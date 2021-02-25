The Kemono Jihen Season 2 anime will have Kabane and his friends traveling all over Japan to gather up pieces of the lifestones. Pic credit: Studio Ajia-Do

The Kemono Jihen Season 2 anime TV series will continue the story of Kabane Kusaka and his fellow Kemonoists at Kohachi Inugami’s Strangeness Consulting Agency. But when will Kemono Jihen 2 come out?

The first season of the Kemono Jihen anime was produced by animation studio Ajia-Do, which also animated the 2020 Kakushigoto, the 2018 How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord anime, and the 2016 Izetta: The Last Witch.

The anime project was helmed by director Masaya Fujimori, best known for directing Izetta: The Last Witch and the first Fairy Tail movie in 2013. He was also the animation director for the first Pokemon movie back in the 1990s and InuYasha movies 1 and 4 in the 2000s.

Writer Noboru Kimura (Gangsta, Gundam Build Divers, Knight’s & Magic, Princess Principal Movie: Crown Handler) handled the series composition and scripts. Artist Nozomi Tachibana was the character designer.

The Kemono Jihen Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Kemono Jihen OP was “Path of the Beast (Kemono Michi)” by Daisuke Ono (voice actor for vampire character Mihai Florescu), while the ED “Mark (Shirushi)” was performed by Sayaka Sasaki.

The first season of the Kemono Jihen anime was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation and Netflix Japan (but not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s Kemono Jihen English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The Kemono Jihen Blu-ray-DVD release had six volumes. The finale, Kemono Jihen Episode 12, released on March 26, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Kemono Jihen Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Kemono Jihen Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Bandai Namco, Shueisha, Studio Ajia-Do, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Kemono Jihen Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Kemono Jihen sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kemono Jihen Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Kemono Jihen anime had the bad luck to release in the same time frame as Studio MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen anime, which holds a similar supernatural-themed premise of a young powered person investigating occult occurrences as part of a school rather than an investigative agency. They also share an overarching goal of the main character trying to collect pieces of a creature for a special purpose.

Relegated to dark horse status, Kemono Jihen still manages to shine thanks to its colorful cast and an emotionally driven plot that finds strength in its differences. Thus, reviews have scored the first season fairly well although it’s unlikely to be rewarded Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year award like its competition.

In the past, Studio Ajia-Do was not exactly known for doing anime sequels, but in recent years they’ve established a strong trend of producing second seasons. The Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 anime has already been confirmed to be in production. The 2020 Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori anime is receiving a Motto! Season 2 in 2021.

The How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 release date is in 2021, but Studio Zezuka Productions took over from Ajia-Do for producing the second season. So, it’s always possible the same could happen with Kemono Jihen Season 2.

Otherwise, it’s predicted that the wait for Kemono Jihen Season 2 could be years. Anime projects are scheduled years out in advance and anime production committees typically wait until the financial numbers for the streaming revenue and Blu-Ray sales are in before greenlighting a second season.

Kemono Jihen manga compared to the anime TV series

The story for the anime is based on the Kemono Jihen manga series by Shou Aimoto. Serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine since December 2016, the manga was up to Volume 13 as of February 2021.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced a Kemono Jihen manga English translation.

The cover art for Kemono Jihen manga Volume 13. Pic credit: Shou Aimoto

The anime has been fairly faithful to the manga but it’s not a straight panel-by-panel adaptation. The anime’s pacing was relatively fast during certain story arcs in order for the anime to reach a good stopping point in only 12 episodes.

The first big change up was how Chapters 2 and 3 were essentially mashed together. Originally, Kabane didn’t meet the other two kids at the agency until Inugami took him on his first case with the bugs, whereas the anime had Shiki and Akira along for the ride.

Some skipped scenes were fairly minor like Kabane being worried about losing his friends after the mosquito encounter at Bug Bites. He couldn’t sleep and checked to make certain they were still alive.

One disappointment is that the anime completely skipped over Kabane’s date with kitsune girl Kon in manga Chapter 10. Akira is shocked when he spots the pair going out for ice cream and immediately texts Shiki to come running.

The two stalkers friends then secretly try to help guide Kabane’s date by disguising themselves and giving Kabane ideas for how he should react to Kon’s emotions by acting them out. When they reach a romantic beach, Akira thinks Kabane X Kon needs just one more push so Akira tries to kiss Shiki while declaring, “It’s fine! We’re just pretending!” Needless to say, Shiki is like, “Aw, hell no!” and the farce falls apart.

