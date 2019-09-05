Japanese manga artists take on Marvel characters

Ever wondered what your favorite Marvel characters would be like through the eyes of your favorite manga artists? Well, you’re going to get your chance!

It was recently announced that Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ will present a series of Marvel one-shots by some of your favorite mangakas.

The collaboration will be a biweekly series of seven manga one-shots which will run from now until November 27.

These stories include Secret Reverse – Part I, which was already released. Secret Reverse – Part II releases on November 27 by Kazuki Takahashi (Yu-Gi-Oh!).

Then there’s Gag Reel by Hachi Mizuno known for Akuten Wars that will release on September 18.

Interview with Heroes by Ken Ogino, who is known for Lady Justice will be scheduled for October 2.

Samurai, featuring a story about Deadpool by Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi of Tsugihagi Quest will drop on October 16.

Halloween Avengers by Mato, who is known for the Darling in the Franxx four-panel spin-off will be getting a spooky release date of October 30.

Antman+ will release on November 13, which is by Toyotaka Haneda of Vocchi-men.

There’s even a special manga short that was drawn by Takeshi Sakurai of the planning meeting between Shonen Jump+ editor and Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.

I got to admit. I’m a bit disappointed Kōhei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia wasn’t tapped for this project. I would have loved to see All Might and Captain America team up along with Spider-Man and Izuku Midoriya somehow.

At the moment the series seems to be exclusively in Japanese, but we’re pretty confident that at some point there will be an official English release, or at the very least some scanlation group will end up translating it.