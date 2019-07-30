Kengan Ashura Season 2 release date on Netflix: Kengan Ashura Part 2 sequel likely based on the manga story’s ending [Spoilers]

Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 2, or Kengan Ashura Part 2, seems almost inevitable based on the way the TV streaming giant promoted anime in recent years. After all, Netflix anime exclusives have a solid history of being renewed.

In 2019 alone, there is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Hero Mask Season 2, Forest Of Piano Season 2 and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3).

The Kakegurui example is especially notable since the anime flopped in Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan. While the anime’s story is catching up with the manga, it managed to receive a second season. So, why not a Kengan Ashura sequel?

Even Ultraman Season 2 and Grappler Baki Season 2 have been confirmed to be in early production. The ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2 and Aggretsuko Season 3 seems very likely since Sanrio desires to promote the character’s merch.

What’s more, the Kengan Ashura anime is based on a story with a complete ending only released via Netflix. Therefore, the company has a vested interest in seeing the anime’s story through to the end, assuming the TV show is popular enough.

The Kengan Ashura release date for the first season/Part 1 is scheduled for July 31. Back in 2015, fans of the Kengan Ashura manga voted for the series to receive an anime adaptation, so it’s taken about four years for the vision to become a reality.

Based on the Kengan Ashura trailer video and information provided by Netflix U.S., a Kengan Ashura English dub will be available immediately. A dubbing will also be available in Spanish, French, and Italian. Subtitles will be available in English, Japanese, Italian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Here are some of the Kengan Ashura cast members (the anime has a huge supporting cast due to a large number of fighters):

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as main character Tokita Ohma Cho as Kazuo Yamashita Jouji Nakata as Hideki Nogi Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama Hayato Kaneko as Rihito Tetsu Inada as Jun Sekibayashi Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai



The anime is produced by animation studio Larx Entertainment (a subsidiary of Studio Hibari) with director Seiji Kishi at the helm. The director is probably best known for his work on Angel Beats!, Assassination Classroom, Asobi Asobase (see our article on Asobi Asobase Season 2), the Danganronpa series, the Persona series, and Yuki Yuna Is A Hero.

Writer Makoto Uezu (Akame ga Kill, The Heroic Legend of Arslan) is handling series composition. Youko Satou (who also worked on Assassination Classroom with the director) will be doing character design. Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Naruto Shippuden) is doing music composition. The OP song is My First Story’s “King & Ashley” and the ED song is Bad Hop’s “Born This Way.”

This article provides everything known about Kengan Ashura Season 2 (Kengan Ashura Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will update over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known.

Kengan Ashura manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Kengan Ashura manga series by artist Daromeon and writer Yabako Sandrovich (Dumbbell Nan Kilo Moteru?/How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Life?). The manga was serialized from 2012 through 2018, with the ending released in August 2018 as Volume 27.

Unfortunately, an official English translation of the Kengan Ashura manga has never been released. However, there are fan-made scanlation projects that have translated the entire first story arc of the manga.

There is also a Kengan Ashura sequel manga called Kengan Omega that began serializing in January 2019. The story is set two years after the ending of the first manga series. Kenga Omega is already up to Volume 2 as of the airing of the first season of the Kengan Ashura anime.

Considering that there are 236 manga chapters, the anime needs at least four parts or cours to tell the tale with a comfortable adaptation pacing of about five chapters per episode. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

However, since the anime is released for binge-watching rather than weekly TV broadcast, the number of episodes per part/cour can be arbitrary.

The story of the manga follows Tokita Ohma, whose nickname is Ashura, as he enters the fray of the Kengan fights. The first part of the manga introduces the characters and the world, but by Chapter 17 the beginning of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament is announced.

This tournament features the fighters of 32 corporations vying for control of the seat of the chairman of the Kengan Association. However, 151 corporations initially enter the tournament, and only 28 of the highest-ranking corporations are afforded a spot right away. So, 123 of the fighters are forced to compete in a battle royale preliminary match to win one of the five remaining spots in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament.

As might be guessed, Ashura emerges victorious as one of the five, and he’s representing the Yamashita Trading Company. Likely, the first part of the anime adaptation will reach at least Round 1 of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament before finding a stopping point somewhere during the main tournament.

Why stop there? The anime’s official website has already announced the full cast. In addition to the eight main cast members, there are 74 supporting cast members already. Since some of these characters do not appear in the manga until Round 1 on Ganryu Island, it seems likely that the anime will end somewhere between Chapter 43 and Chapter 116, the ending of the first round.

Note: This article was published before the first season of the Kengan Ashura anime released on Netflix, and we will update it with further analysis in the future.

The good news is that there should be more than enough source material for creating multiple seasons. Let’s just hope the story isn’t rushed by cutting down on certain story arcs.

Kengan Ashura Part 2 release date

As of the last update, Netflix, animation studio Larx Entertainment, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Kengan Ashura Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of Kengan Ashura Part 2 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, we will update this article with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kengan Ashura Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Based on the way Netflix has labeled anime seasons in the past, they’ll likely divide the episodes up into “parts” rather than seasons. Assuming that’s the case, it’s possible the anime sequels will be divided up into Kengan Ashura Part 2, 3, and 4. But how quickly could Larx Entertainment churn out the sequel seasons?

The availability of animation studio Larx Entertainment’s staff is an issue. Larx will likely work to clear up their schedule to meet Netflix’s needs because there’s a financial incentive.

Since Netflix orders its projects directly from the animation studios, the need for an anime production committee is eliminated. Even better, Netflix anime originals are supposedly operating with a 15 percent profit margin. This profit is quite an improvement for the business model since some anime studios operate in the negative for producing TV projects. They make their profits on the backend with sales of merch, soundtracks, and Blu-Ray/DVD box sets.

Therefore, based on the recent release history of Netflix’s anime originals, Kengan Ashura Season 2 will likely come out in the first half of 2020 at the earliest.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Spoilers (Plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Kengan Ashura Part 1 (Kengan Ashura Season 1) released on Netflix. Once the ending of the first season is analyzed, we will update this article in the future with a plot summary. In the meantime, we will provide an introductory plot summary for the entire series.

“Since the Edo period of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where winner takes all. Tokita Ouma, nicknamed ‘Ashura,’ joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Kengan Ashura Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!