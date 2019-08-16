Hello Kitty Friends Around the World Tour 45th anniversary pop-up event in LA

To celebrate Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary, Sanrio invites fans for a very special event.

So get ready for a magical flight to adventure! It’s the Hello Kitty Friends Around the World Tour, described as a fully immersive, multi-sensory, walk-through experience which will take attendees on a trip around the world with Hello Kitty and her friends.

You’ll be able to explore a 10,000 square foot pop-up event that will take you from London to Paris to New York and from Honolulu to Tokyo.

What does that mean? It’s five interactive rooms for you and your pals to explore, and no doubt put up on instagram. You fill up your special passport with stamps from each stop.

Your first stop will be London, where you’ll visit Hello Kitty’s house and meet her family. Then hop on over across the pond to Paris and grab a treat at a Parisian style Hello Kitty Cafe.

Next up will be a trip to New York to take a bite out of the Big Apple. Then you’ll set off to Honolulu for a photo opportunity.

Your final destination will be Tokyo to celebrate the big day with Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends. And don’t forget to hit up the Baggage Claim gift shop to pick up some goodies and souvenirs from your trip!

The Hello Kitty Friends Around the World Tour pop-up event will go from September 20 to October 20 at the L.A. Plaza Village, located in Downtown L.A.

Tickets are now available to book via the Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary website. Monday through Wednesday tickets cost $27, Thursday through Sunday is $30, and there’s also a Thursday to Saturday evening option that will run you $50.

By purchasing the $50 Tour Flight package, you will also get a Special Tour Gift.