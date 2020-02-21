Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The ID:INVADED Season 2 anime could have many stories left to tell about the Mizuhanome System and the detectives using the id well technology.

Similar to the Psycho-Pass anime series in potential scope, the first season has already gone full Inception with an id well within an id well, so where could the second season of ID:INVADED take audiences next?

The real question is whether ID:INVADED Episode 13 will leave enough plot threads hanging in order to set up the next major story arc in ID:INVADED Season 2.

Similar to how Psycho-Pass shifted its focus to a new set of characters, ID:INVADED S2 could shift away from “brilliant detectives” Sakaido (Akihito Narihisago) and Miyo Hijiriido (Koharu Hondomachi) and the mystery of John Walker.

After all, characters have already mentioned in passing that they don’t want the Mizuhanome System used by the military. And multiple characters, including the serial killer Perforator, have already been used as substitutes for Sakaido.

Its possible Japanese publisher Kadokawa intends on setting up the ID:INVADED anime series as a competitor to the long-running Psycho-Pass, which was created by Production I.G.

Both series are original stories not based on a light novel or manga. However, both have received a manga adaptation (see below for more details on the ID:INVADED manga).

The ID:INVADED story is a collaboration between novelist Otaro Maijo and anime director Ei Aoki. The author has won multiple literary awards for his hard-boiled detective works, which includes a short story called Drill Hole in the Brain (the inspiration for the Perforator?).

The director is best known for directing Fate/Zero, Aldnoah.Zero, Re:Creators, and The Garden of Sinners.

The ID:INVADED anime is being produced by animation studio NAZ, which also released the Infinite Dendrogram anime in 2020. Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works character designer Atsushi Ikariya created the character designs based on the original work of Blood Lad manga creator Yuuki Kodama.

The ID:INVADED Season 2 opening (OP) music theme song and ending (ED) have not yet been announced. The first season’s opening was “Mister Fixer,” as performed by Sou, and the ending was “Other Side,” as performed by Miyavi.

The ID:INVADED anime is available for streaming on Hulu and AnimeLab. FUNimation is producing the ID:INVADED English dub. The finale, ID:INVADED Episode 13, will release on March 22, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about ID:INVADED Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

ID:INVADED manga series adapts anime with a side story

Even before the anime began airing in winter 2020, the ID:INVADED manga series had already started serializing in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine beginning October 4, 2019.

Anime scriptwriter Otaro Maijo is working with manga illustrator Yuuki Kodama to create the manga adaptation, which is titled ID:INVADED #Brake Broken.

The first volume has not yet been released in Japan. So far, an official English translation has not been announced by any North American publisher. However, one unofficial fan-made scanlation project has started.

It’s definitely worth picking up the ID:INVADED manga since it’s not just a straight adaptation of the anime. As of Chapter 1, the story of the ID:INVADED manga series is significantly different from the opening of the anime.

The extended title “Brake Broken” may refer to the fact that it’s a side story.

Similar to Episode 1, Sakaido awakens not knowing who he is, but this time, he’s driving a car on a highway intersection. The scene is like a destruction derby with large dump trucks plowing through cars and killing the drivers.

Sakaido quickly realizes that no one is capable of stopping, including himself, because none of the vehicles’ brakes are working!

Despite not knowing his own identity, Sakaido recognizes that he’s prone to act on impulse. The brilliant detective finds himself in imminent danger when trying to save the other drivers by pulling them up onto the back of the speeding dump trucks.

Sakaido leaves his own vehicle on autopilot on the highway. Due to all the crashes, the trunk pops open, revealing an apparently dead woman.

The other drivers’ question Sakaido’s motives, but anime audiences will know by now that the body belongs to Kaeru, the dead body generated by the Mizuhanome System that prompts detectives to act.

ID:INVADED 2 release date

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio NAZ, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the ID:INVADED Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of an ID:INVADED sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the ID:INVADED 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Like any original anime series, the chances of the sequel depending on popularity. Reviews have been positive on FUNimation Now, but the streaming platform doesn’t indicate popularity like Crunchyroll does.

But popularity doesn’t necessarily mean a sequel is inevitable. Director Ei Aoki also co-wrote Re:Creators, which was considered a minor hit in 2017, and Re:Creators Season 2 still hasn’t been greenlit for production.

Hopefully, the same won’t happen to the ID:INVADED Season 2 anime. Stay tuned!