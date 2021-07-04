The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 anime has officially been confirmed to be in production. The announcement included a JoJo Part 6 trailer and a new key visual showing off the new main character.

The announcement of the timing of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 release date is coming up soon.

According to the official Twitter page, the Warner Bros. Japan Anime official YouTube channel will be hosting an online event where new information about the release and distribution will be announced for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime. The event is planned for Sunday, August 8, 2021.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 will be following Jolyne Cujoh as she fights back against the crazed disciples of Dio Brando. The plot of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken: Suton Oshan) shifts the location from Giorno Giovanna’s Italy to the confines of a prison in the sunny state of Florida.

Jolyne will be voiced by Japanese voice actress Ai Fairouz. The actress is a huge fan of the manga series and is also a fan of the Jolyne character. According to a quote from the official website, Fairouz was inspired by the series to pursue a voice acting career.

“I cannot live without the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series and it is also what aspired me to take voice acting as a profession. So when I heard that I was going to be able to participate in the series, I was lost for word and surprised that “Even a Stand would be blown to the moon”. I cried so much as it was literally the moment my dream came true, which I have chased over for 12years. I love and admire Jolyne as a character. Her beautiful, strong nature gave me strength especially during my student years, so I am really grateful for the opportunity to voice Jolyne. Jolyne Cujoh is the most brave, beautiful, strong, and compassionate character I ever came across. My admiration towards her has not changed in 12 years. I am thrilled to be able to go on a “bizarre adventure” with her and hope I will be able to gain Jolyne’s “that kind of strength” through acting with everything I have.“

But when will JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 come out? In fall 2020, a new JoJo website launched and announced that a special event called “Joestars’ Inherited Soul” would take place on April 4, 2021. The event featured all the Japanese voice actors for the major heroes of the anime series.

Considering that the next person in the Joestar family tree to inherit this soul will be Jolyne the event was the perfect opportunity to announce the JoJo Part 6 anime.

Fans of the JoJo series are also hoping that a Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode could be produced. However, it has been confirmed that there will be two new episodes in the JoJo OVA series Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai). (See below for more details.)

The ending of the Golden Wind/Vento Aureo anime, or JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5 Episodes 38 and 39, aired as a one-hour special finale on July 28, 2019.

The cast and the staff for JoJo Part 6 have not yet been officially announced. However, animation studio David Production will likely return for producing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6.

The company has produced all of the anime seasons since the series began in 2012, so it would be odd for a studio change to happen now.

Assuming no major changes to the primary staff, director Naokatsu Tsuda will once again helm the project. Yoshikazu Iwanami will likely return as Sound Director as well as Yugo Kanno for music.

One of the main staff positions that will define the appearance of the new characters in Stone Ocean is the character designer. Unfortunately, predicting who will fit that role is difficult since there have been different character designers for the last three JoJo seasons.

This article provides everything that is known about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean (JoJo Part 6) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6 release date predictions: The “JoJo Part 6 Never” memes can stop now

As of the last update, David Production or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 release date. The production of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6 was confirmed on April 4, 2021, but the announcement did not specify the premiere time frame or even year.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean premiere date will occur in the future.

As previously noted, it seems that the JoJo Part 6 release date or at least the time frame could be announced on August 8, 2021.

It’s notable that Episode 39 of the Golden Wind anime did not tease anime fans with something about Jolyne Cujoh. But that doesn’t necessarily mean anyone should have started saying, “JoJo Part 6 Never!”

From a financial perspective, JoJo Part 6 always had a good chance of being renewed. Blu-Ray/DVD sales have been quartered in comparison to the crazy-high success of JoJo’s first season. However, Golden Wind released in a time frame where the entire anime industry is transitioning from disc sales to streaming revenue.

Even if Part 5: Golden Wind sells half the number of Blu-Rays of Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, the Oricon charts show that Golden Wind would be doing about as good in Japan as popular titles like My Hero Academia. Since My Hero Academia Season 4 is confirmed, why wouldn’t the JoJo: Stone Ocean anime also be greenlit for production?

Also, the popularity of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has grown rapidly in the West, leading to streaming revenue growing even further. Therefore, it seemed very likely early on that JoJo Part 6 will be produced in the future.

The real question is when. In the past, the wait between JoJo parts was always less than a year. That changed with Golden Wind, which came out about 22 months after the ending of the previous season.