The anime story arc about Shiki’s parents in Kemono Jihen Episode 7 toned down the scene where Shiki remembered what happened to his mother Kumi in that hut. While the anime obscured what was happening the dialogue still made it clear that Shiki’s scumbag uncle was experimenting to create golden silk by coercing Shiki’s mother into breeding with different kemono species every day.

Kemono Jihen Episode 8 will pick up the story again in Chapter 12 when Shiki meets his “siblings”. That means Kemono Jihen Episode 9 wraps up the spider family story by finishing Chapter 14.

The Kemono Jihen Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in manga Volume 6. Pic credit: Shou Aimoto

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, Kemono Jihen Episode 12, will find an ending in Chapter 21.

It’s a good stopping point since the chapter finishes the story arc about Akira’s brother Yui and the snow village while introducing the overarching main plot about gathering the lifestones. The chapters also explained the meaning of the anime’s title and its relation to the war between humans and kemono thousands of years ago.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available now to make Kemono Jihen Season 2. Better yet, manga readers who wish to read ahead of the manga can jump to Volume 6: Chapter 22.

In Kemono Jihen Season 2, the kitsune girl Kon will be sent on a spy mission into the heart of enemy territory: the hidden Tanuki home village! Pic credit: Shou Aimoto

Kemono Jihen Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The Kemono Calculi, or lifestones as the anime’s English subtitles call them, are actually parts of a Ghoul’s skeleton that are scattered all over Japan. In searching for the pieces and unifying them, Kabane hopes to find his kemono leader parents and in the process might revive the ghoul by collecting all the pieces.

Inari and her kitsune minions also intend on gathering all the pieces of the ghoul skeleton in order to gain more power and take over Japan.

Kon’s dueling feelings for Inari and Kabane are a ticking time bomb for their relationship. The kitsune leader sends Nobimaru to entice Kon into earning back her “good girl” status by stealing the lifestones from her friends. But the trick is that she must manipulate Kabane into willingly handing it over rather than snatching it away with force.

Meanwhile, Inugami plans on approaching people who possess similar lifestones to find out how Kabane’s parents receive their own stone. Akira and Yui stay behind for some family bonding time and Shiki has his own business to attend to.

When Kabane and Inugami leave for Shikoku, Yashima, Kon abruptly announces she’s tagging along since the area has “really yummy fish”. The thinly veiled lie, and the fact that she knew they were going to Shikoku, makes it pretty obvious Kon is working as Inari’s spy, but she’s allowed to join regardless.

Anime audiences will be introduced to Princess Iyohime, a young girl destined to become Yashima’s next chief. Princess Iyo Yashima had just returned from human school and all of the kemono animals gather around to welcome her back. Pic credit: Shou Aimoto

It turns out Inugami’s group is traveling to a hidden Tanuki village. The Yashima Temple uses illusions to hide from the world and there’s a secret offering used to break the veil.

Inugami is shocked to come home to a giant welcoming ceremony with dancers, drums, confetti, and fireworks. (And poor Kon faints from being surrounded by so many Tanuki.)

Inugami is welcomed by a young girl named Iyohime, who was expecting Inugami to be visiting her. She is sorely disappointed when he only acknowledges her in passing. Instead, Inugami intends on visiting gramps Tasaburou, the chief of the Shikoku Tanuki.

Tasaburou possesses the Phantasm Calculi, the treasured lifestone that that Tanuki have been living under. The Tanuki chief will allow Kabane to challenge him for the stone as long he likes, but beating the elderly, diminutive Tanuki is much harder than it seems.

Kon will have her own test as her conflicting loyalties come to a head. She knows that being a “good girl” to Inari means betraying Kon, the only person who has ever shown her true kindness, and she knows such actions are not something a good girl would do. But if Kon doesn’t complete her mission the consequences will be explosive since Inari has another order: “Grant traitors their deserved deaths!”

As might be guessed, the Kemono Jihen Season 2 anime will include a training arc. Pic credit: Shou Aimoto

Kagane’s adventure across Japan will next have him seeking the Stream and Purity Calculi. But it won’t be easy since they’ll be facing off against members of the Special Investigation Unit for the fate of Japan.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Kemono Jihen Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!