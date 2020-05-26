Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 will continue the war of rom-com misunderstandings between Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. But when will Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai?: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen Season 3 come out?

Assuming that Kaguya-sama Season 3 does not change studios, the anime will be produced by studio A-1 Pictures, which is best known for recent anime such as Sword Art Online and The Seven Deadly Sins (which switched to Studio DEEN starting with Season 3).

Director Shinichi Omata is helming the project under the pseudonym Mamoru Hatakeyama. In the past, he’s directed popular anime such as Record of Grancrest War and was an episode director for Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun) is creating the series composition. Artist Yuuko Yahiro (Haikyuu!!) created the character designs and was the Chief Animation Director. Also on the project are sound director Jin Aketagawa and music composer Kei Haneoka.

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 opening (OP) theme song music and ending (ED) have not yet been announced.

The second season premiered on April 11, 2020. The anime project did not suffer from any delays caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic since most of the work was done by mid-April. The finale, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Episode 12, will stream exclusively on FUNimation beginning June 27, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai?: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War English dub release date delayed for Season 2

The release date for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War English dub has not yet been announced. In late March 2020, FUNimation announced that they “will also dub both seasons of the series and will release them at a later date.”

Many English dubbing houses have experienced delays since voice actors often travel to the recording studio. In order to protect voice actors from the impact of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic, FUNimation has “temporarily paused SimulDub production for the remainder of the current and upcoming seasons.”

In general, many anime studios’ schedules have suffered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many anime studios are located within the Tokyo area, which struggled to contain the viral spread.

Fortunately, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 was one of the few anime which was not delayed, along with other projects including the Tower Of God anime, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, and Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2/Part 2.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga compared to the anime

The anime series is based on the Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai?: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen manga series by creator Aka Akasaka. When the Japanese title for the Kaguya-sama manga is translated into English it literally means “Kaguya Wants To Be Confessed To: The Geniuses’ War Of Hearts And Minds”

Serialized weekly with new chapters since May 2015, the manga series is up to Kaguya-sama Volume 18 as of April 17, 2020. Historically, four or five new volumes come out per year.

In 2018 the Kaguya-sama manga received two spin-offs. The first is a Dojin Edition by Shinta Sakayama. The second, by G3 Ida, is called We Want To Talk About Kaguya (Kaguya-sama o Kataritai). That story follows girls in a newspaper club who idolize the student council but don’t really know what’s going on behind its closed doors.

North American publisher VIZ Media is publishing the official Kaguya-sama manga’s English translation. As of May 5, 2020, it is up to Volume 14; Volume 15 is scheduled for release on July 7, 2020, Volume 16 on September 1, 2020, and Volume 17 on November 3, 2020.

The Kaguya-sama anime series is arguably one of the most well-executed adaptations of a rom-com manga series in recent years. But, like similar manga series, the chapters were adapted out of order and the story was condensed.

Notably, earlier manga chapters tended to have self-contained stories while later manga volumes began to develop short story arcs. In those cases, the anime adapted the related chapters in consecutive order.

The Kaguya-sama manga’s timeline isn’t necessarily based on the chapter order, either. Sometimes, later volumes provided big flashbacks back to the time before rumors about Kaguya and Miyuki dating began to spread.

The titles of each anime episode corresponded to the title of the chapters that the episode adapted. The following is a guide to skipped chapters and the order in which the anime episodes adapted the manga:

Episode 1: Chapters 1, 12, 5

Episode 2: Chapters 11, 7, 6

Episode 3: Chapters 14, 8, 9

Episode 4: Chapters 17, 18, 19, 20

Episode 5: Chapters 16, 23, 21

Episode 6: Chapters 24, 28, 25

Episode 7: Chapters 26, 29, 27

Episode 8: Chapters 39, 31, 55

Episode 9: Chapters 33, 34, 35

Episode 10: Chapters 37, 38, 40

Episode 11: Chapters 42, 43, 41, 44

Episode 12: Chapters 44, 45, 46

Skipped Chapters: 2, 3, 4, 10, 13, 15, 22, 23, 30 (Season 2), 32, 36

The first season of the anime ended on a high emotional note with the fireworks festival in Volume 5: Chapter 45, only to reset the relationship based on misunderstandings and the prideful desire to force the other to confess their love first. Chapter 46 started the second school year in that same manner, so it made sense for the anime’s first season to end that way as well.

Season 2 Episode 1: Chapters 30, 48, 57, 51

Season 2 Episode 2: Chapters 52, 53, 54

Season 2 Episode 3: Chapters 56, 59, 60

Season 2 Episode 4: Chapters 58, 61, 65

Season 2 Episode 5: Chapters 63, 64, 36, 66

Season 2 Episode 6: Chapters 67, 68, 69

Season 2 Episode 7: Chapters 70, 71, 73, 74

Season 2 Episode 8: Chapters TBA

Season 2 Episode 9: Chapters TBA

Season 2 Episode 10: Chapters TBA

Season 2 Episode 11: Chapters TBA

Season 2 Episode 12: Chapters TBA

Skipped Chapters: TBA

Note: This article was initially published before Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated over time.

All in all, it’s predicted that the second season will end in a manner dramatically similar to the first season. As such, the best stopping point would be to first finish the sports festival story arc of Volume 9: Chapters 86 through 90 and then end with Volume 10: Chapter 92 since it has Miyuki trying to determine Kaguya’s feelings for him.

Such an ending would mean that the anime has adapted less than half the available manga chapters, so there’s plenty of source material for making Kaguya-sama Season 3. Better yet, English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime series can jump straight to Volume 10.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 release date

As of the last update, there has been no official confirmation of the Season 3 release date by Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime. The production of a sequel has also not been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 premiere date will occur.

The anime series has been well-reviewed by both critics and audiences. FUNimation even paid extra money to make the second season an exclusive, a change from the first season, which streamed on competitor platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Considering the rising popularity, it seems likely that Kaguya-sama Season 3 will be greenlit for production. But anime fans will probably be waiting at least another year for the third season, especially since the entire anime industry was set back by COVID-19.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Episode 12 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Kaguya-sama Season 3 will be added after it’s confirmed where the second season ended.

Here’s the official plot summary for manga Volume 10:

Will Ai prove to Kaguya that she can win Miyuki’s heart after all…while singing karaoke? Then the student council engages in some competitive cooking. Yu tries to spare Miko the embarrassment of the others discovering that she likes to listen to sexy voice actors whisper sweet nothings. And Kaguya declines to participate in a group date involving Miyuki—with a predictable impact on her mental stability. At some point, you’ve got to upgrade your phone.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Kaguya-sama Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!