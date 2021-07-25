How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 release date: Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 predictions

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 will feature even more Machiavellian politics, harem antics, and even Japanese idol singing! Pic credit: Fuyuyuki

The How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 anime TV series will continue the story of Kazuya Souma, Liscia Alfrieden, and friends. But when will Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 come out?

The anime TV series is being produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, A Certain Scientific Railgun, and One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3).

In 2021, Studio J.C. Staff is working on Netflix’s EDENS ZERO anime series, the Date A Live Season 4 anime, Combatants Will Be Dispatched! anime, and The Duke of Death and His Maid anime.

Netflix’s The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is already in production. They’ve also scheduled the DanMachi Season 4 release date for 2022. A new KonoSuba anime project was announced in 2021 (could it be KonoSuba Season 3?).

The main staff and studio that is making How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the GenKoku anime project was helmed by director Takashi Watanabe (Slayers, Boogiepop Phantom). Writers Gou Zappa (Ahiru no Sora, Beatless, Moriarty the Patriot) and Hiroshi Oonogi (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) wrote the scripts.

Artist Mai Ootsuka (Non Non Biyori) was the character designer. Composer Akiyuki Tateyama (Kemono Friends, Laid-Back Camp) wrote the music.

The How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom OP “Hello Horizon” was performed by Japanese voice actress Inori Minase (voice of Liscia). The ED “Kazanear” was performed by Aimi.

In Summer 2021, the first season of the anime TV series was streaming on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and Hulu with English subtitles. FUNimation’s How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet. The FUNimation Simuldub schedule currently lists the show merely as a Simulcast.

The first season’s finale, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 13, was released on September 26, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 (Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news and rumors. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio J.C. Staff or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a GenKoku sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The reviews of the anime have been mostly positive, although light novel readers do criticize how the books were condensed. Speaking of which, there is also plenty of source material for making anime sequels.

We’ll just have to wait and see if it becomes popular enough for a continuation to be renewed by the anime production committee.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom manga/light novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha no Oukoku Saikenki light novel series by writer Dojyomaru and illustrator Fuyuyuki. It’s also known by the English title Re:CONSTRUCTION – The Elfrieden Kingdom Tales of Realistic Brave.

Like many isekai adventures, the story began as a Realist Hero web novel in 2014. It was first self-published on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, only to be deleted in 2016 and resumed on PIXIV.

The web novel has not ended yet. It’s divided up into three major story sagas. Part 1: Realist Hero’s Kingdom Reconstruction Chronicle was 105 chapters. Part 2: A Realist Hero’s Great Nation Construction Chronicle ended in November 2020 with 140 chapters. Part 3: A Realist Hero’s Empire Building Chronicle introduced a three-year time skip and is still ongoing.

Starting in 2016, it began being adapted as a light novel series by Overlap Bunko. It’s already up to Realist Hero Volume 15 as of June 2021.

The official English translation of the light novels is being published in two separate ways. J-Novel Club began digitally publishing the English Realist Hero books in 2017, while Seven Seas Entertainment has been releasing the physical print book volumes. The digital version was up to Volume 13 as of March 2021, while the physical Volume 13 is coming out on December 28, 2021.

Creator Dojyomaru teamed up with artist Satoshi Ueda to start serializing the Realist Hero manga series in July 2017. In Japanese, it’s up to Volume 7, with over 35 chapters as of June 2021. By June 2021, the English translation was up to Volume 6 digitally and Volume 4 by print.

The anime episode titles are often references to pop culture or history. The art for the first manga volume is a reference to the famous painting Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Pic credit: Satoshi Ueda

The opening episode of the anime was extremely promising to light novel and manga fans since it foreshadowed future events by introducing certain characters very early.

For example, the anime teased characters like Roroa Amidonia and her butler early on even though she doesn’t debut in the manga until Chapter 11 or become important to the story until light novel Volume 2. The anime also briefly showed The Three Dukes and the Euphoria sisters.

The difficult part with adapting this story is that the books dive down into complex topics at length. Due to the limited runtime of the TV format, the anime is forced to simplify dialogue to the point that sometimes the character’s actions and motivations are changed.

For example, it was fairly odd when dark elf Aisha Udgard immediately vowed loyalty to Kazuya Souma after being publicly lectured in response to a question about basic forestry. It could almost be considered condescending “isekai-splaining” from a Japanese city dweller to a native inhabitant since Souma’s grand solution was only tree thinning, which is Agroforestry 101 going back hundreds of years on Earth, never mind a fantasy world.

While, yes, the dark elves didn’t know about tree thinning in the books and manga, Aisha’s main complaint in the books was that humans were trespassing into the forests to forage, not that the trees were getting sparse. The books were still more nuanced, with Souma coming to logical conclusions about the forest’s state and thus the dark elve’s problems based on their initial conversation. Souma both posed a potential problem and derived a solution without even being directly asked, which was why Aisha was so quick to drop to her knees.

