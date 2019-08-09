Hong Kong exclusive S.H. Figuarts Dragon Ball Bulma Figure with alternate colors

Here comes another Dragon Ball exclusive from Tamashii Nations! Part of the Dragon Ball Tour World Adventure, this S.H. Figuarts Bulma Hong Kong Exclusive Colors figure will only be available at the Hong Kong stop.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

That’s right folks. If you want to grab one of these at retail price you’re going to have to go to Hong Kong or at least have a friend there pick you up one.

This Bulma-in-battle-gear figure features the character with purple hair. Other than the special recoloring, the highly articulated figure stands at 5.25-inches tall and features interchangeable faces and hands that snap into place.

This Bulma Figuart will retail for $450 HK ($54 US).

There will also be a new Tamashii Stand available that has a Dragon Ball base with a random number of stars for $50HK ($6.60 US). You can also get the entire set of seven Dragon Ball stands for $350 HK ($44 US).

This stand is a perfect display to showcase your favorite Dragon Ball Figuart.

The Hong Kong event runs from August 8 to September 1 at the Hong Kong Times Square. If you can, I would try to get one of these figures sooner than later, because it’s pretty much guaranteed that it’ll sell out.