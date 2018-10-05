Is Rick and Morty canceled? Season 1 & 2 set to leave Netflix UK as licensing deal ends

UK fans of can currently stream Season 1-3 of Rick and Morty on their Netflix platform. However, it appears the licensing deal is set to be canceled on October 6, 2018. This gives fans less than 24 hours to binge through the popular Adult Swim series.

According to What’s on Netflix, it appears that Rick and Morty Season 1 and 2 are set to be canceled from Netflix UK. The license for the series is up for renewal and it is unclear whether Netflix will continue to license the series.

Rick and Morty has previously aired in the UK on TCM 2, Fox and Comedy Central. The Fox programming license ended in September 2017 and Netflix took over licensing the popular series. Comedy Central currently airs for two seasons.

How to draw Rick and Morty: https://t.co/z6DKgsYOXB — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 3, 2018

While it is not certain, Netflix may choose to renew its Rick and Morty license. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s hit creation will certainly land a home in the UK even if it’s not Netflix.

The Rick and Morty Soundtrack is available now!https://t.co/nTxkXYWK5e pic.twitter.com/38NnGGf9VD — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 28, 2018

The series has been renewed for Season 4 and will contain more episodes than the previous season.

The Rick and Morty Season 3 finale produced record high ratings for Adult Swim. It is popular among millennials with an array of celebrity endorsements boosting the series popularity.

All seasons of Rick and Morty are currently available on Netflix UK.