To be fair, the books expounded at great length on illegal wood gathering and the causes of food shortages to the point that it was almost too much. Still, the manga’s explanation was fairly concise and kept the character motivations intact, so that’s why it’s odd that the anime didn’t follow suit.

The light novels also almost over-explained why a glutton like Poncho Panacotta would be useful for his gastronomic knowledge, whereas, in Episode 3, the anime assumed audiences would be smart enough to figure it out on their own without being spoonfed the answer. Then Episode 4 used the “show, not tell” of good storytelling by showing how Souma was combatting the food shortages using Poncho’s knowledge.

When Souma bowed to the people in apology for the ruler’s actions, the manga went a step further by having Souma explain in detail to the citizens what caused the food shortages and why the kingdom’s leaders were to blame. Cutting this bit was understandable since the anime already showed Souma explaining the problem to Liscia, but the skipped scene also established Souma’s commitment to transparency and accountability as a ruler, which was something this world had never seen before.

The anime also skipped how Souma boosted the mystic wolf tribe’s economy since they were refugees. Once he learned the tribe created his beloved soy sauce and bean sauce, he granted them a limited monopoly by putting a 5-year ban on anyone selling the products.

Another notable difference in Episode 4 was the discussion surrounding the revelation by mystic wolf girl Tomoe Inui that demon monsters were sentient beings with their own unique language. In the anime, Souma pointed out that some kingdoms in humanity may be tempted to make an alliance with the demons, but in the books, Souma immediately noticed a greater issue that the anime glossed over.

“10 years ago, humanity went on a crusade and attacked the demon realm to annihilate the barbarous and slightly intelligent monsters,” Souma mused in the manga. “But if the demons can be communicated with… then without knowing it, humans started a huge war with the demons.”

A secondary issue was how the act of hiding this world-altering revelation could be construed as a betrayal of humanity. So, it’s quickly decided that they’ll keep the demon’s intelligence a secret yet slowly disseminate the information out over time in stages.

It’s predicted that How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 3. Pic credit: Fuyuyuki

While the anime version did skip some important character-building scenes, the anime did not condense the overall story too much since the writers tried to focus on the types of details that set this particular isekai adventure apart from the pack. Many isekai anime have a tendency to reduce 3 to 5 light novels to only 12 episodes, whereas the Realist Hero anime was only up to Volume 1: Chapter 2 by the end of Episode 3.

Arguably, even the Realist Hero manga feels more fast-paced than the anime since the introduction of the kingdom’s talented individuals took place in manga Chapter 4. Already one-third through the anime’s first season, Episode 4 only adapted manga Chapters 5 and 6.

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 13, will find a stopping point corresponding to light novel Volume 2 and manga Volume 6: Chapter 27.

It’s the best stopping point since the Elfriedien civil war offers a climactic confrontation. Considering that the anime had only barely scratched the surface of the book series, it’s possible the pacing could have been sped up and instead finished with Volume 4, the end of the Van War story arc.

But considering how respectful to the source material the anime’s writers have been, it’s better that Episode 13 finish by ending with The One Week War (Three Dukes War) arc. If anything, the first season should have been two cours to end with Volume 4.

The good news is that is plenty of source material for making Realist Hero Season 2. Better yet, English-only readers who want to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to either the manga or the light novel series.

Realist Hero Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before Realist Hero Episode 13 was streaming. The spoilers assume that Realist Hero Season 2 will began adapting light novel Volume 3.

With the subjugation of the Principality of Amidonia accomplished, Souma must deal with a host of issues, including honorable traitors and negotiations with the empire.

It’s all about international diplomacy this time around. Souma is wielding pragmatism in politics, but he’s not above delving into Machiavellianism for the love of his people.

(The light novels literally have a chapter almost dedicated to Machiavelli’s concept in The Prince of equivocation and authorial duplicity of the ruling class. But we should expect the anime to skim over that except in regards to Souma’s feelings about the weight of decisions such as a King needing to order executions.)

Souma begins the post-war cleanup process with his next move, Project Lorelei, an entertainment program that uses the Jewel Voice Broadcast. In short, Souma is turning songstress Juna Doma into a Japanese idol.

It was originally only thought that this program would amuse the people of the Kingdom, but it is being broadcast in occupied Van, too. What does Souma hope to accomplish with that…?!

Then, when Souma takes some time off to rest in the capital of Amidonia, Van, with Juna and Tomoe, he encounters Jeanne Euphoria, a soldier, emissary, and the younger sister of the Empress of the Gran Chaos Empire. What sort of “negotiation” does the “realist” Jeanne, who supports her idealistic sister, have in store for Souma…?!

But it’s not all political drama. The harem antics will also come to the forefront as more and more women become betrothed to the young ruler.

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!