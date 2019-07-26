JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 release date: JoJo Part 6 Stone Ocean (Season 6) features Jolyne Cujoh (Kujo) in Florida – JoJo manga compared to the JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken anime [Spoilers]

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 will be following Jolyne Kujo as she fights back against the crazed disciples of Dio Brando. The plot of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken: Suton Oshan) shifts the location from Giorno Giovanna’s Italy to the confines of a prison in the sunny state of Florida.

The cast and the staff have not yet been officially announced. However, animation studio David Production will likely return for producing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6.

The company has produced all of the anime seasons since the series began in 2012, so it would be odd for a studio change to happen now.

Assuming no major changes to the primary staff, director Naokatsu Tsuda will once again helm the project. Yoshikazu Iwanami will likely return as Sound Director as well as Yugo Kanno for music.

One of the main staff positions that will define the appearance of the new characters in Stone Ocean is the character designer. Unfortunately, predicting who will fit that role is difficult since there have been different character designers for the last three JoJo seasons.

For those still watching the anime episodes, Golden Wind/Vento Aureo took a three-week hiatus in July after Episode 37. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5 Episodes 38 and 39 then aired as a one-hour special finale on July 28, 2019.

This article provides everything that is known about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

JoJo Part 6 anime discussed by David Production staff at Anime Expo 2019

During Anime Expo 2019, some of the team at David Production discussed the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime.

To give you an idea of how much care they put into JoJo Part 5: Golden Wind, the three directors, manga creator Hirohiko Araki, and the producer visited many locations throughout Italy (Rome, Naples, Capri, Venice, and Pompeii) to get a feel for the area.

It was like a working vacation, and Araki’s favorite Italian food is tomato spaghetti.

Araki described JoJo Part 5 as being about characters who have no choices or places to belong. They are people who live in the underworld, and the most important aspect is the beautiful men and how they are perishing.

Araki’s favorite character is Guido Mista because of his loyalty and certainty.

When David Production was asked about JoJo Part 6 during Anime Expo 2019, the only thing they would say is that the production of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime entirely depends on fans supporting the current anime TV show, including buying the Blu-Ray/DVD for JoJo: Golden Wind (Part 5).

This is pretty much the standard response for any Japanese animation studio when they’re asked about an anime sequel before they’re ready to make an official announcement.

To put the response in context, they’ve said the same thing before the release of previous parts. Some fans interpreted this as a “confirmation” of sorts.

After all, director Naokatsu Tsuda stated in the past at Anime Boston 2017 that he would like to animate all of the parts. Tsuda is most excited about animating JoJolion, which is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 8.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga compared to the JoJo anime

The story for the anime is based on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series by creator Hirohiko Araki. The manga started serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump way back in 1987, collected in over 125 volumes.

The official English translation of the JoJo manga is available from VIZ Media. Unfortunately, None of JoJo Part 6 manga volumes have been officially released in English. The company has only released some of the volumes in the first four parts, so the anime is substantially ahead of the English manga.

The first two parts of the manga series, JoJo: Phantom Blood and JoJo: Battle Tendency, was 12 volumes, so it was adapted in 2012/2013 as 26 episodes in the first season. The 17 volumes of the third part, JoJo: Stardust Crusaders, was 152 chapters in total, so it was divided into two separate 24-episode seasons that aired in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The fourth part, JoJo: Diamond Is Unbreakable, was 174 chapters collected into 18 volumes. The late 2015 anime adaptation broke the mold a bit by having 39 episodes. The three-cour fourth season was released in late 2015.

Similarly, the fifth anime season, Golden Wind (Vento Aureo), was also released as three cours with 39 episodes. The Golden Wind manga was 155 chapters collected in 17 volumes.

Those who want to read ahead of the anime adaptation should jump to Chapter 595 in Volume 64.

The good news is that the anime adaptation of JoJo Part 6 will not be anywhere near to catching up with the manga series. The JoJo: Stone Ocean manga reached its ending back in 2003 and the sequel, JoJo Part 7: Steel Ball Run, finished in 2011.

JoJo Part 8: JoJolion started up in May 2011, but it still hasn’t reached its ending. However, the JoJolion manga will likely finish within two years, so it’s likely that the JoJo Part 6 anime will have either started or ended by then.

