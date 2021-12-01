JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 release date: Netflix JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 Episode 13 in 2022

JoJo’s Bizarre Bizarre Adventure Part 6 Episodes 13 through 24 will continue the story, but will JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 finish it? Pic credit: Studio David Production

The JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 release date will have anime fans rushing back to stream JoJo Part 6 Episode 13 when it comes out on Netflix. But when will JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 come out?

There’s been a lot of confusion in regards to Netflix’s release schedule for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6, which is JoJo Season 5 in the overall series. JoJo Part 6 Episode 13 is the next in the lineup, but the Netflix Media Center didn’t even provide a hint when JoJo: Stone Ocean premiered on December 1, 2021.

In early September 2021, Netflix stated that JoJo Part 6 will be streaming “monthly” on their platform. But then in early October 2021 Netflix’s media center listing for JoJo Part 6: Stone Ocean was silently updated and it no longer lists the TV show as “releasing monthly”.

This article provides everything that is known about Netflix’s JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 (JoJo Part 6 Episode 13 / JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 / JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episode 13) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

JoJo Part 6 Episode 13 release date predictions: Winter 2022 likely?

Animation studio David Production returned for producing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 5. The company has produced all of the anime seasons since the series began in 2012.

As of the last update, Netflix, David Production, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 release date.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the JoJo Part 6 Episode 13 release date will occur in the future.

The first 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 5 are streaming internationally first and then weekly TV broadcasting in Japan will begin in January 2022, the Winter 2022 anime season.

So far, there are no indications that David Productions plans JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 to be released as a split-cour.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Therefore, it’s likely that the JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 release date will be in March 2021, the end of the Winter 2021 anime season. Then Japanese TV stations will begin broadcasting JoJo Stone Ocean Part 2 in April 2021, the beginning of the Spring 2021 anime season.

The key visual for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean that released in August 2021 showed off more of the character designs. Pic credits: David Production

JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 likely

The ending of Stone Ocean has caused JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 to be one of the most controversial parts in the entire series. Without getting into major spoilers, the final episodes will be quite shocking since the bittersweet ending changes the entire JoJo continuity as a sort of setup for the new manga parts.

The JoJo Stone Ocean story arc ran from 1999 to 2003 in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series. It’s 17 volumes in total, consisting of Volumes 64 through 80 in the entire series.

All of the previous anime TV parts have had multiple cours. The longest was the Stardust Crusaders arc with 48 episodes in total, while Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind were both 39 episodes each.

JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 12 adapted the first 50 chapters. JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 13 should pick up the story again in Chapter 51, which is titled “Kiss of Love & Revenge”.

Since the Stone Ocean manga had 158 chapters, David Production could adapt the story as a three-cour JoJo Season 5 with around 36 to 38 episodes. If it’s the latter case, then the second and third cours would have 13 episodes each.

That means JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 will finish the story with its epic conclusion. Stay tuned!