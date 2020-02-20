Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Isekai Quartet Season 3 anime will continue the comedy and humor of Re:Zero, KonoSuba, Overlord, and The Saga Of Tanya The Evil.

But the real question is which new isekai characters will find their way into Isekai Quartet 3.

After all, the official announcements made it pretty obvious that The Rising Of The Shield Hero’s Raphtalia and Naofumi are temporary characters.

On the official website, the new characters are listed as “guest characters” and not permanent additions to the main cast.

Based on the isekai anime released in 2020 alone, Isekai Quartet Season 3 has many character options for a sequel. It seems like every day, another new anime adaptation is announced for the ever-growing Isekai genre.

Japanese publisher Kadokawa is intent on milking the currently popular Isekai genre for all its worth based on its financial results.

In 2019, anime quarterly profits rose due primarily to licensing income from isekai anime, so Kadokawa announced the intent to produce at least one Isekai anime adaptation per season.

The primary purpose of the Isekai Quartet anime series is to be a blatant marketing platform for promoting ongoing popular series where Kadokawa publishes the books or manga.

For example, The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 has already been confirmed.

But the focus will always be on the mainstays. The Re:Zero Season 2 anime is coming out in 2020, and KonoSuba Season 3 seems very likely over the long term.

Overlord Season 4 is likely waiting on the light novel series’ author to reach a good stopping point for a two-cour season.

The Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2 is also a lingering possibility, although Kadokawa remains silent despite the Tanya The Evil movie having released already.

Over the long haul, it’s not a matter of whether Kadokawa would want to produce the Isekai Quartet Season 3 anime, it’s a matter of how.

This article provides everything that is known about Isekai Quartet Season 3 (Isekai Quartet 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Which new characters will Isekai Quartet 3 introduce?

Even before the second season of Isekai Quartet was announced, it was pretty obvious that Shield Hero’s characters would be introduced. Shield Hero was, by far, the most popular series licensed by Kadokawa that was adapted into an anime in 2019.

Last year also had the Wise Man’s Grandchild (Kenja no Mago) anime. However, the series wasn’t nearly popular enough to justify a chibi Shin Wolford even though it would have been funny to watch the clueless character create OP chaos.

On the other hand, reviews of the late 2019 Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered Bu Overly Cautious (Shinchou Yuusha: Kono Yuusha ga Ore Tueee Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru) have been fairly solid.

The isekai misadventure is not quite a straight comedy due to the heavy drama plot elements. However, the goddess Ristarte and her champion Seiya would be perfect for the Isekai Quartet Season 3 cast.

2020 is providing way many more options, not even halfway into the year. The Plunderer anime’s Licht Bach and Hina provide a mix of serious SciFi fantasy and ecchi humor.

There’s also the So I’m A Spider, So What? anime coming out in late 2020. (Sorry, the upcoming 2020 That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 is owned by Kodansha, not Kadokawa.)

The question is whether BOFURI’s Maple and Sally or Infinite Dendrogram’s Ray Starling and Nemesis would fit in with Isekai Quartet Season 3.

Although Kadokawa licenses both, they are technically not isekai since both stories are about gamers playing a VRMMORPG.

Arguably, they are both quasi-isekai since the main plot takes place in another world, but that’s stretching the genre.

Still, if only one of these anime can get into Isekai Quartet 3 then the clear choice is BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.

Reviews of the BOFURI anime have been more positive, and the plot is more clearly focused on comedy.

Note: This article will be updated over time as new isekai anime release in 2020.

Besides waiting until something new in 2020 becomes popular, Kadokawa could dip down into its franchise portfolio. The obvious choice would be Shiro and Sora from No Game No Life.

Anime fans have been clamoring for the No Game No Life Season 2 anime to be produced for years.

Kadokawa is also behind Sword Art Online: Alicization. Again, SAO doesn’t technically qualify as isekai, but since we’re considering BOFURI, why not?

The SAO: Unital Ring light novels provide a direct sequel to the Alicization story arc it’s likely that Sword Art Online Season 4 will eventually be animated. Therefore, Kirito, Asuna, and Alice could be dropped in as a squabbling love triangle.

Isekai Quartet 3 release date: Will the anime resume in Winter 2021?

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio PuYUKAI, or any company related to the production of the Isekai Quartet 3 anime has not officially confirmed the Isekai Quartet Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of another Isekai Quartet sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Isekai Quartet Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

In the past, the final episode of the first season teased the sequel. Since the anime is essentially a marketing vehicle, it’s possible they plan on releasing a new season annually.

If that’s the case, it’s possible the Isekai Quartet 3 anime could be scheduled for January 2021, the winter 2021 anime season.

Let’s just hope Kadokawa doesn’t make fans wait too long to know the Isekai Quartet Season 3 release date. Stay tuned!