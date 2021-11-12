Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 release date: Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Season 2 predictions

The Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 anime will switch gears by focusing the story on a different human and vampire pairing in the United Kingdom. Pic credit: Karei

The Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 TV show will have Lev Leps and Irina Luminsek celebrating the first manned space flight project in human history, but now the United Kingdom is striking back by declaring they’ll send humans to the moon first. But when will Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Arvo Animation, which previously collaborated with Studio Silver Link on producing the We Never Learn! Bokuben anime series. Arvo was founded in 2017, and the 2020 Monster Girl Doctor anime was their first big standalone project.

The first season of the Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut anime series was helmed by director Akitoshi Yokoyama (Cutie Honey Universe, Photokano) and assistant director Taishi Kawaguchi (Monster Girl Doctor, We Never Learn! Bokuben). Original creator Keisuke Masano was directly involved in the anime project by writing the series composition.

Artist Hiromi Katou (Guilty Crown, Monster Girl Doctor) was the character designer. Composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenoblade Chronicles) created the music.

The Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut OP “Scarlet Moon (Hii no Tsuki)” was performed by Ali Project, while the ED “Everyday Someday (Arifureta Itsuka)” was performed by Chima.

The first season of Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation (not Crunchyroll, VRV, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video).

FUNimation’s Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet. The FUNimation Simuldub schedule initially only listed the first season as being a Simulcast.

The first season’s finale, Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Episode 12, released on December 20, 2021. The 12 episodes were released as two Blu-Ray volumes on January 26, 2022 and March 29, 2022.

This article provides everything that is known about Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 (Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Arvo Animation or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The reviews were in the average range although it’s difficult to think of another anime TV show that can act as a comparison point. Whoever heard of a story about a vampire going to space as part of an alternate universe USSR vs USA space race?

The closest comparison is probably Saga of Tanya the Evil (Youjo Senki Season 2 is confirmed) since both stories feature a female protagonist fighting for survival in a universe that mirrors conflicts and technical developments in the real-world 20th century. At the same time, the space race is more of a backdrop to a story that’s focused on romance and race relations.

Despite reimagining interesting history, the slow-burning plot provided by the procedural narrative was a slow lift-off since the initial hook was the UZSR’s racism and discrimination toward its vampire citizens. The tension didn’t start building until about halfway through the first season, which meant it broke the three-episode rule in order to focus on telling the story in an authentic fashion. Perhaps due to this slowness, some anime fans lost patience and dropped the TV show too early.

Notably, the anime’s release did not cause the light novel series to reach the top 10 on the Oricon rankings. Unfortunately, FUNimation makes it difficult to determine a TV show’s popularity on their platform so it’s difficult to say whether the streaming revenue was good or not.

Anime fans will just have to wait and see if this dark horse gains enough popularity for the anime production committee to have Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 renewed.

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Volume 7 ended the story in 2021

The story for the anime is based on the Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut light novel series by author Keisuke Makino and illustrator Karei. The Japanese title, Tsuki to Raika to Nosferatu, is alternatively translated into English as The Moon, Laika, and the Bloodsucking Princess.

First published in December 2016, the book series reached Tsuki to Raik to Nosferatu Volume 7 by October 19, 2021. Volume 7 is the final book in the series and even looking at the book cover art or the book illustrations is a major spoiler since they show you exactly what happens to Lev and Irina in the end.

In 2018, the original creator teamed up with manga artist Sojihogu to create the Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut manga series. Unfortunately, Sojihogu began experiencing health problems and by January 2019 the manga was put on indefinite hiatus. The long break has continued to this day and the manga series only has one volume as of November 2018.

The Airship imprint of North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment is handling the release of the official English translation in the USA and Canada. The Volume 1 release date is scheduled for August 2022.

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut manga/light novel series compared to the anime

In 2021, Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut anime joins the ranks of the 86 anime and The World’s Finest Assassin anime for not rushing through the source material. It used to be a rarity for an anime TV series to faithfully adapt books, but now we’re almost pampered since we’re being treated to well-done anime original content.

While the anime sticks closely to the books thanks to the involvement of the original book author in writing the script, even the creator was surprised when Sarah Alainn’s song Simple Life ~ My Beloved was incorporated into the magical scene where Lev takes Irina ice skating.

“All readers of the original story know the song Simple Life ~ My Beloved. As we were discussing the script, I was wondering what we were going to do with the song, which is a wonderful masterpiece,” tweeted the original creator. “What surprised me was that I hadn’t told the production team about it beforehand, but it turned out to be Sarah Alainn’s song, which I’ve been listening to as background music since I was writing the first volume…”

The real SK-1 pressure suit worn by Russian male cosmonauts was not designed for spacewalks. Female cosmonauts like Irina would have worn the SK-2, which was specifically designed for female proportions. The reason that Irina complained about the SK-1 being so hot is that normally the cosmonauts would be carrying around an air conditioner to circulate air through the airtight suit Pic credit: 8andahalfby11/National Air and Space Museum

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Tsuki to Laika to Nosferatu Episode 12, will correspond to the ending of light novel Volume 2.

It’s the perfect stopping point since it concludes the first story arc of the light novel series. Besides offering good plot resolution, the book’s ending allows the anime to have a happy ending that feels self-contained. It’d also be odd for the first season to end in Volumes 3 and 4 since those books switch the narrative perspective to a different set of characters.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2. Based on the pacing of the books, the story would be best adapted as three seasons/cours and a movie for an ending.

The bad news is that English-only light novel readers who wish to read ahead of the anime will have to wait until 2023 until launching a reading binge-fest. The Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut manga is also far behind the anime TV show and it’s uncertain if the manga will ever be restarted in the future.

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Irina and Lev are now heroes of the Republic for being the first manned space flight in history. But the Republic’s competitor the United Kingdom is not sitting idle since they declare that the UK will be the first to send humans to the moon and back!

Anime audiences will be introduced to a new vampire and human pairing named Kaie Scarlet and Bart Fifield. They both work at the research labs at Laika Crescent, city focused on developing space technology.

Engineer Bart Fiefield is the younger brother of the first astronaut of the United Kingdom. Kaie Scarlet is a descendant of vampires called the new blood race. Although Kaie helped Bart’s brother in his first successful space flight, she secretly hates the moon. Pic credit: Karei

The two are publicists for Arnak One, a public relations project designed to promote national reconciliation through scientific and technological achievement. Bart and Kaie will eventually meet the two heroes of the Republic, Lev and Irina, at a conference about the peaceful use of space technology.

But with the warring superpowers of the east and west so vested in war there emerges an unprecedented crisis threatening the peace. Will the vampire and human duos be able to salvage their dreams of landing a man on the moon?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!