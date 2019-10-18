Hiro Mashima is releasing an epic crossover manga called HERO’S, he also created Fairy Tail

While Hiro Mashima’s popular Fairy Tail series recently ended, he is already hard at work on other projects. One of which was announced this week. Entitled HERO’S, Mashima made an announcement on his Twitter page to mark the occasion.

The interesting thing about HERO’S is that it’ll be a series that will act as a crossover for his other three series — Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero. Yep, that means we’ll have characters such as Haru Glory, Natsu Dragneel, and Shiki Granbell all interacting with each other. Happy from Fairy Tail and Happy from Edens Zero will be an interesting encounter.

The series won’t be a long-running one, though. It’ll be a limited series that will run for only ten chapters. While that means it’s short, fans of Mashima’s work are still extremely excited to check out this manga project.

The first chapter is currently available to read on Kodansha, in which Natsu runs into Shiki and gets into an argument about food (which isn’t that surprising). This special is also part of Weekly Shōnen Magazine’s 60th-anniversary event.

Rave Master appeared in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 1999 to 2005. It was released in 35 volumes. It was adapted into a 51-episode series that ran from 2001 to 2002. The story follows a young man by the name of Haru Glory, who is on a quest to find the five pieces of the sacred stone known as Rave to bring peace to the world.

Fairy Tail was serialized originally on Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 2006 to 2017 and sold over 60 million copies. It tells the story of Natsu Dragneel, a fire-breathing wizard in a fantasy world that’s full of magic. The manga was adapted into an anime series in 2009 and ran for three seasons. This series has also inspired a number of spin-off mangas that include a sequel entitled Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

Edens Zero was first serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2018 and is currently still running. So far, six volumes have been released. The story follows a boy named Shiki Granbell, who has gravity powers and travels in a starship to search for the fabled cosmic goddess known as Mother. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for English publication in North America for Crunchyroll, Comixology, and Amazon Kindle.