiple parts, which are called “cours” in Japan. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

Since the anime is released for binge-watching rather than weekly TV broadcast, the number of episodes per part/cour can be arbitrary. In this case, the anime is keeping to the same format since Part 1 ended with Episode 12, while Part 2 ended with Episode 24.

Based on the pacing of the manga source material, Kengan Ashura Season 3 (Part 3) will consist of Kengan Ashura Episode 25 through 36.

Here are some of the main Kengan Ashura cast members:

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as main character Ohma Tokita

Cho as Kazuo Yamashita

Jouji Nakata as Hideki Nogi

Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama

Hayato Kaneko as Rihito

Tetsu Inada as Jun Sekibayashi

Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai

Kengan Ashura Part 3 will likely add new cast members since the manga source material introduces a large number of fighters over time.

The anime is being animated by studio Larx Entertainment (a subsidiary of Studio Hibari) with director Seiji Kishi at the helm. The director is best known for his work on Angel Beats!, Assassination Classroom, Asobi Asobase (see our article on Asobi Asobase Season 2), the Danganronpa series, the Persona series, and Yuki Yuna Is A Hero.

Writer Makoto Uezu (Akame ga Kill, The Heroic Legend of Arslan) is handling series composition. Youko Satou (who also worked on the Assassination Classroom anime with the director) will be doing character design. Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Naruto Shippuden) is doing music composition.

The Kengan Ashura Season 3 opening (OP) and ending (ED) theme song music have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything known about Kengan Ashura Season 3 (Kengan Ashura Part 3) and all related news. As such, this article will update over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known.

Kengan Ashura manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Kengan Ashura manga series by artist Daromeon and writer Sandrovich Yabako. The writer is also the creator of the Dumbbell Nan Kilo Moteru? manga series which was adapted into the 2019 How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? anime. (Trivia: The Dumbbell series shares the same universe as Kengan Ashura and certain characters even cross over.)

The Kenga Ashura manga is a finished series with a complete ending. The manga was serialized from 2012 through 2018, with the ending released in August 2018 as Volume 27.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed an official English translation for the Kengan Ashura manga series. However, there are fan-made scanlation projects that have translated the entire first story arc and most of the manga’s sequel, Kengan Omega.

The story of the manga follows Ohma Tokita, whose nickname is Ashura, as he enters the fray of the Kengan Annihilation tournament after a short history in regular Kengan fights. Like many anime adaptations, some of the manga plot elements are reordered for dramatic effect. Unfortunately, other plot points are skipped entirely in order to condense the story into a 12-episode format and this was usually done at the expense of character development and backstory.

The depiction of Kengan fights followed the manga fairly closely. However, the anime pulled this off by showing only the major highlights of the fighters’ backstories.

The first season of the anime also outright skipped certain characters and side stories, including Yamashita’s family problems and the introduction of Kaburagi Koji. However, the most glaring change was to the female characters.

Yamashita’s new secretary, Kushida Rin, was completely removed from the story and her lines and actions given to other characters like Kaede Akiyama. This change was puzzling since Kushida was almost always present in the manga. Similarly, the side story for young female CEO Suoh Mihono was omitted entirely.

Ohma’s crazy wife/girlfriend, Karura (Karla) Kure, was introduced with the same hilarious proposal. Besides that one moment, most of Karura’s comedic scenes were skipped entirely.

It’s considered almost obligatory that an anime has sexy beach episodes and bathhouse scenes. The manga provided plenty of material for both, but the anime skipped those chapters.

Some of these skipped funny moments even included cameos by real people such as former President Barack Obama as “Mobama” and Russian President Vladimir Putin as “Petin.” No, current U.S. President Donald Trump wasn’t in the manga, despite the series finishing in 2018.

These alterations changed the overall tone of the anime, focusing on the darker elements without punctuating the dark with lighter plot beats (For a complete comparison between Part 1 and the manga series please see the full article on that topic).

Note: The following analysis was initially published before Kengan Ashura Part 2 released on Netflix and will be updated.

Considering that there are 236 manga chapters in total for the series, the anime adaptation needed at least four parts or cours to tell the tale with comfortable pacing. Unfortunately, unless Part 2 follows the manga more closely, the anime will finish the story with Kengan Ashura Season 3.

