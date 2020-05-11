Inuyasha sequel: New Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon release date set for 2020

A new Inuyasha sequel called the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon (Hanyo no Yashahime) anime has been announced, and the Yashahime release date is scheduled for late 2020.

The Yashahime story is set years in the future and features the daughters of several notable characters from the original Inuyasha anime (see below for the plot summary).

The Yashahime anime will be produced by animation studio Sunrise, which is best known for anime series like Cowboy Bebop, Code Geass, and Tiger & Bunny (see our article on the Tiger & Bunny Season 2 anime).

Inuyasha anime episode director Teruo Sato is returning for the Inuyasha sequel to be the principal director for Yashahime.

Similarly, many of the primary staff from the first series are returning for the Inuyasha sequel. Character designer Yoshihito Hishinuma and music composer Kaoru Wada are both returning.

Scriptwriter Katsuyuki Sumisawa previously worked on the Inuyasha anime in addition to the Gundam series.

VIZ Media secured the licensing rights for streaming the new Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime in the United States.

The exact streaming platforms remain unknown, but since Crunchyroll purchased majority shares in VIZ Media Europe, the new Inuyasha anime will likely show up on Crunchyroll streaming.

“The three heroines are beautifully designed. I am looking forward to their adventures,” said Rumiko Takahashi, the original creator of the Inuyasha manga series.

Takahashi’s manga series ran for 56 volumes and was adapted into 167 episodes from 2000 through 2004. In 2009, a 26-episode Inuyasha sequel called The Final Act aired.

The Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime is a direct sequel to the ending of the Inuyasha series. The number of episodes or cours has not yet been announced.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

The Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon opening (OP) theme song music and ending (ED) have not yet been announced.

The story of the 2020 Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime follows Inuyasha and Sesshomaru’s daughters

The Inuyasha 2020 sequel’s story will follow the adventures of the children of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha.

While it’s easy to guess the identity of the mother of Inuyasha’s children is Kagome Higurashi, some fans are freaking out speculating about who could be the mother of Sesshomaru’s children.

Here is the official plot summary:

The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.

The older half-brother of Inuyasha is associated with Rin, and fanfiction has long tied the two together once she grew older. Plus, Setsuna’s character design does resemble an adult Rin.

It’d be quite ironic if Sesshomaru’s daughters are half-demons since he spent a considerable amount of time making fun of Inuyasha for being a half-demon.

Yashahime release date set for fall 2020

As of the last update, Studio Sunrise, VIZ Media, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Yashahime release date.

However, the Inuyasha sequel has been confirmed to be coming out in the fall of 2020, which probably means October 2020.

In the meantime, anime fans should be glad they’re finally being treated to an Inuyasha sequel. Stay tuned!