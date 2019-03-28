JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vans shoes on sale at the Bandai Fashion Collection, sneakers celebrate Part 5: Golden Wind characters Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati

28th March 2019 12:21 PM ET

The mere idea of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vans shoes may seem pretty bizarre by itself, but Vans really is teaming up the anime for producing some footwear.

The shoes are based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind anime, which is currently being adapted by animation studio David Production.

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vans sneakers are based on the anime characters Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati, who are known for being larger than life in their fashion sense. The design for each Vans shoe takes the outfits and embeds elements of each character into the shoe.

The Vans sneakers inspired by Giorno are, of course, made with pink velvet. Instead of shoelace holes, there are little buttons that resemble those from the character’s outfit. Giorno’s signature heart on his chest is part of the tongue inside the shoe. Speaking of which, every time you slip on this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vans sneaker you will see the manga art for Giorno staring up at you.

The JoJo Vans design for Bruno is white and gold with black spots just like the suit worn by the character. The main feature is zippers on top of the toes. When zipped down, in white lettering you’ll see the messages ‘Are you ready for this? I know I am’ and ‘Arrivederci’.

Both of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vans shoes come with a specially designed box. The sneakers are available for pre-order from Fan Figs or the Bandai Fashion Collection for 9,720 yen, which is about $88 in United States dollars.

The sneakers are available to order until June 2 at 11 pm, with the shoes shipping out in July 2019. International shipping is available, so presumably English-speaking fans of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind anime can order them for conventions and cosplay events.

Unfortunately, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Vans shoes are sold out/out of stock in most stores, so if you want to stay flashy you’ll just need to keep checking back.