How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 release date: Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu manga/light novel compared to the anime [Spoilers]

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 is almost a necessity now that the story has just started getting revved up for Diablo, Rem, and Shera. The only question is if animation studio Ajia-Do has enough source material to create a second season.

The anime’s story is based on the Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu light novel series by writer Yukiya Murasaki and illustrator Takahiro Tsurusaki. Published by Kodansha since December 2014, the book series is up to Volume 12 as of May 2, 2019. The release date for Volume 13 has not been announced, but the author has been averaging two to three books per year, so the next book should come out near the end of 2019.

Starting in 2015, mangaka Naoto Fukuda began serializing the Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu manga series. As of May 9, 2019, the manga is up to Volume 9, which includes up through Chapter 44.

The English translation of the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord novel series is being published by J-Novel Club while Seven Seas Entertainment is handling the English manga translation. The English books reached up to Volume 10 as of September 8, 2019. The English manga only started being sold in June 2018, so Volume 5 came out on September 24, 2019, while Volume 6 will release on December 31, 2019, and Volume 7 on March 17, 2020.

It’s quite notable that the English version of the title changed the meaning entirely. Directly translated from Japanese, the title references the demon lord from another world, but it also talks about the summoning magic of a slave girl.

Perhaps wisely, the editors chose to strip out any reference to slavery in the title, but the story can’t help but avoid controversy since the magical slave collars are an integral part of the plot.

This article provides everything that is known about How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord manga/light novel compared to the anime

On its surface, the story of the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord novel series is simply another wish-fulfillment fantasy where a socially inept hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto is transported into a game-like world and finds himself completely OP (Overpowered).

Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody is one of many recent examples where the main character is a bland Potato-kun stumbling around an alternate world gathering up girls into a harem. The anime adaptation of In Another World With My Smartphone faced similar issues but was worse since the first season failed to introduce the villains or any sense of purpose until the very end.

While, yes, the Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu novel series definitely has harem and ecchi elements, the story is best compared to Overlord (see our article on Overlord Season 4).

What makes Demon Lord so interesting is Diablo himself since he’s not a blank personality. While Momonga/Ainz Ooal Gown fakes being an undead ruler in order to keep his cruel floor guardians in check, Diablo is simply a human faking a demon lord and this comedic routine is the core of the story.

The story also presents some balance since even the stats-stacked Diablo finds himself in danger when facing opponents that have abilities not present in the game world. The light novels also contain characters that are innately stronger than Diablo so he must cleverly use items and equipment to compensate. So, unlike Overlord, the idea that Diablo is totally OP is not a central running joke.

Besides interesting characters, it also helps that the central plot is moving along rather than just being an excuse for fanservice and introducing new harem girls. Yes, the anime does have those elements but there are genuinely humorous moments that are not entirely cringe-inducing like many ecchi anime.

Like many anime adaptations of light novels, the books provide way more detail and there are some changes. For example, the riverside bathing scene in Episode 9 completely skipped a bandit attack that happened right after Edelgard appeared. This attack prompted a dialogue on the value of human life. Surprisingly, the anime even skipped jokes related to butt squeezing and Pantherian boobs.

Both the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord manga and light novel featured the confrontation with the Paladin Saddler inside a cafe, whereas the anime moved the “fight” to an alleyway (perhaps to make the animations easier?). The anime definitely did a better job of building up Saddler as a potential threat even though the actual confrontation was anticlimactic.

Alicia’s report to the king was also skimmed over quickly by the anime and that skipped story section described in detail the relationship between the church and the national government (see the spoilers below for more details on why this skipped scene provided foreshadowing). Lord Galford failed to report Diablo’s existence, which is kind of important since Galford may be planning political machinations in the future.

Thus far, the plot of the anime revolved around the lurking threat posed by the revival of the demon lord Krebskulm. In the lead up to the ritual scene, the anime adaptation skipped the explanation of the politics between Baal, Ourou, and the three demon factions and jumped straight into the hole. (Rem shot?)

While the full-powered demon seemed scary, when she settled down into base child form she decided her new mission was to… devour all the biscuits in the entire world? This plot twist was not too much of a surprise for any anime-only fans paying attention since the ending music video blatantly showed the childish Klem-chan being surrounded by biscuits.

The anime found a great ending by focusing on the resurrection of Krebskulm and the mental restoration of Alicia, but there were some changes from the books/comics. The anime showed Alicia’s severe psychological problems suddenly being fixed through the power of friendship, whereas in the light novels Alicia’s problems were discussed at length and they’re not so easily mended. In the manga, Diablo simply kissed Klem on the forehead to seal the enslavement spell, whereas in the anime he made the other girls jealous by kissing Klem on the lips.

All in all, the anime hit the most important plot points necessary to tell the story, but it’s definitely worth going back to read the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord manga or light novel series if you enjoy the extra details. However, many readers simply want to continue where the anime left off.

To put things into perspective, the resurrection of the biscuit loli in How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Episode 10 took place in Volume 3 of the light novel series and Chapter 26/27 of the manga series. The ending of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Episode 12 corresponded to the end of light novel Volume 3. When the anime’s finale aired the manga was not quite caught up with the events of Episode 12, but it seems likely that will happen in Chapter 40 or 41 of Volume 8.

The good news is that light novel series provides plenty of source material for making How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2. Similar to how Overlord’s anime was handled, if three books are adapted per season, then How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 could follow quickly after.

