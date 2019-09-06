High Score Girl Season 2 release date confirmed for 2019: Hi Score Girl 2, OVA episodes 13, 14, 15 confirmed — High Score Girl manga’s ending leaves room for Hi Score Girl Season 2 on Netflix anime

The confirmation that High Score Girl Season 2 hit the continue button is quite the bonus play considering that the High Score Girl manga (or Hi Score Girl manga) has already ended its serialization. Thankfully, anime production studio J.C. Staff has already boinked out several High Score Girl OVA episodes on top of confirming the 2019 release of the true sequel!

The first season ended in the summer of 2018 with Episode 12. The official website announced that episode 13 through 15 (or rounds 13 through 15) will release on Blu-Ray/DVD on March 20, 2019. The best part is that all three OVA episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix.

This news came shortly after the manga failed to hit the continue button. The manga released its final chapter on September 25, 2018. The good news is that the OVA episodes will ship with a new eight-page Hi Score Girl manga story. It’s uncertain what led to the cancellation of the manga series.

The manga ran into some legal trouble because of the many references to fighting game characters owned by SNK. While the lawsuits temporarily halted the sales of the manga volumes, new chapters continued to be released in July 2016.

This article provides everything that is known about High Score Girl Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

High Score Girl manga’s ending compared to the anime

The High Score Girl manga by creator Rensuke Oshikiri spawned its first life back in 2010. The manga ran out of extra lives with Chapter 63, which will be part of Volume 10 released during the winter of 2018.

The first season of the anime adaptation covered the events of the first four volumes (or three episodes per book volume). That means OVA episodes 13 through 15 will likely cover the entirety of Volume 5 (the ending of Chapter 33). The video teaser for the OVA episodes declared, “Everything is for the sake of someone important to me.”

The good news is that the manga leaves off with enough chapters to create 15 more episodes for High Score Girl Season 2. The bad news is that English-speaking fans can’t turn to an official English translation of the manga series since no publisher has licensed the manga for international publication. However, there are fan-made scanlation projects that have translated most of the entire series so it’s possible to read ahead of the anime adaptation.

High Score Girl Netflix release date confirmed for late 2018

The anime adaptation of the High Score Girl manga first aired in Japan. Netflix licensed the international streaming rights and, like many other Netflix anime exclusives, the series is being delayed to English and Spanish audiences.

High Score Girl Episode 12 aired in September 2018. Warner Bros Japan is the producer of the anime and the company eventually scheduled the High Score Girl Netflix released date for December 24, 2018.

High Score Girl Season 2 release date

The High Score Girl Season 2 release date is scheduled for October 4, 2019, the fall 2019 anime season.

In addition, it’s likely the U.S. Netflix release date will occur months after the series has aired in Japan. Once the news of the exact High Score Girl Season 2 premiere date on Netflix U.S. is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

The Blu-Ray volumes first started going on sale in December 19, 2018. The Blu-Ray sales in Japan were just okay but not great. However, streaming revenue has become the major factor in the success of anime, which is probably why Netflix’s High Score Girl Season 2 is continuing the fight. Stay tuned!