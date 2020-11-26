Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date predictions: Manga’s ending discussed by creator Gege Akutami

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime will continue Yuji Itadori’s quest to find and consume Sukana’s 20 cursed fingers. But when will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 come out?

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is being produced by animation studio MAPPA, the studio that has given us anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Zombie Land Saga, Dororo, and Dorohedoro.

In 2020, MAPPA was also working on Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice, The God of High School, and Attack On Titan Season 4 (which is confirmed for late 2020).

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 staff and studio haven’t been confirmed yet. For the first season, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime project was helmed by South Korean director Seong Ho Park, who made his mark on the Japanese anime industry with Garo: Vanishing Line.

For better or worse, Park also directed The God of High School anime, a Crunchyroll Originals anime. Some fans of the Webtoon series felt badly burned by the adaptation since it heavily condensed over 100 chapters worth of content into only 13 anime episodes.

But for all of that anime’s flaws, everyone agrees that The God of High School really shined when Park and the animation team at MAPPA cut loose with the amazing action sequences. And thus far this amazing talent has been on abundant display with the Jujutsu Kaisen animation.

Thankfully, we have writer Hiroshi Seko handling the series composition. If anyone can combine Park’s visual flair with a satisfying story that honors the source material, it’s Seko.

The writer is responsible for adapting modern anime classics like Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, and Vinland Saga. He’s also known for his solid work on Ajin, Banana Fish, Dorohedoro, Inuyashiki, Kakegurui, and Levius. His original works include writing for Studio NuT’s Deca-Dence anime, Wit Studio’s Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and Studio Trigger’s Kill la Kill.

Rounding out the main staff is Tadashi Hiramatsu, who is the character designer. He’s also worked on storyboarding and he was the chief animation director for the OP and certain episodes. In the past, Hiramatsu has been involved in a variety of roles for popular anime such as Angel Beats!, the Evangelion movie series, FLCL, Ghost in the Shell, Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Parasyte the maxim, and Yuri!!! On Ice.

Composers Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama created the music.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the Jujutsu Kaisen OP was “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve, while the ED was “Lost in Paradise” as performed by ALI.

Notably, the group shot scene in the first OP changed over time as more characters were introduced.

The OP and ED for Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2 haven’t been announced yet.

The first season has been confirmed to be two cours with 24 episodes in total. Based on the pacing of the story, it’s predicted that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be a single cour (see the manga comparison section below for more details).

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons, usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

There is no indication that the first season will be a split-cour, which is when a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

The ending of the first cour, Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 12, released on December 19, 2020. The finale, Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24, released in March 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen English dub on HBO Max

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s first season was streaming on Crunchyroll. The Jujutsu Kaisen English dub began releasing on Crunchyroll on November 20, 2020.

In addition, the HBO Max streaming schedule lists the dubbed Jujutsu Kaisen episodes as releasing in their curated Crunchyroll Collection on December 4, 2020.

Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen dub features Adam McArthur as Yuji Itadori, Robbie Daymond as Megumi Fushiguro, Anne Yatco as Nobara Kugisaki, Kaiji tang as Satoru Gojo, and Ray Chase as Ryomen Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The anime has been well-received by reviewers. From a financial perspective, the anime is regularly near the top of Crunchyroll’s popular anime list, which is important considering that streaming revenue is the biggest factor determining whether an anime is renewed for a second season.

One issue is the availability of Studio MAPPA. Anime productions are scheduled years in advance and it often takes time to gather the voice talent and the main animation staff, who are usually contractors who drift between studios for projects.

In 2021, series composition writer Hiroshi will be working with David Production on the 2021 Spriggan reboot.

It’s currently unknown what project director Seong Ho Park will be leading in 2021.

In 2021, MAPPA will be finishing up Jujutsu Kaisen’s second cour. They’ll also be animating Netflix’s Yasuke anime (directed by LeSean Thomas of The Legend of Korra fame) and adapting the Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi manga series, which premieres in July 2021.

The second issue is the source material, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. While it’s expected to become a long-running series, and there is currently enough chapters for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the problem is that the manga is currently in the middle of a long story arc that might not finish until 2021. But that’s not too big of an issue if the second season is only a single cour (please see the manga comparison section below for more details).

