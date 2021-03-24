Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date predictions: Fall 2021 in Japan, USA premiere in 2022

The Jujutsu Kaisen movie could focus on Satoru Gojo’s past. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

The Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date could be around the corner based on the latest reports.

A web domain for a Jujustsu Kaisen movie website has been recently registered in March 2021. While a Jujutsu Kaisen movie has not been officially confirmed, a WHOIS lookup confirms that the domain registration for jujutsukaisen-movie.jp is the same company and postal address as the main official website, jujutsukaisen.jp.

The timing is also suspect since the Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 24 release date happens to be March 26, 2021.

Also, AnimeJapan 2021 takes place from March 27 through March 30, 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen will have a special stage event at AnimeJapan 2021 on March 28, 2021, from 3:00-3:35 PM JST (2:00-2:35 AM EST), which would be perfect timing for an official announcement.

The main Japanese voice actor cast will be in attendance, which includes Enoki Junya (Yuji), Uchida Yuma (Megumi), Asami Seto (Nobara), and Nakamura Yuichi (Gojo).

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is being produced by animation studio MAPPA, which is on the anime production committee. The studio has given us anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Zombie Land Saga, Dororo, and Dorohedoro.

In 2021, MAPPA was also working on Zombieland Saga Season 2, a Chainsaw Man anime, and an Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime seems likely.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime project was helmed by South Korean director Seong Ho Park, who made his mark with Garo: Vanishing Line and The God of High School anime. Notably, Park hasn’t been announced to be attached to any other upcoming anime projects in 2021.

Series composition writer Hiroshi Seko is responsible for adapting modern anime classics like Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, and Vinland Saga. He’s also known for his solid work on Ajin, Banana Fish, Dorohedoro, Inuyashiki, Kakegurui, and Levius. His original works include writing for Studio NuT’s Deca-Dence anime, Wit Studio’s Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and Studio Trigger’s Kill la Kill. Hiroshi is already known to be working with David Production on the 2021 Spriggan reboot.

This article provides everything that is known about Jujutsu Kaisen movie and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Jujutsu Kaisen movie story likely to be Satoru Gojo’s Past arc or Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Anime fans are hoping that a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime TV series will be announced. While a second season is very likely over the long term due to the overwhelming popularity of the anime, based on the story arcs of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series it would make more sense to create a film first.

The first season adapted 64 manga chapters with 24 episodes, meaning that the anime TV series’ adaptation pacing averaged about 2.66 chapters per episode.

It just so happens that the next story arc in the manga is about Satoru Gojo’s past. At 15 chapters, it’s the perfect fit for a Jujutsu Kaisen movie since the runtime would be roughly two hours or less assuming the adaptation pacing remains the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 would then cover the Shibuya Incident story arc, which numbers 58 chapters so it’s far too long for a film adaptation.

Without getting into spoilers, Yuta Okkotsu’s story largely revolves around him feeling responsible for his actions and trying to regain confidence and the desire to be alive. In the anime’s first several episodes, Megumi mentions that Yuta is studying overseas and Gojo believes Yuta is one of the few students who have the potential to surpass him, alongside Yuji and Hakari. Pic credit: Gege Akutami

The second option would be for the film’s story to adapt Jujutsu Kaisen 0: the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga. Creator Gege Akutami originally created this story as a one-shot manga, but then it was retroactively relabeled as a prequel to the main manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 tells the story of Yuta Okkotsu, a victim of a Special Grade Curse. This character is mentioned by Gojo in the anime and since Yuta plays a role in the Shibuya Incident arc it’d make sense for the anime to adapt the story.

However, since Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is only four chapters it’s best adapted as a Jujutsu Kaisen OVA episode. Better yet, the second season could open with a flashback episode telling this story and then connect it to the current events.

As such, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie is most likely to adapt the Gojo’s Past arc. The only other option would be to create an original story, but that idea seems unlikely based on the story flow of the overall series.

Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date predictions: Is Fall 2021 likely?

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date. Nor has the production of a film sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie premiere date in Japanese theaters will occur in the future.

From a financial perspective, a Jujutsu Kaisen movie is a no-brainer. The first season won Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year award in 2021 and Blu-Ray/DVD disc sales are extremely high, beating even all the combined first-week sales of all the recent seasons of Attack On Titan and My Hero Academia.

The anime production committee is likely hoping to replicate the crazy box office success of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. November-December and May-July is typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

Therefore, assuming the production was scheduled out in advance, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date in Japan will be scheduled for either November or December 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen movie USA release date likely in 2022

The international release with a Jujutsu Kaisen movie English dub will be planned out to optimize its chances in U.S. theaters and other countries like the UK, Canada, and more.

This time the calculations are bit more difficult since the anime production committee and the company which buys the international rights will want to avoid competing with a big-name American movie that’ll overshadow the Jujutsu Kaisen movie in 2022.

For example, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie premiered in Japan in mid-December 2018, whereas the U.S. release date by FUNimation was mid-January 2019. Despite being considered a dump month, Broly set box office records for an anime movie.

Similarly, the Demon Slayer movie USA release date is being position in April 2021. Setting it slightly ahead of the May blockbusters is probably the wisest move, although the timing was largely forced by COVID-19 restrictions and the re-opening of American theaters.

Based on the same logic, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie USA release date will either be timed to be soon after the Japanese premiere or timed for optimal exposure against the competition. Therefore, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie U.S. release date is predicted to be either January or May 2022.