The bad news is that the anime is only slightly behind the manga adaptation, so those who want to read ahead must either wait for new manga chapters or turn to the light novels.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord: Uncensored scenes in Blu-Ray/DVD and manga

Fans of the ecchi scenes will probably want to watch How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord uncensored. The differences in most episodes are relatively minor since the anime never dives down into becoming full-on hentai. The biggest difference is probably the post-OP and the ending art.

Crunchyroll uses the censored anime while other streaming sites such as KissAnime provide the uncensored episodes. The uncensored version is likely to be contained in the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Blu-Ray/DVD, which will be released as three volumes.

Volume 1 (Japanese): September 28, 2018

Volume 2 (Japanese): November 30, 2018

Volume 3 (Japanese): January 25, 2019

It’s also possible to read the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord manga uncensored, but only in Japanese. The English scanlation projects available online have thus far relied on censored scans.

Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu Season 2 release date

As of the last update, studio Ajia-Do or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, studio Ajia-Do is not exactly known for doing anime sequels (although they have done straight-up hentai before). Their last major anime project was the 2016 Izetta: The Last Witch, which was a standalone original story.

Over 10 years ago, they co-produced with studio Sunrise (maker of Code Geass) several lengthy anime series that ran for years. So, if Ajia-Do produces How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, that will be a first for the company.

Assuming that the first season does well enough financially, anime fans will probably still need to wait several years for the sequel. Anime projects take years to develop, so unless the producers are already considering How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 then fans shouldn’t expect to watch Diablo in action again until perhaps 2020 or 2021 at the earliest.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 spoilers

The next time we see Diablo he will be going to church. No, really. After all, everyone knows that is where you go to meet good women! The next major story arc focuses on the political machinations of the church and the in-fighting that’s harming the kingdom.

In this case, Diablo ends up rescuing Lumachina Weselia, high priest of the Church of Celestials, by sheer accident. Lumachina was being assaulted by a monster in the woods and was praying to Kami-sama to rescue her.

Diablo happened to be testing flight magic and when the spell ran out he coincidentally came crashing down on top of the monster. This answer to prayer causes Lumachina to believe Diablo must be Kami-sama in the flesh.

It turns out Lumachina was being targeted for assassination by a Church Paladin named Gewalt, a depraved Okama who is jealous of beautiful women like the blonde Lumachina. The Paladin is a summoner who relies on beasts to do his dirty work and he uses a beast mushroom to rip off Lumachina’s clothing, taunting her by calling her a whore.

Gewalt is mortally wounded, but Lumachina saves him regardless of his heinous actions against her. In response, he gives up being a Paladin and will end up joining another organization later in the story. Gewalt will be making regular appearances during the second season.

Diablo and his friends decide to accompany Lumachina to Zircon Tower City, a rough and hardy desert town that does not have a magical barrier against demons. There, they meet the female Feudal Lord Fanis Laminitus, a fiery redhead who is a magic gunner class from the Cross Reverie game world.

Fanis is not a fan of the Church of Celestials nor the King of Lyferia because of the way she’s seen them treat the people of the Kingdom. The Feudal Lord also denies the existence of the gods and does not believe the world is caught in a proxy war between Kami-sama and the Demon Lord. She even attempts to prove her point by pulling a gun on Lumachina, claiming that if Kami-sama does exist then he should protect his priest from the gun blast.

Despite her prickly nature, the Feudal Lord quickly becomes a fan of Diablo after he stops an attack by the Fallen. Fanis has no problem with using her body to gain power and she tries to seduce Diablo so he’ll stay in Zircon Tower City.

Zircon Tower City is also where Diablo will meet Horn (or Horun), a 12-year-old adventurer who is a rabbit-eared Grasswalker. She was separated from her family at a young age and was raised by a master thief until he died. Horn had partied up with a Pantherian adventurer to explore a new dungeon but met Diablo shortly after having a falling out with her party.

Horn will become one of Diablo’s companions and follow him on his future adventures. She is present even in Volume 10 of the book series so she will definitely be around for How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord Season 3.

Poor Lumachina is afflicted with a terrible curse and although she can miraculously heal others she cannot heal herself. In hopes of finding a magical curse cure, Diablo takes her to a new dungeon that has sprung out of nowhere in recent times. No adventurer has successfully captured the dungeon and many brave souls have died fighting against its boss.

It turns out that the new dungeon is actually Diablo’s dungeon from the Cross Reverie game world. Diablo must capture his own dungeon! Similar to the Great Tomb of Nazarick in Overlord, Diablo’s dungeon (which has no special name) has floor guardians like a large black dragon. Other inhabitants of Diablo’s dungeon include Babylon goddess of the Holy Grail that levels adventurers up in exchange for blood.

One former NPC is a Magimatic Maid named Rose. Once listed as an in-game item classified as furniture, she used to have as much intelligence and emotion as a Roomba, but being transported to this alternate world has endowed her with the spark of life.

Rose hates being referred to as a mere tool… unless Diablo is the one saying it. Similar to Albedo from Overlord, Rose is ferociously loyal to Diablo, quick to cast wrath on anyone who dares disobey her master. She has level 150 swordsmanship, and 12 attacks named after the zodiac symbols, so it’s wise not to upset this 44-ton cleaning bot.

Powered up by the items found in the dungeon, Diablo takes the fight to Fallen that are heralding the return of the demon lord. With Lumachina healed, Diable also wants to fight the church, but she wants to attempt reform within the church without resorting to violence. They travel into the kingdom, but it seems like Lumachina’s hope of avoiding battle may be unrealistic.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 release date to watch how Diablo resolves this sticky situation. Stay tuned!