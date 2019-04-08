Kakegurui Season 3 release date: Kakegurui XX on Netflix U.S. in summer 2019 – Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Kakegurui Season 3 is a necessity simply because the anime left fans hanging in the middle of the election story arc. But how long will audiences need to wait for the anime production committees to make the gamble?

Similar to how Food Wars S3 requires Food Wars Season 4 to feel complete, Kakegurui XX felt like it ended halfway through a full season’s story.

It turns out there’s a very good reason that animation studio MAPPA ended the story that way. The anime simply caught up with the story from the source material, which means that Kakegurui XXX can’t be greenlit for production quickly unless the anime resorts to a lot of filler episodes and anime-original content.

The second big obstacle is financial. Kakegurui XX was actually a surprise since sales of the first season’s Blu-Ray/DVD box sets essentially belly-flopped back in 2017.

It’s hard to say whether the Kakegurui XX Blu-Ray volumes will do the same.

Regardless, it’s possible that simply being a popular Netflix exclusive will be enough for the Kakegurui anime TV show to be renewed. Years ago, Blu-Ray/DVD sales used to be the primary source of revenue for the anime industry, but in recent years streaming income became the deciding factor in an anime’s success.

With Netflix’s support, it’s fully possible that Kakeguirui Season 3 could be produced.

This article provides everything that is known about Kakeguirui Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Kakegurui xx (Kakegurui Season 2) release date on Netflix U.S.

When Netflix secures the international licensing for an anime, often times the season will release on Netflix Japan as episodes are broadcast on Japanese TV stations.

Then, the international release will come out within six months after the anime releases its finale episode in Japan.

Don't miss a look at all the kickass anime hitting Netflix soon like Ultraman, Rilakkuma and Kaoru, the second season of Kakegurui, and of course Evangelion. pic.twitter.com/C2aB055LUv — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 24, 2019

Netflix’s Kakegurui Season 2 is keeping to this historical release schedule. Kakegurui XX first aired in Japan starting January 2019 and the ending, Episode 12, released on March 27, 2019.

During AnimeJapan 2019, Netflix confirmed that the Kakegurui XX release date on Netflix U.S. is scheduled for June 19, 2019.

Kakegurui manga compared to the Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler anime

The story for the Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler anime is based on the Kakegurui manga series by writer Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Toru Naomura.

Started in 2014, the manga is released in Square Enix’s Gangan Joker and the books are up to Volume 11 as of March 22, 2019.

Starting in 2015, a spin-off began serializing. Called Kakegurui Twin, the prequel tells the story of Mary Saotome a year prior to when Yumeko Jabami transfers into Hyakkaou Private Academy. The manga also spawned a four-panel (4-koma) comedy spin-off in 2017.

The official English translation for the main series is being released by Yen Press. Fortunately, it’s not too far behind the Japanese language release.

By March 2019, the English manga was up to Volume 9, with Volume 10 scheduled for June 18, 2019.

Anime adaptations of manga series will often rearrange the ordering of events but in the case of adapting the Kakegurui manga, the anime relied on a lot of original content.

For the ending of the first season, original creator Kawamoto wrote Season 1, Episode 12, which had Yumeko gambling directly against student council president Kirari Momobami in order to provide a final confrontation that provided some sort of plot resolution.

With the exception of the ending, the first season followed the manga pretty closely.

Volume 5: Chapter 27 and Season 1 Episode 11 both ended with Kaede losing both 10 billion yen and his council seat when he gambled his entire life schedule.

Similarly, Kakegurui XX remained faithful to the manga up until the ending but the ordering of events was switched.

For example, the title for Season 2, Episode 6, The Hollywood Star, comes from Chapter 56 of Volume 10. Then you have Season 2, Episode 10, The Logical Girl, whose title from Chapter 33 of Volume 6. In the middle of that all, Episodes 7 and 8 covered Chapters 45 through 49.

Rei Batsubami is an entirely anime-original character that was apparently introduced for the sole reason of providing an original story for Kakegurui XX with Episodes 11 and 12.

Oddly enough, Batsubami’s backstory was wedged into a single episode even though the character was one of the most interesting this season.

Worse, the grand finale ended on a coin toss instead of a more interesting gamble, which meant Batsubami’s story concluded with an anticlimactic ending that didn’t feel impactful.

That left Kakegurui XX feeling like it finished the show on filler since the main plot involving the election was left unresolved.

Still, studio MAPPA must be given points for working well with a bad hand. When the ending of Kakegurui XX aired in Japan even the manga hadn’t concluded the election story arc.

Therefore, it could be argued that the second season set up the conditions for Kakegurui Season 3 while buying time until the manga has enough content for a new season.

Kakegurui Season 3 release date

As of the last update, animation studio MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Kakegurui Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kakegurui XXX premiere date will occur in the future.

When Kakegurui XX was first announced in 2017, only three manga volumes were released. By 2018, the manga was up to Volume 10, but even with five volumes (and presumably the creator’s notes) available as source material to work with MAPPA ended up relying on filler.

Therefore, it can be inferred that the manga will need to be up to at least Volume 15 for a third season to be produced unless the decision is made to diverge completely from the manga.

Since new manga chapters are released monthly, and new volumes are released about two to three times a year, it seems likely that anime audiences will have to wait until at least 2021 before Kakegurui Season 3 could be released.

The waiting game might be preferred by some fans rather than end up with yet another anime that diverges completely from its source material.

Kakegurui XXX spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published at a time when there were not enough new manga chapters available for creating complete spoilers. This article will be updated over time in the future with a plot summary.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Kakegurui Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!