Island Season 2 release date: Island visual novel game releases in English, but can the anime take the story further?

Will Island Season 2 bring back Rinne, Sara, and Karen for anime fans? The ride so far has certainly been an unexpected one, never mind when the Never Island story arc of the future began. The real question is whether is whether the source material for the anime adaptation can even support a sequel.

The Island anime is based on the Island visual novel video game by Front Wing. The Japanese game was released in 2016 on Windows PC only to be ported to PS Vita in 2017. The Japanese PlayStation 4 port of Island was released on June 28, 2018, shortly before the Island anime began airing.

The English Island visual novel was released on the Steam gaming platform on August 24, 2018. Front Wing has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of raising money for producing an English Island PS4 port. The Kickstarter campaign has already reached its main goal of raising $50,000, which means physical copies of the Windows PC game will be produced by November 2018, but they are still requesting $150,000 as a stretch goal for the English Island PS4 port.

Fans of the anime should give the Island visual novel a chance. While the anime did cover much of the main story, there were many differences and there’s hours more of humorous dialogue between Setsuna and the girls.

This article provides everything that is known about Island Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news and rumors. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Island Season 2 release date: Will Studio Feel leave an open ending?

As of the last update, Studio Feel or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Island Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced. Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Island Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, Island Season 2 seems fairly unlikely based on the story from the Island visual novel. The video game featured a branching storyline based on the three main girl characters. It’s actually possible to have a happy ending that ends the game early. But the true ending in the Never Island story route does not unlock until all three main paths are completed.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for the Island visual novel.

The Island visual novel finishes the story off with the Midsummer route (Rinne’s true ending). The game requires that the protagonist Setsuna start literally from the beginning but this time he has his memories intact. Using knowledge gained from playing all the other routes the player is able to craft the perfect ending by making the correct choices.

Without getting into spoilers, Rinne’s true ending has two potential outcomes. One is a happy ending and the other… well, it’s pretty much a mind screw with a major plot twist.

Since the anime adaptation has already covered the 11-hour Never Island story with only several episodes, it seems very likely that Island Episode 12’s ending will be based on one of the outcomes in the Midsummer route. Island Season 2 is only possible if Studio Feel produces an anime original ending where more time loops are necessary.

Audiences will just have to wait until Island Episode 12 releases and see what happens to Setsuna and Rinne. Stay tuned!