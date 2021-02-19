High-Rise Invasion Season 2 release date on Netflix U.S.: Tenkuu Shinpan Part 2 predictions

How many parts will Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion anime have? Pic credit: Netflix/Studio Zero-G

Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Season 2 anime will continue the story of Yuri Honjo and her brother Rika as they try to survive against the mysterious Masks in this hellish skyscraper world. But when will Tenkuu Shinpan Season 2 come out?

The first season of the Netflix anime was produced by Japanese animation studio Zero-G, which is best known for creating the comedic Grand Blue anime and One Room Season 2 and 3.

In 2020, they also released the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It anime, and Science Fell in Love Season 2 is currently in production.

Director Masahiro Takata helms the anime project (Ganbare! Oden-kun, Libra of Nil Admirari, Super Seisyun Brothers, Yes ka no ka hanbunka). Most of the director’s previous work has been light-hearted fare, so High-Rise Invasion represents a change in his career direction.

Writer Touko Machida is writing the series composition. She definitely has more experience with darker stories since she worked on Netflix’s 7 SEEDS, Akame ga Kill!, Happy Sugar Life, The Devil is a Part-Timer!

Her projects have been quite diverse in nature since she’s also done slice-of-life anime like A Centaur’s Life and Lucky Star sports anime like Harukana Receive and Iwa Kakeru!: Sport Climbing Girls, and even Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys.

Artist Youichi Ueda (Gangsta, Grand Blue, Trigun episode animation director) is both the character designer and the chief animation director. Composers tatsuo and Youichi Sakai (Circlet Princess, Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie?) created the music.

The High-Rise Invasion Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the High-Rise Invasion Op was “HON-NO” by EMPiRE, while the ED was “My name is blue (Watashi no na wa Blue)” by Have a Nice Day!

The first season of High-Rise Invasion released internationally on Netflix on February 25, 2021. The number of episodes for the first season hasn’t been confirmed yet.

This article provides everything that is known about High-Rise Invasion Season 2 (High-Rise Invasion Part 2/Tenkuu Shinpan Season 2/Tenkuu Shinpan Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Part 2 release date predictions – Renewal likely

As of the last update, Netflix, Studio Zero-G, or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the High-Rise Invasion Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a High-Rise Invasion Part 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Tenkuu Shinpan Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives fairly quickly than the standards anime fans are used to from the Japanese animation industry.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 4 (Baki: Son of Ogre), and Aggretsuko Season 4 were all confirmed in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were released.

Netflix tends to renew many TV shows for at least three seasons. The streaming giant is heavily invested in producing Netlfix anime exclusives.

In 2021, Netflix even teamed up with WIT Studio of The Great Pretender fame to offer a school scholarship for the WIT Animator Academy program. Students will be learning from former Studio Ghibli animator Hitomi Tateno.

But it’s not like being on Netflix signifies an automatic renewal. Netflix’s Children of the Whales Season 2 and Netflix’s Kakegurui Season 3 were never announced. Anime fans are still waiting on Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3 to finish the manga’s story.

Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion characters Yuri Honjo, her brother Rika Honjo, and Sniper Mask. Pic credit: Netflix/Studio Zero-G

Assuming the streaming numbers cause Netflix to renew High-Rise Invasion, the next issue is Studio Zero-G’s availability, which averages three anime projects per year.

Anime productions are scheduled years in advance, and the main staff is usually contractors who jump from studio-to-studio for projects.

In this case, the only future project that’s been announced publicly is the upcoming Kukuriraige -Sanxingdui Fantasy-movie. It’s an original work and features a different main staff, so it won’t impact High-Rise Invasion.

In the best-case scenario, the wait for the High-Rise Invasion Part 2 release date could be 9 to 12 months. That would mean the second season would come out in either late 2021 or early 2022.

High-Rise Invasion manga compared to the anime

Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion anime TV series is based on the Tenkuu Shinpan manga series by writer Tsuina Miura and illustrator Takahiro Oba.

Serialized online in DeNA’s Manga Box app from December 2013 through April 2019, the Japanese publisher has released the omnibus book volumes. The High-Rise Invasion manga’s ending was released in Volume 21: Chapter 257 (or Chapter 258 since the final chapter had two parts).

Seven Seas Entertainment has been publishing in North American the official High-Rise Invasion English translation. Each book contains two volumes, except for the final book release.

Volumes 17 and 18 are coming out on March 30, 2021, while the final three volumes release on July 27, 2021.

The cover art for High-Rise Invasion Volume 21 features Yuri. Pic credit: Takahiro Oba

Based on the manga’s story’s pacing, it would be best if the anime studio adapted it into a three or four-part TV series where each part has 12 or 13 episodes. That means the ending will be released as part of High-Rise Invasion Season 3 or 4.

The good news is that English-only manga readers can read ahead of the anime right away. Better yet, if the anime never finishes the story, it’s still possible to read what happens in the end.

High-Rise Invasion manga sequel Arrive is already releasing

The High-Rise Invasion Arrive manga sequel began serializing online in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app/website on July 28, 2019. As of February 9, 2021, Arrive was already up to Volume 6.

Based on history, Volume 7 will be scheduled for May 2021, Volume 8 for September 2021, Volume 9 for November 2021, Volume 10 for February 2022, and so on.

Unfortunately, an official High-Rise Invasion Arrive English translation hasn’t been announced yet by Seven Seas.

Warning: The following five paragraphs have major spoilers for High-Rise Invasion Arrive and the ending of the first manga series. The description is purposefully vague on some points so that anime-only audiences won’t be spoiled too much.

The main antagonist in the High-Rise Invasion sequel is a masked woman who brings people in to collect their despair. Pic credit: Takahiro Oba

The original manga series left many plot threads hanging and unresolved, including the protagonists’ main problem. From the start, Yuri and her friends wanted to destroy the high-rise world’s killing system that was designed to produce a God. Still, after the Administrator’s defeat, the Supervisor only halted the conflicts, not the system itself.

Peace was only a temporary solution since the unstable domain worlds still pose a great threat to Earth. So far, there’s no other alternative answer provided other than God Candidates, and even the Supervisor doesn’t know who created the killing system. The humans in the skyscraper domain face dwindling food supplies and the threat of unknown groups.

The new manga series features a new male main character, 16-year-old Senya Matsuda, who dreams of being an astronaut. These dreams are figuratively crushed when a tower unexpectedly drops through the roof of his school.

The High-Rise Invasion sequel’s story is apparently set much later in the timeline since the once perfectly maintained high-rise world now appears to be in ruins. Like Yuri, Senya finds himself fighting for survival against masked men, and when he finds a rifle, it bequeaths him strange powers.

At the center of this new world is an orbital elevator instead of the rail gun system. Could answers be found at the top?

Tenkuu Shinpan Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before the first season released on Netflix and will be updated with spoilers in the future. In the meantime, here is the official plot summary.

“On the roof of a high-rise building, a young girl named Yuri witnesses a masked figure split a man’s head open with an axe! It’s not exactly an everyday occurrence for a high schooler, but things only get weirder from there. Yuri soon finds herself in a strange world of skyscrapers with only two options for escape―fight past the mysterious masked figures or leap to her death!”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!