Some anime fans were previously worried that JoJo Part 6 could be delayed further since David Production is busy working on the 2020 Fire Force Season 2 and Strike Witches: Road To Berlin and the 2021 Spriggan reboot. The studio is also releasing the Cells At Work! Season 2 anime in the winter of 2021 (a separate Cells At Work! Code Black anime was produced by a different studio).

What’s more, the Fire Force anime (Enen no Shouboutai) was produced by David Production and the Fire Force Season 2 anime released in July 2020. Since the primary staff is entirely different, the Fire Force project shouldn’t have caused any delay for the JoJo: Stone Ocean anime (the reverse is true in regards to Fire Force Season 3).

It is still possible JoJo: Stone Ocean was pushed back if David Production’s schedule was impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All in all, judging by history, David Production’s schedule, and the timing of the August 2021 special event, it is most likely that the JoJo Part 6 release date will occur in first half of 2022.

JoJo Part 6 anime discussed by David Production staff at Anime Expo 2019

During Anime Expo 2019, some of the team at David Production discussed the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime.

To give you an idea of how much care they put into JoJo Part 5: Golden Wind, the three directors, manga creator Hirohiko Araki, and the producer visited many locations throughout Italy (Rome, Naples, Capri, Venice, and Pompeii) to get a feel for the area.

It was like a working vacation, and Araki’s favorite Italian food is tomato spaghetti.

Araki described JoJo Part 5 as being about characters who have no choices or places to belong. They are people who live in the underworld, and the most important aspect is the beautiful men and how they are perishing.

Araki’s favorite character is Guido Mista because of his loyalty and certainty.

When David Production was asked about JoJo Part 6 during Anime Expo 2019, the only thing they would say is that the production of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime entirely depends on fans supporting the current anime TV show, including buying the Blu-Ray/DVD for JoJo: Golden Wind (Part 5).

This is pretty much the standard response for any Japanese animation studio when they’re asked about an anime sequel before they’re ready to make an official announcement.

To put the response in context, they’ve said the same thing before the release of previous parts. Some fans interpreted this as a “confirmation” of sorts.

After all, director Naokatsu Tsuda stated in the past at Anime Boston 2017 that he would like to animate all of the parts. Tsuda is most excited about animating JoJolion, which is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 8.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA episodes confirmed

In mid-August 2019 it was announced that two new Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai) OVA episodes will be released in late 2019. Called Zange-shitsu (Confessional Room) and The Run, the new JoJo OVA episodes will be screened nine times in Japan from December 8, 2019 through March 29, 2020.

David Production previously released the first two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA episodes (Millionaire Village and Mutsukabe Hill) in 2017 and 2018. The episodes are based on a series of manga one-shot stories that were eventually compiled into a volume.

Rohan Kishibe is manga creator Araki’s fictional alter ego. New characters include Kouki Uchiyama as Yoma Hashimoto and Hiroki Takahashi as a younger man.

Purple Haze Feedback OVA anime possible

For huge JoJo fans, the elephant in the room is whether a Purple Haze Feedback OVA anime will ever be made. Purple Haze Feedback (Hajishirazu no Papuru Heizu) is a light novel written by Kohei Kadono and illustrated by Araki that was released as part of the JoJo 25th anniversary project VS JoJo.

The reason why a Purple Haze Feedback anime makes sense at this time is because the plot of the book is set in Milan, Italy six months after the ending of the Golden Wind anime. Pannacotta Fugo is the main protagonist this time and Guido Mista orders Fugo to assassinate a bunch of people to prove his loyalty.

As it so happens, fans at Anime Expo 2019 asked the anime staff about the possibility of Purple Haze Feedback. Warner Bros. Japan producers Takamitsu Sueyoshi and Hiroyuki Omori responded by saying that a Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode is possible if David Production and Araki are open to the idea.

This response jumpstarted rumors that the PHF OVA is happening. To be clear, their answer was not a confirmation of a Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode. But anime fans should feel heartened that it’s being discussed openly.

For more details about the Purple Haze Feedback anime please see our full article.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga compared to the JoJo anime

The story for the anime is based on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series by creator Hirohiko Araki. The manga started serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump way back in 1987, collected in over 125 volumes.

The official English translation of the JoJo manga is available from VIZ Media. Unfortunately, None of JoJo Part 6 manga volumes have been officially released in English. The company has only released some of the volumes in the first four parts, so the anime is substantially ahead of the English manga.

