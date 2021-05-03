Higehiro Season 2 release date predictions: Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. movie ending?

Will the Higehiro anime characters return for a Higehiro: After Being Rejected I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway sequel? Pic credit: Studio Project No. 9

Will Higehiro: After Being Rejected I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway Season 2 finish the story of the completed Higehiro light novel series? Or is Higehiro Season 2 necessary at all?

The real question is if, not when Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. Season 2 will come out. If anything, the first season is very likely to finish adapting the final ending.

However, it’s possible the anime could surprise us and leave the final book unfinished. In that case, a Higehiro movie or a Highiro OVA episode is possible.

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Project No. 9, which is also known for making the 2019 CHOYOYU!: High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! anime and the Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! anime.

In 2021, the studio also produced the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki anime adaptation.

The project was helmed by first-time director Manabu Kamikita. What’s interesting about the director is that he has no prior credits for any other work in the anime industry.

Artist Takayuki Noguchi (Queen’s Blade, Rail Romanesque, Tenshi no 3P!) was the animation character designer, with the original character designs credited to booota. Writer Hitomi Mieno (3D Girlfriend, Assassins Pride, Noragami, Pokemon Journeys), who also goes by the alias Deko Akao, wrote the series composition.

The Japanese voice cast include:

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yoshida

Kana Ichinose as Sayu Ogiwara

Hisako Kanemoto as Airi Gotō

Kaori Ishihara as Yuzuha Mishima

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Hashimoto

Natsumi Kawaida as Asami Yūki

The Higehiro OP (opening) theme song music was “Omoide Shiritori” as performed by Dialogue+, while the ED (ending) was “Plastic Smile” by Kaori Ishihara.

The finale for the first season, Higehiro Episode 13, released on June 28, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Higehiro Season 2 (Higehiro: After Being Rejected I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway Season 2/Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Higehiro English dub

VRV and Crunchyroll is streaming Higehiro with English subtitles. Crunchyroll’s Higehiro English dub has not been announced yet.

Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. Season 2 release predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Dream Shift, Project No. 9, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Higehiro Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The main issue is the lack of source material since the book series is relatively short. With the final book releasing in June 2021 it seems very likely that the anime will adapt the entire story, although it’s possible that Higehiro Episode 13 could leave room for a Higehiro movie.

It’s also possible, but unlikely, that a Higehiro sequel for the book series could be announced in the future. Even then, it would take several years before Higehiro Season 2 becomes possible.

It’s already time to say “Sayunara” to the Higehiro light novel series. Pic credit: booota

Higehiro Volume 5 ending the story

The story for the Higehiro anime TV series is based on the Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. light novel series by author Shimesaba and illustrator booota. The author first began self-publishing the story online on Kadaokawa’s website Kakuyomu, but it was later adapted into the light novel format beginning in March 2017.

In early April 2021, Kadokawa announced that Higehiro Volume 5 would contain the final ending of the story. Here is the story summary:

“I’m glad I met you. The story of a salaryman and a high school girl living together comes to an end!

Yoshida and Sayu head for her parent’s house in Hokkaido, but what awaits Sayu when she opens the door is a slap from her mother. Sayu confronts her mother and herself, and Yoshida’s decision to watch over her is ……. The story of two people who are neither lovers nor family members comes to a conclusion!”

Unfortunately, the Higehiro books do not have an official English translation.

In 2018, Shimesaba teamed up with manga artist Imaru Adachi to start serializing the Higehiro manga adaptation in Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace Plus magazine. As of May 26, 2020, the manga was up to Volume 3.

In March 2021, North American publisher One Peace Books (which releases the English The Rising of the Shield Hero books) announced that it would be releasing an official English Higehiro manga translation. The English Higehiro Volume 1 release date is scheduled for October 14, 2021.

Beginning on March 5, 2021, Shimesaba and manga artist Baramatsu Hitomi began releasing a series of sides stories in Shonen Ace Plus called Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou. Each Stories.

The Higehiro: Each Stories manga is a collection of short stories that were not included in the paperback light novel series. Pic credit: Baramatsu Hitomi

Higehiro movie unlikely? Higehiro manga/light novel series short enough to fit into 13 episodes

When a light novel series is adapted into an anime TV series the content is typically heavily condensed. It’s about average for an anime to adapt 3 to 5 books per season. Anime like Cautious Hero, Konosuba, and Combatants Will Be Dispatched! are unusual since they only covered two books.

It’s even more unusual for a rom-com anime to adapt an entire story in a single season, like with the Horimiya anime. Anime fans are used to the first season climaxing with either a first kiss or a confession of love, like with the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime (the Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 release date is confirmed for 2022).

In the case of the 2021 Horimiya anime, the manga series was actually long enough for Horimiya Season 2, but the anime production committee made the decision to greatly condense the story down to focus on only the primary relationship, which meant that about half of the chapters were skipped.

The Higehiro anime is faithful to the core story but it does skip some minor scenes. For example, there is a scene where Yoshida talks about working hard. Another had Yoshida’s boss asking him to on a trip, but the anime just stated that it happened. A movie-watching scene was skipped.

Even some important character-developing scenes were skipped. For example, Higehiro Episode 5 skipped a moment in light novel Volume 2 when Yoshida ponders having a life with both Gotou and Sayu and he can’t imagine it. At the same time, he couldn’t imagine living life without Sayu.

Sayu’s backstory and why she ran away from home was not revealed until light novel Volume 4. Pic credit: Studio Project No. 9

The question is whether the anime’s pacing will leave room for a Higehiro movie. After all, the first book was adapted by three episodes, and Higehiro Episode 4 finished Chapter 6 out of 17 of Volume 2. Thus, based on a quick analysis, it would seem like the anime is set to end in Volume 4 unless the second half rushes the pacing.

Thankfully, that’s not the case due to the relative length of each book. The first two books were the longest and had 324 pages each. Volumes 3 and 4 were 260 and 258 pages, respectively. The ending in Higehiro Volume 5 is the shortest, with only 228 pages.

Therefore, it should not be necessary to take the anime original ending route or require Higehiro OVA episodes or a movie to finish the rest of the story.

Anime fans will just have to wait and see if a Higehiro sequel is every released. Stay tuned!