Isekai Quartet movie release date in 2022: Isekai Quartet: Another World movie trailer confirms new character

The Isekai Quartet: Another World movie announcement is teasing Shield Hero’s Naofumi in addition to another new golem character. Pic credit: Sugoi LITE

The Isekai Quartet: Another World movie release date has officially been confirmed to be in 2022. The announcement was made by an Isekai Quartet movie trailer.

Surprised? It’s not like an Isekai Quartet movie is completely unexpected.

When the second season finished, a chibi version of Roswaal L. Mathers from the Re:ZERO anime series announced that “the production of the sequel to Isekai Quartet has been decided.”

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The biggest issue is whether the Isekai Quartet movie is the promised sequel that was officially announced back in March 2021.

Back when the announcement was initially made, it seemed like the sequel would be Isekai Quartet Season 3. Even the FUNimation news site announced the sequel as the third season, but the production decision announcement technically did not specify the format of the sequel.

At the same time, there’s no reason why there can’t be both a third season and an Isekai Quartet movie.

There have been a good number of anime announcements related to the Isekai Quartet anime series in 2021. First, the Overlord Season 4 anime TV series and an Overlord movie were both confirmed to be in production. Then, The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 anime was also confirmed.

Re:Zero Season 3 seems very likely since the producer has already openly discussed the third season. The only series to be left hanging is KonoSuba since KonoSuba Season 3 still hasn’t been announced.

The Isekai Quartet movie will be produced by a returning staff at Japanese animation Studio PuYUKAI.

Director Minoru Ashina (Kaiju Girls, Re:Zero/Overlord/The Saga of Tanya the Evil animated shorts) is also writing the script. Artist Minoru Takehara (Agukara) is both the character designer and the chief animation director.

This article provides everything that is known about Isekai Quartet: Another World (Isekai Quartet movie) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

What’s the new character in the Isekai Quartet movie?

One big question is which characters will be featured in the new Isekai Quaret movie. After all, there are several newer isekai anime from Japanese publisher Kadokawa to choose from.

Notably, The Rising Of The Shield Hero’s Naofumi is shown on the key visual art despite Raphtalia and Naofumi originally only being temporary guest characters in the anime TV series. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 release date is in Fall 2021 so that’s not much of a surprise, especially since The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 is already announced.

Cautious Hero’s Seiya and Ristarte also enjoyed a brief cameo in the second season. But since Cautious Hero Season 2 hasn’t been announced and the original author has moved on to focusing on the Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! light novel series it’s unlikely that they’re coming back.

This key visual art for the Isekai Quarter: Another World movie was released in early July 2021. Pic credit: Studio PuYUKAI

The key visual for the series seems to be teasing a new character emerging from beneath the ground. It’s possible this new character is the villain for the Isekai Quartet movie since all the other main characters are running away.

Isekai Quartet: Another World release date in 2022

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio PuYUKAI, or any company related to the production of the Isekai Quartet anime franchise has not officially confirmed the exact Isekai Quartet: Another World release date. However, the Isekai Quartet movie release date has officially been confirmed to be in 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Isekai Quartet movie release date will occur in the future.

November-December and May-July is typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

Considering that info, it’s likely that the Isekai Quarter: Another World release date could be coming up in late Spring 2022 or early Summer 2022. Both of those time frames are optimal for movie releases.

Let’s just be glad Kadokawa didn’t make fans wait too long to know the Isekai Quartet movie release date. Stay tuned!