Ultimately, unless the production of the anime series has been planned out in advance, it’s likely that the wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 could be several years.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s ending already planned out

The story for the anime is based on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series by creator Gege Akutami. The title is about as straightforward as it gets, with the English translation literally meaning Sorcery Fight.

Akutami started his manga career as an assistant in 2014 and was given opportunities to release several one-shot mangas over the years. In 2017, he released the four chapters for the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga, which was retroactively labeled as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 since it serves as a prequel to the main manga series.

The main manga series began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. By 2020, the manga was already popular enough to surpass 10 million volume sales.

Historically, five new volumes release per year, with a new volume coming out every January, March, June, August, and October. The Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 14 release date is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Volume 15 should come out in March 2021, Volume 16 in June 2021, and so on.

VIZ Media is publishing the official English translation of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. Volume 7 is scheduled for December 1, 2020, Volume 8 for February 2, 2021, Volume 9 for April 6, 2021, and Volume 10 for June 1, 2021.

In a 2020 interview with Le Figaro magazine, Akutami explained that one of his earliest influences was the Evangelion series, which contained elements of Bible stories. He also drew on mythology where “men and god are opposed, without ever explaining why”.

One of the core messages of the manga is philosophical relativism, the idea that no one has a grasp on the ultimate truth.

“The ‘good guys’ are like the ‘bad guys’. Some seek to kill the hero out of sheer selfishness, but others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If no one is really right then no one is wrong either. Each character is guided by their own ethics. … In a fight scene between the hero and an antagonist, do you ever want to support the villain? We live in a time when the notion of right and wrong is blurred. Whether in terms of society or ecology, we can sometimes wonder if humanity is not a scourge. That’s why when a big bad guy appears with the goal of eradicating humanity, his pitch strikes a chord with us and we end up feeling a certain empathy for him.”

At the same time, Akutami does have characters like Mahito, who is considered to be “evil incarnate.”

“I wanted above all to avoid the classic gimmick of ‘but deep down he’s nice.’ Mahito is inherently evil deep in his being and he only thinks of making humans suffer,” Akutami explained. “But can we prove him totally wrong? It reminds me of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. In the end, I never felt any hatred for him.”

In general, most of the characters are based on manga shonen archetypes, although some, like Panda and Inumaki, were based on visuals. Some are based on a concept, with Gojo representing the paroxysm of force.

The character of Yuji is based on Akutami’s older brother, who he says is his “opposite” and succeeds in everything. Akutami plans on bringing Yuji’s mother into the story eventually but hasn’t figured out a role for the father.

Akutami says he has already planned out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s ending. He’s already mapped out the major plot points of the story, although he admits that the “path between the two remains fairly free.”

Of course, mangakas will often say things like this and then dramatically change their plans over time. For example, the My Hero Academia manga was apparently planned out to be much shorter but was then extended.

Akutami has not mentioned the number of volumes or chapters that he’s targeting for the ending. (VIZ Media published an “interview” where he said it was approximately 21 volumes/200 chapters, but that was an April Fool’s joke.)

If the Jujutsu Kaisen manga remains popular by the time Akutami reaches his original planned stopping point it’s possible he’ll figure out a way to continue the story. On the other hand, Akutami may choose to go the route of the Demon Slayer manga and not drag things out unnecessarily.

Whatever the case may be, the length of the series means that there is plenty of room for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, 4, and beyond.

Will a Jujutsu Kaisen movie adapt Volume 0?

Notably, the anime adaptation skipped over Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga. While the story is not necessary for the first season, it’d make sense to adapt the story into an anime in the future.

The plot focused on a teenager Yuta Okkotsu, a victim of a Special Grade Curse. Similar to Yuji, Yuta is designated to be executed, but Satoru Gojo intervenes and Yuta is enrolled in the school.

The Yuta character is briefly referenced several times in the anime’s first several episodes. Megumi mentions that Yuta is a student studying overseas and Gojo believes Yuta is one of the few students who have the potential to surpass him, alongside Yuji and Hakari.

It’s possible that Volume 0 could be adapted into a Jujutsu Kaisen movie or several OVA episodes. After all, Yuta’s story is necessary for anime-only fans to fully understand a future story arc, the Shibuya Incident, that’ll be adapted by either the second season or Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga compared to the anime

The anime has been very faithful to the source material although action sequences tend to be extended with special directorial touches. The beginning itself heightened the drama by opening Episode 1 with a flash-forward to the first two pages of Chapter 2.

