Hero Mask Season 2 release date on Netflix confirmed for late summer 2019 by Studio Pierrot [Trailer]

The anime Hero Mask Season 2 release date has officially been confirmed by Japanese animation studio Pierrot to be in 2019. The anime will once again be a Netflix exclusive that will debut worldwide on the streaming giant’s service.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The first season focused on James Blood, a detective solving a series of murders involving a mysterious mask that bestowed special powers.

Reviews of the Hero Mask’s first season noted the second half was better than the first. The first 15 episodes left enough unresolved plot points for Hero Mask Season 2 (or Hero Mask Part 2) to pick up the pace.

Comparable to Psycho-Pass or Monster, the anime had a Western influence with its character designs, which caused criticism from elements of the anime fandom who dislike when the West affects this Eastern art form.

The plot resembled True Detective combined with Black Mirror since the Hero Mask anime examined the unanticipated consequences of new technologies.

Studio Pierrot is the same animation studio currently working on Black Clover and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but they’re also known for Bleach, Tokyo Ghoul, and a little anime about Boruto’s dad.

The Hero Mask anime is not the first time the company worked on more Western-style animation since they worked on some of the episodes for Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra.

Besides announcing Hero Mask Season 2, Pierrot also revealed a new key visual for the anime series.

Most of the staff and voice cast will return for Hero Mask Season 2. The notable exception is Soichi Shimada, who was an episode director and storyboard creator for the Hero Mask anime’s first season.

Director Hiroyasu Aoki is returning to helm Hero Mask Season 2. He’ll also be writing scripts and doing series composition. Aoki is known for working on X-Men, Hunter x Hunter, and the No Game No Life anime (see our article on No Game No Life Season 2).

Also returning is character designer Takahisa Katagiri, who is known for working on Blood-C and FLCL Progressive. Art directors Takashi Nakamura and Yuki Sonoda are working with Katsuya Yamada.

Soichiro Kubo is the sound director and Nishimura Yoshihiro is doing the sound effects. The music for Hero Mask Season 2 will be composed by Kato Hisaki.

The Japanese Hero Mask Season 2 cast is listed as follows:

Yasuyuki Kase as James Blood

Yuko Kaida as Sarah Sinclair

Junpei Morita as Lennox Gallagher

Kentaro Takano as Edmond Chandler

Yuki Uchiyama as Harry Clayton

Yutaka Aoyama as Jeffrey Connor

Takao Kiryu as Steven Martland

Hiroshi Nakano as Richard Burner

Haruka Shibuya as Monica Campbell

Tomoyuki Shimura as Fred Faraday

Yūichi Karasuma as Grimm

Yukiyo Fujii as Yves Palmer

Tomoko Miyadera as Anna Winehouse

The biggest addition to the cast will be Yu Shimamura, who plays the new Hero Mask character, Tina Hurst. The studio released the following art showing off the character design of the Hero Mask Season 2 character.

Anime fans looking to read a Hero Mask manga series should be aware that there is indeed a Hero Mask manga. However, although the anime and the manga share the same name, the manga series is a completely unrelated story since the Hero Mask anime is an original story not based on a manga or light novel series.

This article provides everything that is known about Hero Mask Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Hero Mask Season 2 English dub premiere date on Netflix U.S.

As of the last update, Netflix, animation Studio Pierrot, or any company related to the production of the anime has only officially confirmed that the Hero Mask Season 2 release date will be in August 2019, the end of the Summer 2019 anime season.

The number of episodes and the exact premiere date for the second season have not yet been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

It’s expected that Netflix will release a Hero Mask Season 2 English dub. The first season included a dubbing for English, Spanish, German, and French in addition to the subtitles.

It shouldn’t be too surprising that Netflix renewed Hero Mask for a second season. The company invested heavily in developing their anime original catalog and Japanese studios are loving it since working with Netflix is more profitable than the old business model.

In 2019 alone, there will be The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Forest Of Piano Season 2 and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3).

The Kakegurui example is especially notable since the anime flopped in Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan and the anime’s story caught up with manga yet it still managed to receive a second season.

Even Ultraman Season 2 has been confirmed to be in early production. Aggretsuko Season 3 seems very likely and the ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2.

The 7 SEEDS anime also left audiences hanging with a major cliffhanger ending so 7 SEEDS Season 2 will probably be finishing off the 7 SEEDS manga’s story in the future.