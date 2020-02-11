Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The In/Spectre Season 2 anime will have Kuro Sakuragawa and Kotoko Iwanaga on the hunt for Rikka Sakuragawa. But when will Kyokou Suiri Season 2 come out?

The anime adaptation is being produced by animation studio Brain’s Base. The company is best known for anime like the 2013 Blood Lad anime, the first season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, and Spife and Wolf Season 2.

The anime project is being helmed by director Keiji Gotou, who is best known for the Kiddy Grade series. Writer Noboru Takagi (Durarara!!, Golden Kamuy, Kingdom Season 3) is handling series composition.

The In/Spectre anime was co-produced by Crunchyroll as part of the anime production committee. In 2020, Crunchyroll is also co-producing anime such as Somali and the Forest Spirit in addition to the upcoming The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 anime and the Laid Back Camp Season 2 anime.

The In/Spectre Season 2 opening (OP) music theme song and ending (ED) have not yet been announced. The first season featured the OP “Mononoke in the Fiction” by Uso to Chameleon and the ED “Last Dance” by Mamoru Miyano.

New episodes are available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Crunchyroll has not yet announced an In/Spectre English dub. The finale, In/Spectre Episode 12, will air in March 2020.

In/Spectre manga, novel series compared to the anime

The story for the In/Spectre anime is based on the Kyokou Suiri novel series, which also goes by the name Invented Inference. The French version of the series is known as Stranger Case. The series is published by Kodansha as In/Spectre in the United States, Canada, and Germany.

The books were written by writer Kyo Shirodaira and illustrators Hiro Kiyohara (Volume 1) and Chasiba Katase (Volume 2+). The creator is also known for writing Blast of Tempest (Zetsuen no Tempest) and Spiral: Bond of Reasoning (Spiral: Suiri no Kizuna).

The first book was initially published in May 2011 but was reissued in December 2015. Volume 3 came out in December 2019 and as of June 2019, the book series was up to Volume 3.

Starting in April 2015, the novel writer teamed up with artist Chasiba Katase to create the Kyokou Suiri manga series. As of October 17, 2019, the manga was up to Volume 11. The release date for Kyokou Suiri Volume 12 has not yet been announced.

Unfortunately, the novel series has not been officially translated into English. However, Kodansha Comics has been publishing the official English translation for the In/Spectre. There are also fan-made scanlation projects.

The English In/Spectre manga is already up to Volume 10. The English Volume 11 is scheduled to release on February 25, 2020.

I’ve been looking forward to watching the rest of the In/Spectre ever since viewing the premiere of Episode 1 at Anime Expo 2019. The lively characters were delightful and the cliffhanger at the ending was enough of a hook to draw me into this world.

The anime has continued this great adaptation. Kuro, Kotoko, and Saki are all three-dimensional characters, rounded out in such a way that their actions and motivations are relatable.

Studio Brain’s Base has done a great job animating the major sequences thus far. Especially when it comes to the horror elements and Kuro’s healing factor (he really is the GOAT in the anime). Kotoko’s mischevious expressions also magnify the humor.

The anime’s first episode was almost a panel-by-panel adaptation of In/Spectre manga Chapter 1. There were slight rearrangements to scenes and new angles were added. Despite the manga and novel being very dialogue-heavy, earlier episodes didn’t skip much content at all.

The anime did miss minor details like Kotoko mentioning she owned an estate. And the youkai were scared of Kuro because he was rumored to be a youkai-eating gourmet, not just based on his appearances to supernatural eyes.

The anime wasn’t as blatantly clear that 2.5 years pass after Kuro and Kotoko begin “dating” and the Steel Lady Nanase-related incidents started.

The manga also delved down a little bit deeper into the thinking of ex-girlfriend Saki Yumihara, explaining her angsts and fears concerning Kuro.

It also showed why she was motivated to launch a frontal assault on the ghost due to being tired of having her life be manipulated by the supernatural. Saki’s breakup with Kuro was complicated, but the anime is constrained by the limited number of minutes available to only 12 episodes.

Thus it’s fairly odd that the writers at Brain’s Base chose to wedge even more content by completely rearranging one of the sub-plots. Instead of giving more time to the main plot’s dialogue, Episode 2: What the Guardian Serpent Heard was based on manga Chapter 15 of Volume 7.

Including this story didn’t give much room to breathe for the rest of the first season. However, Brain’s Base probably made this change since the short story arc showed Kotoko’s role as the Goddess of Wisdom and introduced the mystery story elements.

It was also surprising when Nanase Kirin’s The Girl Who Breathes Fire TV show was given a full opening video. However, the story was changed a bit by removing Washboard Girl and some of the bawdier sex jokes.

All in all, besides minor skipped content and the Episode 2 rearrangement, the anime followed the manga series fairly closely, with each episode adapting less than one chapter. Episode 5 only adapted halfway through Chapter 5.

Based on the pacing of the anime, it’s very likely that In/Spectre Episode 12 will finish by adapting the end of the Steel Lady Nanase story arc. Besides being the best stopping point for the anime, it’s also the ending of Chapter 13 of manga Volume 6. The name of Steel Lady Nanase also happens to be the subtitle and story focus of the first novel volume.

The good news is that the novels provide enough content for In/Spectre Season 2. In fact, if the second season doesn’t have two cours the third book could be In/Spectre Season 3. (A cour is a three-month unit of broadcasting time based on the physical seasons that’s usually composed of between 11 to 13 episodes.)

Better yet, English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 7.

Kyokou Suiri Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Crunchyroll, Kodansha, Brain’s Base, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the In/Spectre Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of an In/Spectre sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kyokou Suiri Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The In/Spectre anime has been popular on the Crunchyroll platform. Although streaming revenue is now the most significant factor influencing the decision to greenlight a second season, anime co-produced by Crunchyroll does not have the best record of seeing a sequel. The major exception is, of course, wildly popular anime such as Shield Hero.

So far, the reviews of the anime have all been positive. Hopefully, considering that the books provide ample source material it’s possible that the In/Spectre Season 2 anime could be greenlit for production relatively quickly.

In/Spectre S2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Kotoko and Kuro, their relationship had developed to the point where they really are dating in fact, not just in name. Saki-San is off the threat radar, but Kuro’s older cousin Rikka Sakuragawa still poses a danger to the world.

But Rikka has gone into hiding so Kuro and Kotoko find themselves solving a whole variety of supernatural mysteries. They visit a seaside tourist town called Totomizu where thousands of fish start washing on the shoreline. The only clue is a strange wooden doll that the yokai claim is the cause.

Meanwhile, Kotoko is finding herself being sucked into school activities. A high school student named Manabu Amachi manipulates Kotoko into joining the school’s mystery appreciation club, what is his motive for doing so?

23 years after a mugging ended in the murder of a wife a cold case is reopened. The husband unexpectedly tells his heirs that he murdered his wife and dares anyone to figure out how he did it. While this supernatural cold case likely involves yokai, the heirs also have their own secrets to keep.

A year passes and Kotoko and Kuro still have not tracked down Rikka. It turns out Rikka moved into an apartment made affordable since it’s considered to be cursed. A series of suicides start in the apartment complex, but will Rikka be able to escape notice?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the In/Spectre Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!