Kengan Ashura Part 2 picked up the story again with manga Chapter 73 of Volume 9, which depicted the Primal Sumo vs Pro Wrestler fight. Unless Part 2 dramatically increases the story pacing by skipping a ton of the source material, the second season is likely to end somewhere in the middle of the Round 2 matches. To do otherwise would risk upsetting fans of the manga series and could create a bad reputation for Netflix with anime fans.

The second Part will likely end with a chapter in Volume 18. That means Kengan Ashura Season 3 will open with a chapter near Volume 19 and finish with Volume 27.

For those who wish to read ahead of the anime series, it’s recommended that manga readers start with Chapter 8. The anime condensed the story by skipping and skimming a lot of content, which justifies reading the entire manga. You’d also be missing the beach bikini chapters and crossover invasion by Capcom’s Street Fighter characters.

Kengan Omega anime series could take years to develop

Since Kengan Ashura Season 3 is the ending, what will be next for the anime series? Can there even be a Kengan Ashura Season 4 (Kengan Ashura Part 4)?

Thankfully, the answer is yes… just not right away. A Kengan Ashura sequel manga called Kengan Omega had begun serializing in January 2019.

As of July, the Kengan Omega manga series was up to Volume 2. The third volume is likely to come out in late 2019.

Warning: The following two paragraphs include minor spoilers for Kengan Omega.

The story is set two years after the ending of the first manga series. Instead of Ohma Tokita, the story follows fighter Narushima Koga, a young man who suffers from an inferiority complex after suffering a crushing defeat by Ohma three years ago.

After discovering the Kengan matches on the Dark Web, Koga arranges for a meeting with a certain CEO at Yamashita Trading Company. There, Koga runs into the mysterious Gaoh Ryuki, a young man who bears a striking resemblance to Ohma.

By the time the anime’s second season had aired, Kengan Omega was already up to Chapter 39 and new chapters are released weekly by MangaONE and UraSunday. Therefore, assuming the original anime is popular enough on Netflix, there could be enough chapters for creating a Kengan Omega anime by the middle of 2020.

Of course, just because there’s enough source material does not mean a Kengan Omega anime will be produced right away. Anime production projects take years to plan and projects are scheduled years in advance. As a comparison, fans of the first manga series voted for it receive an anime adaptation back in 2015, so it took about four years for the first anime to go from vision to reality.

Kengan Ashura Part 3 release date to be scheduled for 2020?

As of the last update, no company related to the production of the anime has officially confirmed the Kengan Ashura Part 3 release date. Nor has the production of Kengan Ashura Season 3 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kengan Ashura Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives fairly quickly in comparison to the standards anime fans are used to from the Japanese animation industry. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Hero Mask Season 2, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 2, and Aggretsuko Season 3 were all confirmed to be in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were announced.

The Kengan Ashura anime is a special case since the first part previewed Part 2 with the final episode. Hopefully, Episode 24 will end by previewing Kengan Ashura Season 3.

From a production scheduling perspective, there’s no reason for Netflix to hold back. Larx Entertainment has not announced any other projects that would fill its schedule. Larx’s last project, Soul Worker: Your Destiny Awaits, was released in 2016.

There’s also a financial incentive for Larx to keep it coming fast. Since Netflix orders its projects directly from the animation studios, the need for an anime production committee is eliminated.

Even better, anime projects funded by Netflix are supposedly operating with a 15 percent profit margin. This profit is quite an improvement in comparison to the usual industry standards since some anime studios operate in the negative for producing TV projects. The studio then makes its profits on the backend with sales of merch, soundtracks, and Blu-Ray/DVD box sets.

Therefore, the Kengan Ashura Season 3 release date will likely be coming up in the first half of 2020.

Kengan Ashura Season 3 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Kengan Ashura Episode 24 released on Netflix. Spoilers for Kengan Ashura Episode 25 and beyond will be added after the second part’s finale has aired.

Here’s the official plot summary:

“Since the Edo periods of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where winner takes all. Tokita Ohma, nicknamed ‘Ashura,’ joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Kengan Ashura Season 3 release date to watch the ending of the story. Stay tuned!