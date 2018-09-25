Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2 release date: Kakuriyo Bed and Breakfast for Spirits manga/light novel series compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2 is almost a necessity considering the ending of Episode 26. While fans enjoyed the subtlety of the relationship between the Ogre-God Odanna and Aoi Tsubaki, many feel that a more firm confirmation is needed to give a true ending.

The reason that the anime did not yet confirm their relationship is that the story is based on the ongoing Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi light novel series written by author Midori Yuma and illustrated by artist Laruha. Published since 2015, the novel series is already up to Volume 9 as of April 2018.

Historically, new books are released two to three times a year. Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Volume 9 is scheduled to release on October 15, 2018.

The Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi manga adaptation is written by Midori Yuma and illustrated by Wako Ioka. Published in tankobon format by Enterbrain, the manga series is up to Volume 5 as of September 2018.

Unfortunately, the light novels do not have an official English translation, but VIZ Media has licensed the English translation for the manga. The English Kakuriyo Bed and Breakfast for Spirits manga will be released bi-monthly at first, with Volume 1 scheduled for January 1, 2019, and Volume 2 coming out on March 5, 2019. Fan-made scanlation projects and novel translations have only released several chapters as of the ending of the first season.

This article provides everything that is known about Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi manga/light novel series compared to the anime

When light novels are adapted into anime, the biggest sin that an anime studio can make is flying through the source material. Thankfully, studio Gonzo decided to adapt the Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi light novels at an easy pace.

Episode 15 is when Aoi and Ginji were kidnapped and taken to Orio-ya, a rival inn to Tenjin-ya. Those events happen to correspond to the beginning of light novel Volume 4. The fireworks ceremony story arc of Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Episode 26 that finished off the first season corresponds to the ending of Volume 5.

As of the ending of the first season, the Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi manga is far behind the story told by the anime. Volume 2 was covered by anime Episode 2 and even by Volume 5, the manga was far behind the anime adaptation. At the rate at which new manga chapters are released, it will take several years before the manga covers the story events of the anime.

If you’re a Japanese reader then the good news is that you can jump straight into light novel Volume 6 and continue reading the story. English-only audiences are not so lucky. The English manga will only be up to Volume 5 by September 2019.

It’s possible an international publisher will pick up the license for the light novels. If not, at the rate fan-made translations are progressing, the English Volume 6 probably won’t become available until the second half of 2019 at the earliest.

Kakuriyo Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Gonzo or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kakuriyo Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

From a financial perspective, the prospects for a second season are not looking so great. Despite receiving decent reviews, the anime was only moderately popular on Crunchyroll and similar streaming services. The Blu-Ray/DVD sales numbers were also relatively low.

That’s not to say that Kakuriyo Season 2 is doomed. Disc sales are no longer the leading factor in the anime industry, which has been invigorated by streaming services. Let’s just hope the Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi anime proves conventional wisdom wrong.

Kakuriyo Season 2 spoilers

The last time we saw Aoi and Odanna, they had returned to Tenjin-ya aboard the airships. A triumphant Aoi had cleared the curse of the southern land and she returns to her precious Moonflower eatery.

The harvest season provides ways for Aoi to get closer to Odanna since she’s preparing for an autumn festival. The Ogre-god even invites her to go pick out fruits together… could it be a date?

But Aoi is not the luckiest girl in the world and it’s not too long before she stumbles over another obstacle. Odanna goes on a trip to the Ayakashi capital city Youto (which was first shown in Episode 3). Everyone in Tenjin-ya is distressed when word comes that Odanna has gone missing!

Byakuya, the strict and unfriendly Chief of Accounting, informs Aoi that the inn is now facing a financial crisis. Aoi ends up going on a business trip to Youta to resolve these problems.

Worse, it turns out Odanna was arrested! Near the end of the anime’s first season, Raiju mentioned that human girls are only good for eating or marrying. This was no random opinion but an important rule in Ayakashi society, so Odanna was breaking the rules by keeping Aoi without eating or marrying her.

Aoi will learn more about Odanna’s past in the process. In order to resolve her problems, Aoi will travel to Youto, a snow country in the isolated north. Along the way, she will help Ayakashi with their problems and learn a few more recipes, of course.

Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait until the Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2 release date to watch how Aoi resolves these problems. Let’s just hope the second season is renewed at all. Stay tuned!