The first two parts of the manga series, JoJo: Phantom Blood and JoJo: Battle Tendency, was 12 volumes, so it was adapted in 2012/2013 as 26 episodes in the first season. The 17 volumes of the third part, JoJo: Stardust Crusaders, was 152 chapters in total, so it was divided into two separate 24-episode seasons that aired in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

The fourth part, JoJo: Diamond Is Unbreakable, was 174 chapters collected into 18 volumes. The late 2015 anime adaptation broke the mold a bit by having 39 episodes. The three-cour fourth season was released in late 2015.

Similarly, the fifth anime season, Golden Wind (Vento Aureo), was also released as three cours with 39 episodes. The Golden Wind manga was 155 chapters collected in 17 volumes.

Those who want to read ahead of the anime adaptation should jump to Chapter 595 in Volume 64.

The good news is that the anime adaptation of JoJo Part 6 will not be anywhere near to catching up with the manga series. The JoJo: Stone Ocean manga reached its ending back in 2003 and the sequel, JoJo Part 7: Steel Ball Run, finished in 2011.

JoJo Part 8: JoJolion started up in May 2011, but it still hasn’t reached its ending. However, the JoJolion manga will likely finish within two years, so it’s likely that the JoJo Part 6 anime will have either started or ended by then.

The number of episodes for the JoJo Part 6 anime is currently unknown. However, since the Stone Ocean manga had 158 chapters in 17 volumes, David Production could adapt the story as a three-cour JoJo Season 6 with around 36 episodes.

JoJo Stone Ocean/Part 6 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Set in 2011, the story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 jumps ahead 10 years into the future. At this point, it’s been almost 150 years since the events of Phantom Blood and nearly 100 years since Battle Tendency. JoJo: Stone Ocean is thus the grand finale of the main JoJo timeline.

As such, JoJo Part 6 brings back one of its most glittering alumni. Jotaro Kujo, the main character in Stardust Crusaders, played a prominent side role in Diamond is Unbreakable and showed up briefly in Golden Wind, but now he once again takes a critical role in JoJo: Stone Ocean.

In this case, it’s Jotaro’s daughter, Jolyne Cujoh, who takes the primary role. Jotaro is the first female protagonist that is directly related to the Joestar line. And she just happens to be located in Florida when our story starts.

Yes, the new characters are going to the land of Disney World. And that observation is entirely appropriate since the story literally has certain Disney-owned characters popping up in addition to referencing Disney’s MGM Studios park (which is now Disney Hollywood Studios).

Without getting into the reason for this event, there is a Bohemian Rhapsody story arc where every fictional character ever conceived is brought to life. That means Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio, the Seven Dwarves, and many more. Even Spider-Man, Star Wars’ Chewbacca, and the Terminator T-2000 show up.

So, it’ll be interesting to see whether the JoJo Part 6 anime directly features all these Disney characters or if David Productions will change the names and character designs to avoid intellectual property issues.

But let’s get back to our damsel in distress, shall we? When audiences first meet to Jolyne, she’s stuck in a jail in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Jolyne was framed for murder and moved to a maximum-security prison called Green Dolphin Street Prison on an offshore island.

Jolyne’s Stand woke up when she pricked herself on an amulet given to her by her father, Jotaro. But Jolyne hates Jotaro for being an absentee father her entire youth.

Jolyne’s Stand abilities, Stone Free, is similar to Jotaro’s Stand Star Platinum because she can unleash an extremely fast barrage of powerful punches in addition to having increased physical abilities. What makes Stone Free different is her String Decomposition ability, which unravels her body into deadly elastic thread.

Jotaro believes that disciples of Dio framed Jolyne to lure Jotaro into a trap. Jotaro takes the bait and attempts to help Jolyne escape the prison. But their planning is interrupted by an attack when a Stand called Whitesnake uses its powers to remove both Jotaro’s Stand Star Platinum and his memories. These elements are placed into two discs, leaving Jotaro comatose.

Jolyne must stay in prison and team up with other Stand-using inmates to recover the Star Platinum disc and the Memory disc from Whitesnake’s user, prison chaplain Enrico Pucci, and his team of Stand-using allies.

The heroes have to stop Pucci before the next new moon. That is when the conditions for Dio’s plan to make a fatalistic “perfect world” based on Dio’s idea of paradise are met. Their fight takes place in both the prison and various locations in Florida, including Cape Canaveral where space rocket launches occur.

The ending of Stone Ocean has caused JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 to be one of the most controversial parts in the entire series. Without getting into major spoilers, the final episodes will be quite shocking since the bittersweet ending changes the entire JoJo continuity as a sort of setup for the new manga parts.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 release date to find out exactly what happens. Let’s just be glad David Production isn’t making anime-only fans wait too long. Stay tuned!