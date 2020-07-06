Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 release date set for October 2020 after delay

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 release date time frame has officially been re-confirmed to be scheduled for October 2020, the fall 2020 anime season.

The re-announcement was made from the official DanMachi Twitter account, which also released new key visual art that showed off one of the new main characters for Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka? Season 3.

The DanMachi Season 3 release date was scheduled for July 2020, the summer anime season. In May 2020, the anime production committee announced that the premiere of the third anime TV season would be pushed back to “October or later.”

The rescheduling was necessary to protect the production staff and voice actors from the 2020 SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

Some anime fans feared that the release date for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 would be pushed back to 2021 in the worst-case scenario.

However, on July 4, 2020, it was announced that “DanMachi 3 is scheduled to start broadcasting and distribution from October” 2020.

Unless the effects of COVID-19 worsen in Japan, it seems very likely that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 will be streaming as planned during the fall 2020 anime season.

Many studios’ schedules suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide mitigation efforts. Industry insiders claimed that animating was taking twice as long while dubbing as bad as three times as long.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Haikyuu!! Season 4 (To The Top), Black Clover, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, The Promised Neverland Season 2, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Final Season, and No Guns Life Part 2 were all pushed back to later dates.

The Tower Of God anime, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2, Arte anime, and Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2/Part 2 were among the few anime productions able to complete episodes before the pandemic delayed the work.

Anime studio J.C. Staff returning for DanMachi Season 3

Animation studio J.C. Staff will be returning to produce the third season, with director Hideki Tachibana at the helm.

Writer Hideki Shirane is creating the scripts. Artist Shigeki Kimoto is both the Character Designer and Chief Animation Director. Jin Aketagawa is the Sound Director. Composer Keiji Inai is composing the music.

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 opening (OP) theme song music will be performed by Yuka Iguchi, but the ending (ED) music has not yet been announced.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? 3 won’t catch up with the light novels

The story for the DanMachi anime TV series is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) light novel series by author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda.

The book series is up to Volume 15 as of June 2019, and the DanMachi Volume 16 release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The first two seasons adapted the story up through Volume 8, which was heavily condensed in the anime version. The lengthy Volume 8 was largely composed of side stories, so the anime focused mostly on the main characters.

The third season will most likely adapt Volumes 9 through 11 since those three books are a complete story arc. That means anime fans will have to wait until DanMachi Season 4 for Volumes 12 and beyond to be adapted.

For more details and spoilers, please read our full-length DanMachi Season 3 story. Stay tuned!