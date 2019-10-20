Kaguya-sama: Love is War gets a second season

Have you been watching Aka Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai – Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen) anime series? Well, we got some good news to share with you today. It looks like the series will be getting a second season.

The news was announced recently at a Young Jump Bunkasai event in Tokyo. We also learned that the title of this sequel would be Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen.

To mark the occasion, Akasaka drew a special picture of Kaguya Shinomiya to celebrate.

For those unfamiliar with the story, it follows the lonely days of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are both considered to be the elites among the elites of their prestigious academy’s student council.

The thing is, they have fallen for each other but are too prideful to make the first move. So now they wage a war of love against each other to force the other to confess first.

Along with the new season announcement, we also got a new promotional visual as well.

Director Mamoru Hatakeyama returns to studio A-1 Pictures along with Yasuhiro Nakanishi as Script Supervisor, Yuuko Yahiro as the Character Designer, and Kei Haneoka as the Music Composer.

The returning voice cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War was first serialized in Shueisha’s Miracle Jump magazine in 2015 and then moved to Young Jump in 2016. It was written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. There were two spin-off manga series that spawned off from the main series. VIZ Media licensed the manga for an English release.

The first season of the anime adaptation aired earlier this year on January 12 with twelve episodes.

The opening theme for season one is Love Dramatic by Masayuki Suzuki and featuring Rikka Ihara. The first end theme was Sentimental Crisis by halca, and the second one was #2: Chikatto Chika Chikaa♡ by Konami Kohara.

Aniplex of America licensed the anime and streamed it on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNOW. It was also adapted into a live-action film that opened in Japanese theaters in September.