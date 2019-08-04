‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ gets a new artist

Come September 6th the series in Square Enix‘s 18th issue of ‘Young Gangan’ magazine, Taisei Yamachi will take over art duties from Kunieda. Yamachi’s previous work includes ‘Densetsu no Yuusha no Densetsu: Revision’ (The Legend of the Legendary Heroes Revision).

Yamachi will also be restarting the series’ ‘Ao-hime arc’ which was featured in the seventh volume of the original light novel series. Yamachi posted up a preview image of the upcoming manga on Twitter last Friday (via Anime News Network). What do you think? Is this change too jarring for you? Will you continue to support the series? Let us know!

Yen Press is currently publishing the manga in English along with the light novel series. The series follows the adventures of Bell Cranel as he makes his way in the world, which is also an enormous dungeon filled with monsters with a city run by gods and goddesses.

After a series of circumstances Bell finds himself under the care of the goddess Hestia and works hard to make it day to day while improving himself. What he’s unaware of is that several girls, both deities and mortals alike, have begun to develop affections towards him.