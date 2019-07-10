Highschool DxD Season 5 release date: Hero producer talks DxD movie, tells fans to ‘have faith’ – High School DxD manga/light novels compared to the anime’s story arc [Spoilers]

Future episodes of Highschool DxD Season 5 are bound to be a good anime adaptation now that anime studio Passione has taken over the anime series from studio TNK. The new art direction left some fans divided, but it’s unquestionable that Highschool DxD Hero has been following the source material much more closely.

Plus, who can argue with how the Oppai Dragon song united fans?

In July 2019, Kadokawa anime producer Satoshi Motanaga discussed Highschool DxD Season 5 as well as his thoughts on a Highschool DxD movie project during an exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics.

“There is a possibility!” Satoshi-San exclaimed when asked about adapting part of the light novels’ story into a High School DxD movie. “I wish to do it!

Satoshi-San discussed everything from fan service to uncensored content to his favorite DxD character (it’s not Rias), but the big takeaway when it comes to future DxD anime content is that fans should be patient and “please, wait for the brand new information.”

“Aside from Highschool DxD, I’m working on several other projects. A lot of my projects fall into one of two big directions. On the one side I, of course, try to take on new challenges and explore new areas of anime but on the other, I focus a lot on the eros. A lot of fans out there, I hope they have faith in this hentai guy and what he can come up with, the new sort of ideas that come,” Satoshi-San said. “I think there is a lot to look forward and I hope you guys stay tuned!”

This article provides everything that is known about Highschool DxD Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

High School DxD Light Novels Compared To The Anime Thus Far

The Highschool DxD light novel series by writer Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrator Miyama-Zero first began being published back in 2008. The story actually finished with Volume 25 in March 2018, but publisher Fujimi Shobo began releasing a sequel series called Shin Highschool DxD in the summer of 2018. (For more details about the book series’ sequel, please see the relevant section down below.)

Unfortunately, an official English translation of the Highschool DxD books has never been licensed by an international book publisher. Producer Satoshi-San says there have been some “conversations” in Kadokawa about licensing the books for an English translation, “but they haven’t really matured into anything.” The good news is that there are multiple fan translation projects, which are almost done with Volume 25.

Beginning in 2010, manga illustrator Hiroji Mishima began serializing the Highschool DxD manga adaption of the main story. There are also multiple spin-off manga stories created by different manga artists, although Ishibumi is always the original story writer.

The bad news is that a new manga volume hasn’t been released since 2018. The good news is that all 11 manga volumes have already been translated into English by Yen Press as of November 13, 2018. Unfortunately, the unfinished manga is behind even the story of the anime.

One of the biggest challenges facing the anime adaptation has been the pacing. The first two seasons adapted a combined total of four light novels, whereas the third season, Highschool DxD BorN, tried to squish Volumes 5, 6, and 7 into 12 episodes. Besides rearranging plot elements, studio TNK also committed the devilish sin of finishing with an anime original ending.

Episodes 10 through 12 of Season 3 had Issei fighting a mind-controlled Rias and featured an incident with Loki and the destruction of Kuoh Academy. Certain powers were revealed before they appeared in the main timeline. The third season even had Rias and Issei confessing their love for each other only to retcon that moment by conveniently having their memories wiped when they were transported back home.

Studio Passione responded to fan outrage by retconning those original story events out of existence by opening Highschool DxD Hero with Episode 0, a recap of prior events which followed the story of the light novels and showed the activation of Issei’s Juggernaut Drive and the defeat of Shalba Beelzebub.

Highschool DxD Hero producer Satoshi was asked about the fan response to Hero Episode 0 and he explained that it was done in secret.

“I think there was some concern among the fans with the shift in animation studio along with the character design. But I think once Episode 0 aired and the Oppai Dragon song started playing there was a lot of laughter and that [concern] kind of transitioned into acceptance,” Satoshi explained. “We actually didn’t publicize that there was going to be an Episode 0. Everywhere on the websites, it said we were going to start with Episode 1 so I think Episode 0 came as a surprise. It’s kind of like a review of the past series, but I think the Oppai Dragon song brought it into acceptance. The song trended on Twitter and Yahoo searches, as well.”

Passione also returned Hero to the pacing of the first seasons, adapting only Volumes 9 and 10. The ending of Hero leaves audiences in the third part of the Heroic Oppai Dragon arc, which means Highschool DxD Season 5 will likely finish off the story arc with Volumes 11 and 12.

Unfortunately, the next story arc is nine books long, so Highschool DxD Season 6 or one of the sequels will probably need to be faster-paced and adapt three books in one single-cour season again.

Satoshi-San did not explain which books he would like to see turned into a Highschool DxD movie. However, the action scenes of Volumes 20 through 22 would probably be the most optimal DxD movie experience.

Fans who want to read ahead of the anime should start with Volume 11. However, if you’re desiring a fuller experience, it’s best to back up and read Volumes 5, 6, and 7 since the third season poorly adapted the light novels.

Highschool DxD Season 5 Release Date: The Fifth Season Will Change The Title From Hero

As of the last update, Kadokawa, studio Passione, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Highschool DxD Season 5 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the High School DxD Season 5 premiere date will occur in the future.

The sequel seems likely to be renewed considering that Blu-Ray sales for Hero have it doing decently. Sales were better than even My Hero Academia Season 3 but less than Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (check out the Gun Gale Online Season 2 spoilers).

However, the financial picture is not completely rosy since sales figures for each new Highschool DxD season have been declining in comparison to the prior season. Season 4 sold about half the number of copies that the first season sold on average.

That’s not to say that the DxD anime is in any trouble since during that time period the anime industry as a whole has been transitioning to streaming revenue becoming the most significant financial factor.

