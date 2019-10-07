Isekai Quartet Season 2: New poster and more revealed

Do you like isekai anime? How about comedy? What if we told you there’s a series that combines four different isekai series into one along with a healthy dose of comedy? Would you watch that? Then you’re in luck because such a series does exist and it’s called Isekai Quartet!

A new poster has been released for the second season of Isekai Quartet which features four of Kadokawa’s popular isekai series including KonoSuba, Overlord, Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil. The one sheet was revealed during a special fan event in Japan through the series’ official Twitter account.

The series was so popular that the second season was confirmed before the first season even wrapped up. For those unfamiliar with the show, it features the main characters from four of Kadokawa’s popular isekai series where one day a magical button appears. The main characters all end up pressing the button and end up in another parallel world where a new story set in high school begins with the cast transformed into chibis.

Another thing we found out during the fan event is that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo from The Rising of the Shield Hero will be joining the character cast. This means it’s likely that other characters from the other shows could quite possibly appear in the series.

Yeah, it’s pretty ridiculous series but it’s a fun ride. The upcoming season promises a celebration of even more isekai series, which means the random wackiness will hit an even higher level in each of the fifteen-minute episodes.

And that’s not all, we also learned that the series has also gotten a release window of January 2020. Which means it’ll only be about two months until we get to season two. So for those who want to catch up before January, the first season is currently available to watch via Crunchyroll and FunimationNow.

Season two of Isekai Quartet is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina along with Minoru Takehara, who acts as the character designer and animation director at Studio Puyukai. Most of the staff and voice cast is also expected to return in this next season.