How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 uncensored: Omega Double Summon version episodes announced with Petit Demon King, uncut Seriously Demon King editions

Anime fans have waited a long time to watch the second season of Isekai Maou uncensored. Pic credit: Studio Tezuka Production/Okuruto Noboru

Anime fans wanting to know how to watch How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 uncensored and uncut will wonder no more. It’s been officially confirmed that Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu Season 2 (Omega) will receive an uncensored Double Summon (or W Summon Version) that will be streaming in 2021.

It’s considered a Double Summon since the uncensored How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega episodes will be available in two types.

The first is the Petit Demon King version, which will edit the current anime episodes to change the angle of view and adjust certain special effects.

The differences in the first season between the censored and uncensored versions were often rather subtle since none of the episodes had actual full nudity. Regardless, suggestive scenes were blocked out completely.

As for the second season, the regular censored version that’s streaming on Crunchyroll, VRV, and FUNimation Now relied more on conveniently positioned environmental props rather than invasive black bars and stickers that distract from the experience.

Besides removing light glares and black bars, it’s possible that Lumachina’s tentacles will be shifted in the Petit Demon King edition of the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega uncensored version.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega: Uncensored version Seriously Demon King is a director’s cut

The uncensored How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega: Seriously Demon King edition is apparently going to take things further. While it’s unlikely to venture into the extreme territory of the Redo of Healer anime’s uncensored version, the Seriously Demon King edition will be a “director’s cut that could not be broadcast on TV.”

As such, the uncut edition will feature extended scenes and re-edits. Presumably, fans will be seeing a lot more of Rem Galeu, Shera Greenwood, Sylvie, Rose, Lumachina, and other characters.

The logo for the W Summon version of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega uncensored episodes. We actually had to crop the original image since it contained an NSFW image of Shera and Rem. Pic credit: Studio Tezuka Production/Okuruto Noboru

How to watch Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu Season 2 uncensored and streaming online

The second season was streaming online during the Spring 2021 anime TV season. Produced by Tezuka Productions in collaboration with Studio Okuruto Noboru, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will have a total of 10 episodes.

The How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Episode 10 release date is June 11, 2021.

The second season will be released in three Blu-ray/DVD volumes. Volume 1 will come out June 25, 2021, Volume 2 on July 30, 2021, and Volume 3 on August 27, 2021.

The uncensored version began streaming on D Anime Store in the middle of the night on June 4, 2021. Other streaming sites (not Crunchyroll, VRV, and FUNimation Now) will begin carrying the uncensored version at midnight on June 7, 2021 (or 11:00 AM EST on June 6, 2021).