“I think this phenomenon is not limited to Highschool DxD. It kind of changed the anime industry as a whole. Traditionally, about 80 percent of revenue came from Blu-Ray and DVD sales, but with the shift in infrastructure — streaming websites and SVOD services — it really kind of fragmented the market so I’m really feeling the impact of that shift right now,” Satoshi-San said.

But the Kadokawa producer also explained how the uncensored Blu-Ray/DVD volumes are still a big financial factor for the DxD anime.

“Certainly I think as a fundamental concept a lot of what we do in this anime can’t be aired or broadcast on TV,” he said. “It’s kind of a necessity that we shift a lot of that content and it adds a kind of bonus to the fans and the uncensored Blu-Ray/DVD release, which is why that has accounted for 80 percent of our sales. I think that is kind of a big draw to this genre itself.”

The name for Highschool DxD Season 5 is also up in the air. Considering that the next season is finishing the Heroic Oppai Dragon story arc, the fifth season could have been simply labeled as Highschool DxD Hero Season 2/Part 2.

However, the anime producer believes it’s very likely that High School DxD Season 5 will receive a new name like all previous seasons.

“I think it’s going to be a new name. I think. Since it’s something related to oppai and eros. Because the second season, Highschool DxD New, ‘new’ is boobs in Japanese. The third season, BorN, is similar to the onomatopoeia of boobs bouncing,” Satoshi said. “And, of course, BorN itself is just born so it’s like a double meaning. In the final episode [of Season 4], there’s a battle between Issei and Sairaorg, a battle between heroes. If you divide the word “hero” into two words it’s ecchi and eros [‘He’ representing hentai and ‘ero’ is eros]. So, the titles conform to something like that. I think the new [anime] series will have some kind of double meaning.”

High School DxD Season 5 Spoilers From The Light Novels: Shonen Battles And Drama To Trump Fan Service?

Even though the fifth season will receive a new name different from Hero, it could definitely be called “Highschool DxD Hero Season 2” simply because it will finish off the Heroic Oppai Dragon story arc. Similar to the Negima manga, the Highschool DxD light novel series slowly goes from being an ecchi/harem story to a full-on battle shonen plot.

If you’re just watching for the “oppai oppai oppai” then you might be disappointed when there are multiple episodes in a row with no blatant fan service, but other fans believe the shonen battles are the pinnacle of the anime TV show.

The anime producer has stated that he is “not oblivious to the fact that we have a lot of fans that are after that [fan service]. There definitely needs to be a dose of fan service. As the original light novel series transitions into a more dark place, I think it’s certainly possible that we might need to introduce something without making it stand out too much, to introduce some elements of fan service.”

The story starts off simply enough with a visitor to their house. But it’s not just any visitor, it’s Ophis, the shapeshifting Infinite Dragon God who currently chooses to appear as a young lolita girl. Ophis wants to observe Issei go take the promotion test to become a Middle-Class Devil since he’s been experiencing an unusual growth in his powers.

The test turns into an ambush by Cao Cao and Georg, who are both out to steal Ophis’ powers using the Dragon Eater Samael. One battle leads to another and team Gremory finds itself facing a legion of grim reapers.

During this deadly encounter, Koneko shocks everyone with a surprising request, asking that Issei make her his bride in the most awkward of ways. The action only heats up further when Ophis is kidnapped by Shalba Beelzebub and 13 giant monsters are unleashed on the Underworld.

And all of that action will happen just in the first half of the season. The highlight of the fifth season will definitely be what happens to Issei during his fight with Shalba.

This article won’t ruin the plot twist completely, but let’s just say that Issei and Meliodas of The Seven Deadly Sins share something in common. The repercussions of the fateful battle with Shalba will shape Issei’s future and Ophis will be part of him forever.

Shin Highschool DxD Light Novel Series Is A Direct Sequel

The upcoming book sequel called Shin Highschool DxD (which translates as the “Real” Highschool DxD) may technically be a new series, but in reality, it’s more of a continuation since it does not focus on new main characters or feature a major gap in time.

In the afterword of Volume 25 written by Ichiei, the author explained that he was resetting the volume count because his publisher wants a “new” series. Ichiei, on the other hand, wanted to continue the main story beyond the final story arc.

Warning: The ending of this article contains major spoilers for anime-only audiences and readers who have not read Volume 25.

Oddly enough, the first book series ended in the middle of the Azazel Cup, a tournament where competing mythological figures can fight in proxy wars. The tournament was only halfway over at best, so the new series will be immediately launching into more shonen-style battles.

Otherwise, the biggest change for the new series is the introduction of a new type of enemy. So far, the gods, angels, devils, and dragons have all been contained in one multi-dimensional universe. Way back in Volume 7/Season 3, Issei used his Pailingual/Booblingual spell to peek into a completely different dimension that was unknown to the gods and dragons. Shin Highschool DxD expands the conflict to span entire universes when a race of creatures called the UL (Underworld Lifeform) invade from another dimension.

That’s not to say that the plot is only about fighting. Considering that this story is an ecchi harem series it probably seems a foregone conclusion that Issei will marry his harem. After all, the story of High School DxD EX featured Issei’s future children traveling back in time 30 years to help him defeat Loki.

While Issei becomes engaged to Rias Gremory and Akeno Himejima in Volume 22, and proposes to Asia Argento, Irina Shidou and Xenovia Quarta in Volume 23, the ending of the first series did not feature a Big Fat Harem King Wedding. So, Shin Highschool DxD still has plenty of room for harem hijinks before the big marriage.

Of course, a Shin Highschool DxD anime adaptation probably won’t happen for many years. Even assuming that Highschool DxD Season 5 comes quickly, the first light novel series has enough content for six more anime seasons. Audiences will just have to wait and see what happens next over the years. Stay tuned!