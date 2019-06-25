Isekai Quartet Season 2 release date: Anime sequel confirmed! Will Isekai Pentet/Sextet add The Rising Of The Shield Hero’s Raphtalia and Naofumi and Wise Man’s Grandchild?

Isekai Quartet Season 2 has been officially confirmed to be in production based on the final moments of Episode 12. So, is it possible that an Isekai Pentet (or Isekai Sextet) anime is in our future?

Isekai Quartet Season 2 has so many options for a sequel that it’s almost funny. After all, it seems like every day another new anime adaptation is announced for the ever-growing Isekai genre.

The prospects seem likely since Japanese publisher Kadokawa is intent on milking the currently popular Isekai genre for all it’s worth following the success of Re:Zero, KonoSuba, Overlord, and The Saga Of Tanya The Evil.

During the first quarter of 2019, Kadokawa’s financial results stated anime quarterly profits rose largely due to North American licensing income from Wise Man’s Grandchild and The Rising Of The Shield Hero. (Kadokawa video games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice also “contributed significantly to profits”).

Based on these numbers, Kadokawa announced the intent to produce at least one Isekai anime adaptation per season (Isekai haters will probably groan aloud at this news).

The publisher intends on “expanding business development that makes use of abundant IP” and “focusing on creating and fostering new hit series” by various means.

As such, the Isekai Quartet anime is a blatant marketing platform for promoting ongoing popular series. Yes, there are general audience jokes, but many of the humor requires Wotaku-level knowledge (notice I didn’t say just “otaku”) of both the anime and the light novels/manga the series is based upon.

And then some of the jokes tease the eventual anime sequels. For example, Isekai Quartet Episode 5 seemed to foreshadow the future events of Re:Zero Season 2, which was confirmed to be in production in 2019.

The other characters are likely to return for future anime sequels. KonoSuba Season 3 seems very likely to be announced in the time frame of the KonoSuba movie release date.

Overlord Season 4 is likely waiting on the light novel series to provide a good stopping point for a two-cour season.

The Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2 is also a lingering possibility although Kadokawa remains silent despite the Tanya The Evil movie having released successfully months ago in Japan.

The box office earnings were 400 million yen (about US$3.58 million), which puts the Tanya film in the top 50 for anime movies that are TV anime adaptations.

Therefore, it’s not a matter of whether Kadokawa would want to produce Isekai Quartet Season 2, it’s a matter of how.

This article provides everything that is known about Isekai Quartet Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Isekai Pentet likely to add The Rising Of The Shield Hero chibi characters, but is SAO or No Game No Life possible?

In addition to promoting the existing cast of characters, the cast of Isekai Quartet Season 2 will likely be expanded to bring more comedic chibi characters to life.

Isekai Quartet Season 2 might even be named Isekai Pentet or Isekai Sextet depending on how many TV shows are included.

The most obvious addition is Naofumi and Raphtalia from The Rising Of The Shield Hero (Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari) anime. It seems like an easy target since the series has become popular on streaming platforms internationally and the reviews are solid.

Plus, Kadokawa anime producer Junichiro Tamura is already talking about The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 (click the link for more details). Let’s just hope there are no painfully awkward jokes about rape and slavery.

The real question mark is whether the Wise Man’s Grandchild (Kenja no Mago) anime will win enough hearts to justify a chibi Shin Wolford in Isekai Quartet Season 2.

Yes, it could be funny to watch OP-yet-clueless Shin accidentally blow away random buildings (Megumin would be so jealous of those explosions!) or invent a magical way to turn water into wine, but the series has received mediocre reviews thanks to its relatively bland potato-kun protagonist and the plot didn’t pick up until the end.

Unfortunately, the license for the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime anime (see our article on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2) is owned by Kodansha, not Kadokawa, so chibi Rimuru is impossible unless there’s a cross-promotional deal.

The other possibility is that Isekai Quartet Season 2 will simply be a mashup of four different Isekai anime rather than add to the existing cast. But which anime series besides Shield Hero and Wise Man’s Grandchild would Kadokawa want to promote?

Besides waiting until something newer becomes popular down the road, the obvious choice would be Shiro and Sora from No Game No Life. Anime fans have been clamoring for No Game No Life Season 2 after all these years.

Kadokawa is also behind Sword Art Online: Alicization (although some may argue that SAO doesn’t qualify as Isekai). Since the SAO: Unital Ring light novels are now providing a direct sequel to the Alicization story arc it’s likely that Sword Art Online Season 4 is right over the horizon.

Therefore, Kirito, Asuna, and Alice could be dropped in as a squabbling love triangle.

Finally, Kadokawa owns the license to the Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody anime. Although Death March Season 2 was practically teased by the way the anime ended, most anime fans would probably argue that chibi Satou would be the blandest possible addition to Isekai Quartet Season 2.

After all, the checkboxes for OP (Shin), slave owner (Naofumi), and loli harem collector (Naofumi again) have already been filled…

Isekai Quartet Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Kadokawa or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Isekai Quartet Season 2 release date. However, the production of the sequel was immediately announced during the ending of the first season.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Isekai Quartet Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Even if we consider the anime as a standalone product instead of simply a marketing vehicle the second season had a good shot at being renewed from the start. The Isekai Quartet anime has been regularly in the top 5 most popular on Crunchyroll when it first aired.

Overall, the release time frame really depends on whether Isekai Quartet Season 2 will focus on an entirely new set of characters from newer, popular series or pull from existing franchises.

Kadokawa is probably going with the latter option since the announcement specifically says “coming soon” during the end card. Of course, “soon” is relative in the anime industry so we’re probably looking at a 2020 release time frame.

Let’s just hope Kadokawa doesn’t make anime fans wait impatiently for Isekai Quartet Season 2 just like they did for Re:Zero Season 2. Stay tuned!