The number of episodes for the JoJo Part 6 anime is currently unknown. However, since the Stone Ocean manga had 158 chapters in 17 volumes, David Production could adapt the story as a three-cour JoJo Season 6 with around 36 episodes.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6 release date

As of the last update, David Production or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 release date. Nor has the production JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean premiere date will occur in the future.

From a financial perspective, JoJo Part 6 has a good chance of being renewed. Blu-Ray/DVD sales have been quartered in comparison to the crazy success of JoJo’s first season. However, Golden Wind released in a time frame where the entire anime industry is transitioning from disc sales to streaming revenue.

Even if Part 5: Golden Wind sells half the number of Blu-Rays of Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, the Oricon charts show that Golden Wind would be doing about as good in Japan as popular titles like My Hero Academia. Since My Hero Academia Season 4 is confirmed, why wouldn’t the JoJo: Stone Ocean anime also be greenlit for production?

Also, the popularity of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has grown rapidly in the West, leading to streaming revenue growing even further. Therefore, it seems very likely that JoJo Part 6 will be produced in the future.

The real question is when. In the past, the wait between JoJo parts was always less than a year. That changed with Golden Wind, which came out about 22 months after the ending of the previous season.

Some anime fans may be worried that JoJo Part 6 could be delayed further since David Production is busy working on Strike Witches: Road To Berlin, the Spriggan reboot, and the Fire Force anime (Enen no Shouboutai). Fire Force’s number of episodes is rumored to be 48. Since the primary staff is entirely different, the project shouldn’t cause any delay for the JoJo: Stone Ocean anime.

All in all, judging by history and David Production’s schedule, it is very likely that the JoJo Part 6 release date will occur in 2021. However, it is possible JoJo: Stone Ocean could happen in mid to late 2020. Let’s hope the ending episodes of the Golden Wind anime teases anime fans with something about Jolyne Cujoh.

JoJo Stone Ocean/Part 6 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Set in 2011, the story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 jumps ahead 10 years into the future. At this point, it’s been almost 150 years since the events of Phantom Blood and nearly 100 years since Battle Tendency. JoJo: Stone Ocean is thus the grand finale of the main JoJo timeline.

As such, JoJo Part 6 brings back one of its most glittering alumni. Jotaro Kujo, the main character in Stardust Crusaders, played a prominent side role in Diamond is Unbreakable and showed up briefly in Golden Wind, but now he once again takes a critical role in JoJo: Stone Ocean.

In this case, it’s Jotaro’s daughter, Jolyne Cujoh, who takes the primary role. Jotaro is the first female protagonist that is directly related to the Joestar line.

Jolyne’s Stand abilities, Stone Free, is similar to Jotaro’s Stand Star Platinum because she can unleash an extremely fast barrage of powerful punches in addition to having increased physical abilities. What makes Stone Free different is her String Decomposition ability, which unravels her body into deadly elastic thread.

When audiences first meet to Jolyne, she’s stuck in a jail in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Jolyne was framed for murder and moved to a maximum-security prison called Green Dolphin Street Prison on an offshore island.

Jolyne’s Stand woke up when she pricked herself on an amulet given to her by her father, Jotaro. But Jolyne hates Jotaro for being an absentee father her entire youth.

Jotaro believes that disciple of DIO framed Jolyne to lure Jotaro into a trap. Jotaro takes the bait and attempts to help Jolyne escape the prison. But their planning is interrupted by an attack when a Stand called Whitesnake uses its powers to remove both Jotaro’s Stand Star Platinum and his memories. These elements are placed into two discs, leaving Jotaro comatose.

Jolyne must stay in prison and team up with other Stand-using inmates to recover the Star Platinum disc and the Memory disc from Whitesnake’s user, prison chaplain Enrico Pucci, and his team of Stand-using allies.

The heroes have to stop Pucci before the next new moon. That is when the conditions for Dio’s plan to make a fatalistic “perfect world” based on Dio’s idea of paradise are met. Their fight takes place in both the prison and various locations in Florida, including Cape Canaveral where space rocket launches occur.

The ending of Stone Ocean has caused JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 to be one of the most controversial parts in the entire series. Without getting into major spoilers, the final episodes will be quite shocking since the bittersweet ending changes the entire JoJo continuity as a sort of setup for the new manga parts.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 release date to find out exactly what happens. Let’s hope David Production doesn’t make anime-only fans wait too long. Stay tuned!