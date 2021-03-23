Keanu Reeves will produce and star in the upcoming Netflix movie BRZRKR

Pic credit: Netflix

Keanu Reeves can act, direct and play guitar! He has been doing that for years. But it turns out, he’s currently added a new skill to his impressive resume — he will be starring and producing a live-action movie adaptation of his comic-book series BRZRKR for Netflix.

What is BRZRKR?

Keanu Reeves teamed up with comic-book aficionados Matt Kindt and Ron Garney to create a 12-issue series that follows an immortal warrior and the battles he has fought throughout his journey. It has been described as a “brutally epic saga.”

Reeves co-writes this comic series alongside Kindt (Marvel Knights Spider-Man) with Garney (Captain America: Heroes Return, Juggernaut) handling the illustrations. The series is distributed by BOOM! Studios and the first comic dropped on March 3.

The trailer for the comic came out back in February and features narration and an introduction from the actor himself. He shares, “I’m excited to introduce you to BRZRKR, a new comic book epic I created alongside some incredible talent.”

He describes the creative process as a “dream come true,” and expressed that he has loved comics since he was younger and credited them for being a huge influence in his career.

Live-action Netflix adaptation

Netflix recently announced that they had acquired the rights to adapt BRZRKR into a movie. In the press release, they excitedly shared that actor and comic-book creator Reeves will be starring in the movie adaptation while also producing it.

Alongside Reeves will be producers from both BOOM! Studios and Company Films. The movie’s executive producer is Adam Yoelin, he previously co-produced the horror movie The Empty Man. Producers are Ross Richie (2 Guns), Stephen Christy (The Empty Man) and Stephen Hamel (John Wick).

The synopsis for BRZRKR is thrilling and already paints an image of epic fights and action sequences. The plot has been described as, ”The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence and how to end it.”

Adding to that and sharing what to expect from the movie adaptation, Netflix writes, “The anime series will further expand the BRZRKR universe by exploring different elements of the story. In the series, Reeves will reprise his role and voice his character.”

After acquiring BRZRKR, Netflix has struck a “first-look deal” with BOOM! Studios when it comes to live-action and animated television series.

BRZRKR is expected to stream on Netflix.