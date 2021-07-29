Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer released – Theater premiere in Japan confirmed for late 2021

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie trailer gives us a small tease of what’s to come. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer just dropped on the anime world like a ticking bomb.

On July 29, 2021, the official accounts began teasing the Jujutsu Kaisen movie trailer with a countdown timer. They tweeted out updates based on the hours until it was eventually revealed at midnight JST in Japan (11 AM EST in the United States).

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie trailer confirms that Megumi Ogata is voicing the main character Yuta Okkotsu. Ogata is the Japanese voice actor for Shinji of the Evangelion series.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is being distributed by TOHO and produced by animation studio MAPPA, which is on the anime production committee. The studio has given us anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Zombie Land Saga, Dororo, and Dorohedoro.

In 2021, MAPPA was also working on Zombieland Saga Season 2, a Chainsaw Man anime, and the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 release date confirmed for December 2021

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 release date in Japanese theaters has been confirmed for winter on December 24, 2021.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

(It wouldn’t be surprising if Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is teased by the movie’s ending or announced on that day.)

The initial announcement was for Winter, which was a bit odd since the Japanese anime industry typically considers winter to be the months of January through March.

So why announce Winter and then pick a premiere date in December 2021? The anime production committee is likely hoping to replicate the crazy box office success of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie.

November-December and May-July is typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies. Thus, the initial announcement was referencing “Winter” in a general sense.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 story summary

The film’s story will be adapting Jujutsu Kaisen 0: the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga. Creator Gege Akutami originally created this story as a one-shot manga, but then it was retroactively relabeled as a prequel to the main manga series by calling it the Cursed Child Arc.

Without getting into spoilers, Yuta Okkotsu’s story largely revolves around him feeling responsible for his actions and trying to regain confidence and the desire to be alive. In the anime’s first several episodes, Megumi mentions that Yuta is studying overseas and Gojo believes Yuta is one of the few students who have the potential to surpass him, alongside Yuji and Hakari. Pic credit: Gege Akutami

Here is the official story summary from VIZ Media:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Hopefully, international anime fans won’t have to wait too long for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 release date. Stay tuned!