Hataage! Kemonomichi: New TV spot, main visual and anime details

12th August 2019 8:58 AM ET
Hataage! Kemonomichi. Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
What happens when a pro wrestler and animal lover gets transported into a fantasy world of swords, magic, and monsters?

That’s the basic premise of Hataage! Kemonomichi (Rise Up! Animal Road) an upcoming isekai anime series from the mangaka Natsume Akatsuki.

Hataage! Kemonomichi main visual. Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
A new promo video has recently been released which gives us our first look at the anime. Along with the teaser we also get our first main visual and also cast info.

It has also been revealed that No B and voice actor Katsuyuki Konishi (who voices the main character Genzō Shibata/Kemona Mask) will be performing the anime’s opening theme song “Fight! Kemona Mask” and Momosumomosu performs the ending song “Anecdote”.

The manga is serialized in KADOKAWA’s Monthly Shonen Ace and has released four tankobon volumes. The story follows a Japanese pro-wrestler named Genzō Shibata aka Kemona Mask who has been summoned into a fantasy world during a championship title match.

Tasked with defeating the demon king and the evil beasts in the woods, he instead decides to follow his dream and opens a pet store. The upcoming anime series will tell the previously untold first six months of Genzō Shibata after he was first summoned into the world which wasn’t shown in the manga release.

Katsuyuki Konishi voices Genzō Shibata/Kemona Mask. Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
Tetsu Inada voices MAO (Macadamian Ogre). Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
Arisa Sakuraba voices Carmilla. Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
Yuki Yagi voices Hanako. Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
Akira Sekine voices Shigure. Photo cred: Manga.Tokyo
Kazuya Miura directs the series with Touko Machida on scripts, and Tomoka Noumi on character designs at ENGI. The series will premiere in Japan on October 2nd on Tokyo MX and Abema TV. If you’re a fan of pro-wrestling, isekai anime, and/or an animal lover you’ll enjoy this one.