Otherwise, any changes are usually minor and emphasize a specific emotion elicited by a scene. For example, the scene where Yuji’s classmates hide from the curses is given more time to develop their fright.

Episode 2 added a scene where Yuji visits his grandfather’s grave, which was originally only chapter cover art.

The intensity of Episode 5 was heightened by making the scene where Sukuna pulls out Yuji’s heart more graphic. The visual of clock gears were used to highlight the unfairness of life in Megumi’s inner monologue.

The Episode 6 scene where the volcano-headed Gojo burns people to death in a restaurant emphasized the horror of the moment by focusing on the victims.

Some anime original scenes added humor. For example, when Gojo explained how Yuji wouldn’t be able to use just any cursed techniques, the disappointed boy lists off a litany of anime special attacks he was hoping to use, including the Spirit Gun from YuYu Hakusho, Bankai from Bleach, Rasengan from Naruto, and the Dodon Ray and Kamehameha from Dragon Ball.

The pacing of the anime started off very slow, with Episode 1 barely adapting more than one chapter. By Episode 4 the anime began adapting more than two chapters each episode.

Based on the pacing of the anime, it’s predicted that the finale, Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24, will find an ending somewhere near Chapter 54 of Volume 7.

It’s the best stopping point since it finishes the story arc involving the team battles of the Kyoto Goodwill Event.

The question is how Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will adapt the next several manga story arcs based on the story flow. The problem is that there are 24 chapters in the next two story arcs, which would be perfect for a single cour season, but then the next major arc, the Shibuya Incident arc, is over 50 chapters long by itself.

Ideally, the second season could be three or more cours, but it seems more likely that the second season will adapt two story arcs and then the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 anime could tackle the lengthy Shibuya Incident story arc with two cours.

Regardless of how the anime adapts the story arcs, the good news is that there is plenty of source material for Studio MAPPA to create Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 quickly. Better yet, English-only fans who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 7.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time audiences watched the anime, Yuji had survived the chaos of the ironically named Kyoto Goodwill Event. Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara are sent on a mission to investigate a series of deaths where the victims had been killed by curses lurking in their doorways.

The investigation takes them to Megumi’s old school. They come to realize that all of the victims of the curses shared an experience where they were all found unconscious underneath a bridge where students would bungee jump.

Meanwhile, Mahito and Suguru Geto use a curse womb to create Death Paintings, where flesh and blood humans are implanted with curses. The young Sorcerers are faced with a situation where they may be forced to kill humans for the first time.

The next story arc tells the tale of how Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s friendship came to an end and why the latter Sorcerer turned traitor. The two are sent on a mission to escort the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai, but their mission is complicated by the arrival of Megumi’s father, “Sorcerer Killer” Toji Fushiguro, who was hired by the Star Vessel Association.

Toji manages to surprise the Sorcerers and kill Riko. In the resulting conflict, Toji defeats Geto and almost kills Gojo by stabbing him in the throat and slashing him multiple times. But Gojo’s near-death experience helped him since almost being killed forced him to master his reverse technique.

This time the tables are turned on Toji and he’s easily overwhelmed by Gojo’s new abilities. Toji’s last words are to tell Megumi that he will be sold to the Zenin Clan, which led Gojo to track down Megumi to tell him about his father.

While Toji did manage to kill his target Riko before losing the battle, the Sorcerers track down the Star Vessel Association headquarters. They believe the organization will disband soon.

A year passes and Gojo is becoming increasingly more powerful. It’s becoming more apparent that something is wrong with Geto.

When Geto is sent out on a mission to investigate strange deaths in a village he ends up slaughtering all of the villagers.

It turns out Geto desires to create a world in which only Shamans exist and he’s willing to carry out terrible acts to force this “solution” for the world’s problems. Geto then takes over the Star Vessel Association, which hadn’t been disbanded but simply renamed itself.

Note: Depending on how the anime adapts the next several story arcs, the following spoilers may refer to story events that will be adapted by the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 anime.

On October 31, Geto’s plan is put in motion to trap civilians in Shibuya by creating a curtain. Communication is cut off by the Shibuya Curtain and sorcerer squads are dispatched to investigate. It turns out people inside the curtain are all saying that Satoru Gojo needs to be brought to Shibuya.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!