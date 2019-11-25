High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World! Season 2 release date: CHOYOYU Choujin Koukousei-tachi wa Isekai demo Yoyuu de Ikinuku you desu manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

CHOYOYU: High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Season 2 has the potential to take the seven heroes to even greater heights in this isekai anime adventure. But how long will it be before Choujin Koukousei-tachi wa Isekai demo Yoyuu de Ikinuku you desu Season 2 comes out?

The first season of the CHOYOYU anime was produced by animation studio Project No. 9. The company dived into isekai anime in 2019 since they also created the Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! anime in the same time frame.

Director Shinsuke Yanagi helmed the project while writer Deko Akao of Noragami fame penned the scripts. Character designer Akane Yano was also the chief animation director.

Crunchyroll streamed online the CHOYOYU English dub for the first season. It’s currently unknown if CHOYOYU Season 2 will have an English dub.

The High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Season 2 opening (OP) theme music song and ending (ED) have not yet been announced.

High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! manga and light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the CHOYOYU anime is based on the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! light novel series by writer Riku Misora and illustrator Sacraneco. Unlike many isekai light novels, this series did not start as a web novel since the writer also created Chivalry Of A Failed Knight.

As of October 2019, the CHOYOYU light novel series was already up to Volume 9. Fans are already expecting CHOYOYU Volume 10 to be the final book in the series, although it’s claimed that there will be a bonus volume.

The story is being adapted into a CHOYOYU manga series by artist Kotaro Yamada, who is best known for his work on the Fire Emblem series. The English manga was already up to Volume 8 when the anime’s first season began airing.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed the rights for the official English translation of the CHOYOYU light novel series. However, Yen Press began publishing the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! manga series in English, starting in October 2018. As of November 2019, the English CHOYOYU manga was up to Volume 5, with Volume 6 scheduled to release on January 21, 2020, and Volume 7 on April 21, 2020.

In general, isekai stories are often about hilariously overpowered main characters that can overcome any obstacle, making any dangerous situation superficial at worst. These types of power fantasies often have the OP MC solve everything with ease, but the fun part comes in them using their sheer power in nonsensical ways that make you laugh.

The newest trend in isekai stories is to subvert the tropes in comedic fashion, with KonoSuba and the Cautious Hero anime being prime examples of this literary approach. But the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! anime is something of a hybrid.

Instead of having an OP MC that quickly gathers a harem of girls, CHOYOYU initially presents a serious plot where seven high schoolers with a unique set of skills solve real-world problems with ingenuity rather than stacked fantasy stats or magical overkill. At the same time, despite supposedly not being magically endowed, these high schoolers are capable of superhuman feats, with the world’s strongest swordswoman Aoi Ichijo being a prime example when she somehow manages to outrun and manually guide a missile.

Such over-the-top action sequences may be laughable, but they stand in stark contrast with other more nuanced story sequences where the characters solve the problems with the creative usage of their skills. This hybrid formula approach to storytelling is jarring, but the anime scriptwriters at Project No. 9 can’t be blamed since the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! manga and light novels are pretty much the same.

In fact, the CHOYOYU anime follows the manga reasonably closely, with many scenes matching the angle of the manga panels. But it’s not a straight panel-by-panel adaptation since the manga does contain additional dialogue, jokes, and some plot points were reordered in the anime.

For example, the scene where politician Tsukasa Mikogami tells elf girl Lyrule about his past occurred earlier in the manga. But it could be argued that the anime did a better job of providing more emotional impact based on the timing of the sequence coinciding with Tsukasa’s doubts about himself.

The anime also removed a little bit of foreshadowing that ties into CHOYOYU Season 2. When Jeanne du Leblance introduced herself to ninja undercover journalist Shinobu Sarutobi the knight explained that the Azure Brigade was sent into Lord Gustave’s domain on an infiltration mission by the Yamato Empire.

The manga also provided more details that showed the limits of the characters’ skills. Magician Prince Akatsuki used magical acts more in line with real-world limits rather than seeming all-powerful without real magic. Inventor Ringo Ohoshi still manufactured some crazy Bearabbit tech considering the local limitations. However, her uranium shell railgun melted, and the guided anti-air missiles were not nearly as advanced in the manga, failing due to dumb nobles pouring wine on the SAM site.

It could be argued that grounding their powers more, in reality, made the manga slightly more reasonable in comparison to the anime’s depiction of events. But only slightly less preposterous since the manga still had Aoi riding the rocket, clawing a chimney with bare hands to make mid-air turns, and using magic-like samurai sword skills (are we sure these kids weren’t given magical powers?).

Note: This article was initially published before High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated with further analysis over time.

In regards to pacing, studio Project No. 9 also followed the standard formula by adapting three to five books per anime season. But the ending to Episode 12 is also the best stopping point in the overall story since it resolves a major conflict between the budding Elm Republic and the Freyjagard Empire.

All in all, Episode 4 corresponded to the ending of light novel Volume 1, which in turn was adapted by manga chapter 17, the conclusion of manga Volume 2. Episode 8 corresponded to the end of light novel Volume 2, which in turn was adapted by manga chapter 28 of Volume 4. Assuming the anime maintains the same pacing. Episode 12 should match the ending of Volume 3, which corresponds to manga Volume 6.

The good news is that this stopping point leaves plenty of room for High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Season 2. For those wanting to read ahead of the anime, English-only light novel readers will have to wait until a publisher picks up the license, but manga readers can jump to Volume 7 when it releases on April 21, 2020.

CHOYOYU Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Project No. 9 or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a CHOYOYU sequel been announced.

Once the news is confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Choujin Koukousei-tachi wa Isekai demo Yoyuu de Ikinuku you desu Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Crunchyroll has been promoting the series, and it’s been listed in the popular anime section fairly often. What’s more, Project No. 9 did a good job on the animation, which is more than can be said for other popular isekai anime like Demon Lord, Retry! or Arifureta: From Commonplace To World’s Strongest, both of which were immediately renewed for a second season.

Let’s hope that High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Episode 12 teases a sequel during the end credits.

Choujin Koukousei-tachi wa Isekai demo Yoyuu de Ikinuku you desu Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched our seven heroes, they had liberated the northern territory from the tyranny of the emperor and successfully established a democratic state, the Elm Republic. The Freyjagard Empire has become engulfed in a civil war, and they seek a truce, but even amid peace, the new nation has its own issue: money problems.

The Elm Republic is facing a crisis based on creating its own currency. Elk and others will attend a trade conference with neighboring countries to maintain economic stability. Of course, this is also an opportunity for the world’s best businessman, Masato Sanada, to show off his own style!

Of course, personal problems are also afoot. Love interests have their own conflict, putting some of the heroes in a tizzy, with both Ringo and Lyrule confessing to Tsukasa.

There are also differences of opinion between the heroes in how to establish the foundation for this new Republic as the fledgling country begins preparations for a very special election that could change the world. Never mind the lingering issue of how they could return to Earth…

Yamato Empire Princess Kaguya (romanized name may be spelled differently by the CHOYOYU Season 2 anime) desires to make drastic changes to her own country’s autonomy. But the Yamato Empire finds itself embroiled in the Resistance’s battle, and there is a conspiracy casting a shadow over Yamato. Now it’s up to Tsukasa, Aoi, and Ringo to lead the charge for figuring out how to enact Elm’s basic philosophy of “Equality of all people” in this fantasy world.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the CHOYOYU: High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Season 2 release date to watch how these superhuman high schoolers resolve these crises. Stay tuned!