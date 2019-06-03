Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 release date confirmed: 2019 announcement by Teasing Master Takagi-san manga confirms new anime – Moto sequel possible? [Spoilers]

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 has officially been confirmed to be coming up in the summer of 2019! Check out the new trailer video that was released in late May 2019.

The new anime was teased left and right before being confirmed. First, there was a joke at the beginning of the year and then in December 2018 Monthly Shonen Sunday began teasing an important announcement for the Teasing Master Takagi-san anime coming up in the new year.

For 2018 April Fool’s day, a perfect joke was created for the ultimate teaser. An official-looking announcement claimed Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 would feature Takagi in elementary school.

The key visual appeared convincing to a casual glance but in small text the joke ad said, “It is April fool’s story.” This fake announcement managed to catch western audiences by surprise since it was technically already April 1st in Japan while still March 31st to the west.

Thankfully, the second announcement was no joke. In January 2019, the February issue of Monthly Shonen Sunday confirmed that a second season of the anime adaptation would be produced.

The official website confirmed that animation studio Shin-Ei Animation and director Hiroaki Akagi are returning to produce the second season. Rie Takahashi and Yuuki Kaji (voice actors for Takagi-san and Nishikata, respectively) are also returning.

The director thanked fans for making Season 2 possible by supporting the anime. He also told fans to expect “slight tweaks” to the story but did not explain what that might mean.

In the long run, fans are hoping that an anime adaptation of Karakai Jouzu (Moto) no Takagi-san (Teasing Master (Former) Takagi-san) will be announced. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Updated June 03, 2019: Added exact release date for Teasing Mast Takagi-san Season 2 and trailer video.

Updated April 1, 2019: Added trailer video for Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 and release date time frame. No joke!

Updated January 14, 2019: Added Season 2 staff, voice actors, and other related news.

This article provides everything that is known about Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san manga series by author and artist Soichiro Yamamoto. Serialized since 2013, the manga is up to Volume 9, which came bundled with an OVA episode (see below for more details).

The manga has inspired two spin-off series so far. The first, Ashita wa Doyobi (Tomorrow Is Saturday), was only two volumes. The side story was adapted into the first season of the anime series since it takes place in the same time frame.

The second spin-off is called Karakai Jouzu (Moto) no Takagi-san, or (Former) Teasing Master Takagi-san. It launched in the summer of 2017 and by the end of 2019, it should be up to Chapter 100. It’s written by Yamamoto but illustrated by manga artist Mifumi Inaba.

Unfortunately, merely describing a plot summary is full of major spoilers since it’s a direct sequel to the main story. Manga readers shouldn’t start reading that spin-off manga until after reading Chapter 31 of the main series (please see the spoilers section for more details).

Yen Press is publishing the English translation of the main manga series under the title Teasing Master Takagi-San. Volume 4 was released in April 2019, while Volume 5 is scheduled for July 23, 2019. Unfortunately, an English translation of Karakai Jouzu (Moto) no Takagi-san has not yet been announced.

Like many anime, Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san was adapted out of order and skipped some content. For example, the middle of the first season skipped ahead to the swimsuit shopping story of manga Chapter 38. Considering that the anime already reached the swimming pool it would have made sense to adapt even later chapters, but studio Shin-ei Animation decided to reserve that story for the OVA episode.

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Episode 12 borrowed elements from Chapters 13 and 21, which told the love letter and seating arrangement stories, respectively. The anime changed things up slightly because the manga had Nishikata attempting to scare Takagi by whipping out a toy rubber snake from his pocket. Takagi somehow sensed the prank was coming and announced that a toy snake did not scare her anyway.

Episode 12 created a sentimental ending by substituting the toy snake for Takagi’s handkerchief. This anime original ending teased that Takagi really did like Nishikata while leaving an opening for Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 to continue the story.

The best part is that the anime adaptation covered less than half of the available manga chapters so there’s nothing stopping Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 from being produced in 2019. The only negative is that the anime made it difficult to read ahead since the adaptation jumped around so much. Regardless, readers should probably begin with Chapter 16 in Volume 2 as a starting point.

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san OVA episode gets all wet

On July 10, 2018, the Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san OVA episode was bundled with manga Volume 9. This special episode adapted manga chapters 57 through 59 of Volume 6.

As mentioned earlier, the OVA episode’s story was focused on the water slide chapters related to the swimming pool story.

Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Gessan Shonen Sunday Comics officially confirmed the production of a second season. The exact Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 release date was eventually announced within a trailer video, with the Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 premiere date scheduled for July 7, 2019, during the summer 2019 anime season.

Thankfully, the turnaround on Teasing Master Season 2 was fairly quick, but that shouldn’t be too surrprising. Financially, the Blu-Ray and DVD boxes for the first season did well, selling significantly more copies than even My Hero Academia (see our article on My Hero Academia Season 4) and other popular series.

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 spoilers

In a nutshell, the main manga series is endless short stories about Nishikata trying and failing to tease Takagi. But those desiring some sort of relationship resolution want to see the plot moved forward.

Unfortunately, the main series really does not provide any answers with the exception of Chapter 31, which trolled manga readers in an epic fashion. Chapter 31 is directly connected to the spin-off Karakai Jouzu (Moto) no Takagi-san manga, so it’s highly recommended to read that chapter before reading the rest of these spoilers.

Warning: The rest of this article is major spoilers for the Moto spin-off series.

Chapter 31 is a time jump where Takagi is now an adult with a young daughter of her own. The chapter was alarming to readers since it seemed to imply that Nishikata died or that the two main characters grew apart relationally in high school.

However, Takagi breaks the fourth wall on the final manga page, staring straight into the readers’ eyes. The final panel shows the name label on the outside of her apartment door and it clearly shows the name Nishikata. This was author Yamamoto’s way of showing readers what Nishikata suffers through every day.

The way the manga is designed leaves two options for Shin-Ei Animation. They could adapt around 44 chapters of the main story and focus on the childhood of Takagi and Nishikata. Or, they could focus the second season on the married life of the two main characters while providing flashbacks based on the main manga.

Alternately, the anime studio could use Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 as a springboard for launching the Karakai Jouzu no (Moto) Takagi-san anime. They would simply need to reserve the infamous Chapter 31 until the finale of the second season.

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Season 2 release date to find out how the manga is adapted. Stay tuned!